2021 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules
2021 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules

beeson

Connor Beeson will be leading Patrick Henry this season as a senior. Last season Beeson rushed for 734 yards.

 BHC File Photo

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Seth Padgett

Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (3-1)

Key returners: Connor Beeson, RB/DB, sr.; J-Kwon McFail, RB/DB, jr.; Takota Pecina, DB, sr.; Lakota Pecina, DB, sr.; Connor Kausch, LB, jr.; Cody Pruitt, RB/LB, sr.; Bobby Cline, LB, jr.; Clay Mora, OL/DL, sr.

Promising newcomer: Tyler Barrett, OL/DL, fr.

Key losses: Ean Rhea, TE/DL; Hunter Wachob, OL; Caleb Walk, DL

Outlook: Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail give Patrick Henry a potent one-two punch at both running back and in the defensive secondary as the Rebels aim for an eighth straight winning season.

Beeson, a senior, rushed for 734 yards on 93 carries last season. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground, returned a kickoff for a score and recorded 12 tackles and an interception from his cornerback spot.

McFail, a junior, gained 651 yards on 100 carries and scored six touchdowns. As a safety, he made 32 tackles and snagged an INT.

Those are two quality cornerstones to build around for a program that has a mix of varsity veterans and promising newcomers.

Senior Clay Mora (6-3, 290) will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.

Beeson, McFail, Mora, T.J. Pecina, Lakota Pecina, Connor Kausch (39 tackles) and linebacker Bobby Cline (6-2, 185) are proven on the defensive side of the ball. Cline collected 62 tackles – 46 of the solo variety – in seven games last season. Ten of his stops occurred behind the line of scrimmage as he earned honorable mention all-state status.

PH must protect the football better as the Rebels fumbled 28 times last season.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a good core back. We’ve got about 43 kids on the roster in grades 9-12, so numbers are good. We lost a lot of key guys off last season’s team, but we’ve got a lot of kids back. We have some young kids who are going to have to play key spots and it’s all going to factor into how fast they develop for our success.”

ROSTER

1 Connor Beeson

2 J-Kwon McFail

4 Carter Lester

5 Eli Delp

6 Alex Brown

7 Wyatt Wright

8 Takota Pecina

9 Ben Belcher

10 Frost Croson

11 Lakota Pecina

12 Cameron Goodspeed

14 Connor Kausch

15 Nick Hudson

20 Cody Pruitt

23 Holden Belcher

25 Bobby Cline

28 Lane Rasnake

32 Landon Steele

33 Michael Jenkins

44 Robbie Roark

45 Ayden Firestone

50 Conrad Ellis

52 Kyler Thayer

56 Jacob Mutter

57 Dalton Fore

59 Nathan Morrison

60 Braxton Light

62 Tommy Hudson

64 Colton Smith

66 Sammy Mink

68 Clay Mora

71 Iziah Johnson

72 Mason Cook

74 Levi Coleman

75 Dylan Tuggle

76 Camden Crosswhite

77 Will Dunn

78 Tyler Barrett

79 Isaiah McFail

81 Zach Burke

82 Kaegan Hutton

84 Waylon Daniels

88 Kolin Gobble

91 Trevor Tiller

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Grundy A

Sept. 3 Lebanon H

Sept. 10 Virginia High A

Sept. 17 Lee A

Sept. 24 John Battle H

Oct. 1 Rural Retreat A

Oct. 8 Holston H

Oct. 22 Honaker H

Oct. 29 Chilhowie H

Nov. 5 Northwood A

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Jamey Hughes

Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (2-2)

Key returners: Gatlin Hight, RB/DB, jr.; Damien Sage, OL, sr.; Colton Terry, OL, sr.; Chase Musser, TE/DL, sr.; Jacob Crouse, WR/DB, sr.; Jacob Holston, DL, sr.; Isaac Shrader, DL, jr.; Eli Fortuner, LB, sr.; Jacob Alford, LB, sr.; Carter Rouse, LB, sr.; Ely Blevins, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Christopher Martin, RB, soph.; Brady Smith, WR/DB, sr.; Gunner Hagerman, RB/WR/DB, soph.; Levi Crockett, K, jr.

Key losses: Wyatt Sage, QB; Lucas Brewer, RB

Outlook: Rural Retreat is ready to run and the Indians certainly have the horses up front to have a successful season.

