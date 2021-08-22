2021 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules

Senior linebacker Lane Blevins racked up 117 tackles, 21 for loss, in leading the way for that hard-nosed unit. Sheets (83 tackles, two interceptions), Dustin Bott (67 tackles), Dillon Bott and Johnson are among the other big hitters fans need to keep an eye on.

Coach’s Quote: “At the end of the day, we’re trying to keep things pretty much the same way they were. Nothing was broke, so we’re not trying to fix it. A lot of things are going to be similar. There’s always some differences when you change head coaches, but when you have that one person that has to adapt, and that’s me, we try to make things as similar as we can for everybody else.”