Offensive linemen Damien Sage, Colton Terry, Jacob Holston, Carter Rouse, Isaac Shrader, Eli Fortuner and Mason Via are the big guys who will be opening holes for running backs Gatlin Hight, Jacob Alford and Christopher Martin. Hight made plenty of highlights last season and is a playmaker.

Nine starters are back on defense with Shrader, Holston and Chase Musser on the line. Eli Fortuner, Jacob Alford, Carter Rouse and Kaiden Atkinson are the linebackers.

Ely Blevins, Hight and Jacob Crouse return in the secondary as well.

Two losses by a combined seven points kept Rural Retreat out of the playoffs last season and the Indians have plenty to prove.

Coach’s Quote: “I think the kids, coaches and fans are excited to get back closer to a normal season. We do feel like we had a good season in the spring and that we were really close to getting back to where Rural Retreat football belongs. Our returners are motivated and ready to pick up where they left off.”

ROSTER

2 Caleb Roberts

3 Joey Olender

5 Gatlin Hight

6 Anderson Newberry

7 Ethan Simmons

8 Jacob Crouse

9 Kaiden Atkinson

10 Ely Blevins

11 Chase Musser

12 Brady Smith

14 Christopher Martin

15 Christopher Sapp

16 Anthony Watkins

17 Parker Stone

19 Jacob Tomlinson

20 Austin Umberger

22 Gunner Hagerman

23 Brandon Combs

35 Jacob Alford

38 Chance Blair

40 Levi Crockett

51 Arlys Pridemore

52 Eli Fortuner

56 Lucas Shrader

57 Scott Meredith

58 Damien Sage

59 Mason Via

61 Grayson Irvin

63 Colton Terry

65 Carter Rouse

70 Jacob Holston

72 Brandon Smith

75 Isaac Shrader

78 Blake Thomas

79 Alijeh Nunley

88 Odell Stroupe

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Fort Chiswell H

Sept. 3 Eastern Montgomery A

Sept. 10 Grayson County H

Sept. 17 Bland County A

Sept. 24 George Wythe A

Oct. 1 Patrick Henry H

Oct. 15 Chilhowie A

Oct. 22 Northwood H

Oct. 29 Holston A

Nov. 5 Lebanon H

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Chris Akers

Spring 2021 Record: 6-2 (4-0)

Key returners: Trent Johnson, RB/DB, sr.; Jordan Ezzell, RB/WR/LB, sr.; Gage Quina, RB, sr.; Brycen Sheets, DB, sr.; Dustin Bott, OL/DL/LB, jr.; Lane Blevins, LB, sr.; Dillon Bott, OL/DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Noah Tweed, WR/DB, fr.; Landon Sanders, WR/DB, soph.; Tristen Hess, OL/DL, soph.

Key losses: Quaheim Brooks, QB; Logan Walden, WR/DB; Tristan Allen, DL; Ethan Norris, WR

Outlook: The Holston Cavaliers have a new quarterback and a new head coach, but are looking to repeat their achievements from a season ago.

The Cavs claimed their first Hogoheegee District title since 1984, won a regional crown for the first time since 2009 and advanced to the state semifinals. Head coach Derrick Patterson departed shortly after the season ended to take the job at Virginia High.

Hired in his place is Chris Akers, who previously had head-coaching stints at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell.

Another new face is at the QB position as Brycen Sheets moves under center as he replaces the graduated Quaheim Brooks, who was the Bristol Herald Courier’s offensive player of the year after passing for 1,060 yards and rushing for 586 more.

Sheets has plenty of offensive weapons around him as Jordan Ezzell (464 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards last season), Trent Johnson (326 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards) and senior tailback Gage Quina is back in the mix.

Defensively, though, is where Holston might be the strongest.

Senior linebacker Lane Blevins racked up 117 tackles, 21 for loss, in leading the way for that hard-nosed unit. Sheets (83 tackles, two interceptions), Dustin Bott (67 tackles), Dillon Bott and Johnson are among the other big hitters fans need to keep an eye on.

Coach’s Quote: “At the end of the day, we’re trying to keep things pretty much the same way they were. Nothing was broke, so we’re not trying to fix it. A lot of things are going to be similar. There’s always some differences when you change head coaches, but when you have that one person that has to adapt, and that’s me, we try to make things as similar as we can for everybody else.”

 ROSTER

1 Trent Johnson

2 Jordan Ezzell

4 Luke Green

5 Gage Quina

7 Griffin Hall

8 Colt Millinger

9 Noah Tweed

10 Hayden Sinclair

12 Landon Sanders

14 Brycen Sheets

20 Gabe Foster

22 Colton Hess

25 Jake Bott

46 Josh Thomas

52 Dustin Bott

54 Tristen Hess

55 Lane Blevins

58 Caleb Casey

60 Dillon Bott

62 Zacky Sinclair

65 Cole Caywood

66 Alex Leonard

67 Lane Thomas

70 Boone Thomas

72 Israel Parks

74 Brack Stamper

75 Trace Ashley

78 Bryson Frye

82 Brycen Lambert

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Eastern Montgomery H

Sept. 3 Twin Springs A

Sept. 10 John Battle A

Sept. 24 Eastside H

Oct. 1 Narrows H

Oct. 8 Patrick Henry A

Oct. 15 Northwood H

Oct. 22 Lebanon A

Oct. 29 Rural Retreat H

Nov. 5 Chilhowie A

Lebanon Pioneers

Coach: Michael Webb

Spring 2021 Record: 4-3 (2-3)

Key returners: JD Tatum, WR/RB/DB, sr.; Colton Parks, OL/DL, sr.; Zach Hertig, RB/LB, jr.; Grayson Olson, RB/LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Nick Belcher, TE, jr.; Jacob Crabtree, TE/DE, jr.; Dustin Rose, OL/DL, soph.; Andrew Calhoun, OL/DL, soph.

Key losses: Trent Ray, OL; Alden Ward, RB/LB; Hunter Hertig, QB

Outlook: The Lebanon Pioneers are making another go of it in the Hogo.

Dwindling enrollment figures led the VHSL to shift Lebanon from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District this fall as the Pioneers return to a league it played football in from 1978-79, 1990-95 and 2001-2006.

There is momentum from last season’s solid showing and some talented playmakers in the fold, but Lebanon coach Michael Webb knows it’s not going to be a case of just showing up and owning the Class 1 scene.

The Pioneers have just three seniors on the roster in kicker Josiah Wilson, running back/linebacker JD Tatum and offensive lineman Colton Parks.

Zach Hertig had a breakout season in the spring and at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, the junior tailback/linebacker is pound-for-pound one of Southwest Virginia’s top players.

Hertig, Tatum and Grayson Olson comprise a formidable backfield and the biggest question in the preseason was who would be handing them the ball. Junior Luke Taylor and sophomore Hunter Musick were vying for the quarterback job in the preseason.

Austin Caldwell and tight ends Nick Belcher and Connor Hovis will be the top targets for whoever emerges as the QB.

Parks, Hunter Phipps, Hunter Sykes, Thai Tatum, Skylar Street, Quincy Brown, Jaxon Hall, Andrew Calhoun and Dakota Shortridge are among the guys who will be opening up holes for the running backs and providing protection for the passers.

Jacob Crabtree, Eli Perkins, Dakota Phipps, Dustin Rose, Calhoun Sykes and Belcher are the players to watch on the D-Line.

Hertig, Street, Thai Tatum and JD Tatum are the linebackers, while Olson, Taylor, Caldwell and Colton Barton will hold things down in the secondary.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re a work in progress right now. We’ve gotten better over the first week and a half of practices. Hopefully, we can build off last season and use that to our advantage.”

ROSTER

1 Josiah Wilson

3 Austin Caldwell

5 Grayson Olson

7 Luke Taylor

9 Colton Barton

10 JD Tatum

11 Hunter Musick

13 Eli Cook

15 Zach Hertig

18 Noah Garland

20 Jude Smith

23 Carter Dillon

40 Eli Perkins

51 Connor Bowen

52 Andrew Calhoun

53 Skylar Street

54 Colton Parks

55 Dakota Shortridge

61 Colton Watson

63 Cameron Beavers

64 Hunter Sykes

66 Tyler Stevenson

68 Isaac Olvera

70 Thai Tatum

72 Quincy Brown

73 Ethan Johnson

74 Dustin Rose

75 Hunter Phipps

78 Eli McCowen

79 Jaxon Hall

85 Jacob Crabtree

88 Nick Belcher

89 Connor Hovis

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Honaker H

Sept. 3 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 9 Eastside H

Sept. 17 Chilhowie A

Sept. 24 Virginia High A

Oct. 1 Gate City H

Oct. 8 Northwood H

Oct. 15 Castlewood A

Oct. 22 Holston H

Nov. 5 Rural Retreat A

Chilhowie Warriors

Coach: Jeff Robinson

Spring 2021 Record: 3-4 (1-3)

Key returners: D.J. Martin, QB/DB, sr.; Chase Lewis, RB/WR/DB, sr.; Jonathan Gilley, RB/DB, sr.; Seth Thomas, TE/LB, soph.; Hunter Powers, OL/DL, sr.; Joey Widener, OL/DL, sr.; Kevin Crewey, LB, jr.; Chris George, LB, jr.; Daniel Hutton, K, sr.

Promising newcomers: Conner Castle, DL/OL, soph.; Cayden Castle, DL/OL, soph.; Marcos Silverio, RB, soph.

Key losses: Jordan Williams, LB; Colby Crutchfield, OL; Gabino Silverio, LB

Outlook: Getting Jonathan Gilley, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior running back, going will be key to Chilhowie’s success this season.

Gilley produced 1,584 all-purpose yards as a sophomore, but was slowed by stops-and-starts last season and was even quarantined for a bit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He finished with 302 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and scored just one touchdown as Chilhowie finished 3-4 and missed the postseason.

Gilley is one of six returning starters on the offensive side of the ball and joining him is ever-improving quarterback D.J. Martin, who threw for 403 yards and rushed for 164 more.

Sophomore tight end Seth Thomas (6-5, 265) has all the makings of a future star and gained some valuable varsity experience last season and scored his first career TD. Chase Lewis (37 carries, 199 yards, one touchdown; six catches, 164 yards, two TDs), left guard Hunter Powers (5-10, 235) and left tackle Joey Widener (6-1, 235) are also back on offense.

Eight starters return on defense with Powers and Widener at the tackle spots, Thomas at linebacker, Gilley, Martin and Lewis in the secondary, along with linebackers Kevin Crewey and Chris George.

The Warriors boast one of the state’s best kickers in senior Daniel Hutton, who enters the season with 13 field goals and 145 career points and is a three-time second-team all-state selection.

Hutton and Gilley are among the final holdovers that were on the school’s 2018 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up squad.

Coach’s Quote: “We have quality starters at each position, but back-ups are mostly young and unproven.”

ROSTER

1 Shane Farres

2 Hunter Hall

3 Jake Russell

6 Rylan Williams

7 D.J. Martin

9 Marcos Silverio

12 Kevin Crewey

13 Drake Grinstead

20 Chris George

22 Ian Sturgill

23 Dyln Stevenson

25 Jonathan Gilley

27 Chase Lewis

32 Daniel Hutton

33 Talan Poe

34 J.T. Moore

44 Dawson Tuell

52 Bailey Booher

54 Nate Hahn

55 Cayden Castle

56 Conner Castle

57 Aiden Hoagland

58 Ethan Walling

59 Greg Fullen

60 Bransen Gwinn

61 Ethan Doss

62 Nate Taylor

64 Joey Widener

65 Aemon Cress

66 Caleb Delp

70 Hunter Powers

77 Daniel Hutton

79 Chris Cline

81 Martin Widener

84 Drew Mabe

88 Seth Thomas

SCHEDULE

Hogoheegee District

Aug. 27 Marion H

Sept. 3 J.I. Burton A

Sept. 10 Narrows A

Sept. 17 Lebanon H

Sept. 24 Northwood H

Oct. 1 Honaker A

Oct. 15 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 22 Virginia High A

Oct. 29 Patrick Henry A

Nov. 5 Holston H

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Tim Johnson

Spring 2021 Record: 1-6 (0-4)

Key returners: Seth DeBusk, QB/DB, sr.; Blaine Joannou, RB, jr.; Brandon Woodward, RB/LB, soph.; Denim Kirk, OL/DL, jr.; KJ Comer, OL/LB, jr.; Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Sam Rhea, DB, jr.; Clayton Rhea, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Owen Doane, DL, jr.; Eli Williams, WR/DB, fr.

Key losses: Michael Frye,WR/DB; Robert Burkett, RB/LB; Justin Zhang, DL; Tyler Waddle, WR; Chris Frye, WR/DB

Outlook: Seth DeBusk holds the distinction of being the most experienced quarterback in the Hogoheegee District. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior who can sling the pigskin all over the field is entering his third season as the starting signal-caller for the Panthers and will be relied upon to play a key role.

Northwood must replace six players – Michael Frye, Robert Burkett, Justin Zhang, Tyler Waddle, Chris Frye and Zach Puckett – who were first or second-team all-district honorees a season ago.

Junior Blaine Joannou will get a bulk of the carries after previously playing offensive line and tight end. Sophomore Brandon Woodward is a playmaker and a solid kick returner.

Juniors Denim Kirk (5-11, 210), K.J. Comer (5-10, 185) and C.B. Johnson (5-11, 190) are the heart-and-soul of the offensive line.

Defensively, Joannou, Comer, Woodward, DeBusk, Nick Prater, Sam Rhea and Clayton Rhea lead the way.

Coach’s Quote: “We lost quite a few kids that were an important part of the program the last two years, but we’ve got some kids coming back that I have high expectations for. Thus far, they’ve been working hard.”

ROSTER

2 Sam Rhea

4 Blaine Joannou

8 Austin Graber

9 Owen Doane

10 Eli Williams

11 Clayton Rhea

12 Seth DeBusk

21 Brandon Woodward

25 Ethan Graber

33 Nick Prater

45 Bradin Hall

50 Gabe Frye

51 KJ Comer

54 Jakob Barlow

55 Denim Kirk

60 Caleb “C.B.” Johnson

62 Jessie Terry

66 Carl Gates

80 Holden Doane

SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 Twin Springs H

Sept. 3 Rye Cove H

Sept. 10 Marion A

Sept. 17 Twin Valley H

Sept. 24 Chilhowie A

Oct. 8 Lebanon A

Oct. 15 Holston A

Oct. 22 Rural Retreat A

Oct. 29 Honaker A

Nov. 5 Patrick Henry H

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Brandon Harner

2019 Spring Record: 3-3 (3-2)

Key returners: Leyton Fowler, LB, jr.; Tandom Smith, RB, soph.; Ben Jollay, LB, jr.; Owen Repass, OL/DL, jr.; Brady Walters, DB/WR, jr.

Promising newcomers: Brayden Rainey, TE/DE, fr.; Dylan Sisk, OL/DL, fr.

Key losses: Braydon Thompson, WR/DB; Yianni Kapranos, K; Dorran Harmon, DL/OL

Outlook: George Wythe features one of the youngest teams in far Southwest Virginia as linemen Bryce Gregory and Jaylin Sayles are the only seniors on the squad.

There are 14 juniors and many of them will play big roles like linebacker/running back Leyton Fowler, quarterback/defensive back Luke Jollay, two-way lineman Owen Repass, tight end/defensive lineman Colton Green, wide receiver/defensive back Brady Walters and kicker/defensive back Devan Patel.

Jollay (93 rushing yards) and Fowler (91 rushing yards) led the way in GW’s 29-14 win over Lee High on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game. Sophomore Laden Houston and freshman Reed Kirtner also rushed for TDs.

The skill positions are a strength, while the line will have to mature quickly against a brutal schedule that includes three games in four weeks against VHSL heavyweights Rural Retreat, Graham and Galax.

ROSTER

2 Luke Jollay

3 Devan Patel

4 Laden Houston

5 Ladon Bennett

6 Ben Jollay

7 Brady Walters

8 Reed Kirtner

10 Leyton Fowler

11 Austin Repass

12 Caleb Campbell

15 Tandom Smith

19 Luke Clarke

20 TJ Pulliam

21 Zane Perkins

22 Mason Tate

23 Brayden Rainey

24 Shane Huff

25 Jack Formato

26 Trey Rainey

30 John Chrisley

31 Aiden Miller

32 Isaiah Finley

33 Colton Green

34 Elijah Hale

40 Noah Davis

50 Hollis Rigney

51 Eli Doyle

52 Kyle Stephens

53 Jaylin Sayles

54 Jesse Collins

55 Dylan Sisk

57 Zach Neal

58 Cameron Kinder

62 Jaden Galloway

65 Aiden Jones

68 Owen Repass

70 Alex Murrell

71 Brock Ayers

72 Ezra Sawyers

75 Bryce Gregory

76 Colton Gregory

Holden Luttrell

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Radford A

Sept 3 Fort Chiswell A

Sept. 10 Giles H

Sept. 17 Carroll County H

Sept. 24 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 1 Graham H

Oct. 15 Galax H

Oct. 22 Bland County H

Oct. 29 Grayson County A

Nov. 5 Auburn A

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Patrick Henry (2) 20

Rural Retreat (2) 20

Holston (1) 20

4. Lebanon (1) 16

5. Chilhowie 9

6. Northwood 5

Tags

