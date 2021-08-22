2021 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules

Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Seth Padgett
Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (3-1)
Key returners: Connor Beeson, RB/DB, sr.; J-Kwon McFail, RB/DB, jr.; Takota Pecina, DB, sr.; Lakota Pecina, DB, sr.; Connor Kausch, LB, jr.; Cody Pruitt, RB/LB, sr.; Bobby Cline, LB, jr.; Clay Mora, OL/DL, sr.
Promising newcomer: Tyler Barrett, OL/DL, fr.
Key losses: Ean Rhea, TE/DL; Hunter Wachob, OL; Caleb Walk, DL
Outlook: Connor Beeson and J-Kwon McFail give Patrick Henry a potent one-two punch at both running back and in the defensive secondary as the Rebels aim for an eighth straight winning season.
Beeson, a senior, rushed for 734 yards on 93 carries last season. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground, returned a kickoff for a score and recorded 12 tackles and an interception from his cornerback spot.
McFail, a junior, gained 651 yards on 100 carries and scored six touchdowns. As a safety, he made 32 tackles and snagged an INT.
Those are two quality cornerstones to build around for a program that has a mix of varsity veterans and promising newcomers.
Senior Clay Mora (6-3, 290) will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.
Beeson, McFail, Mora, T.J. Pecina, Lakota Pecina, Connor Kausch (39 tackles) and linebacker Bobby Cline (6-2, 185) are proven on the defensive side of the ball. Cline collected 62 tackles – 46 of the solo variety – in seven games last season. Ten of his stops occurred behind the line of scrimmage as he earned honorable mention all-state status.
PH must protect the football better as the Rebels fumbled 28 times last season.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a good core back. We’ve got about 43 kids on the roster in grades 9-12, so numbers are good. We lost a lot of key guys off last season’s team, but we’ve got a lot of kids back. We have some young kids who are going to have to play key spots and it’s all going to factor into how fast they develop for our success.”
ROSTER
1 Connor Beeson
2 J-Kwon McFail
4 Carter Lester
5 Eli Delp
6 Alex Brown
7 Wyatt Wright
8 Takota Pecina
9 Ben Belcher
10 Frost Croson
11 Lakota Pecina
12 Cameron Goodspeed
14 Connor Kausch
15 Nick Hudson
20 Cody Pruitt
23 Holden Belcher
25 Bobby Cline
28 Lane Rasnake
32 Landon Steele
33 Michael Jenkins
44 Robbie Roark
45 Ayden Firestone
50 Conrad Ellis
52 Kyler Thayer
56 Jacob Mutter
57 Dalton Fore
59 Nathan Morrison
60 Braxton Light
62 Tommy Hudson
64 Colton Smith
66 Sammy Mink
68 Clay Mora
71 Iziah Johnson
72 Mason Cook
74 Levi Coleman
75 Dylan Tuggle
76 Camden Crosswhite
77 Will Dunn
78 Tyler Barrett
79 Isaiah McFail
81 Zach Burke
82 Kaegan Hutton
84 Waylon Daniels
88 Kolin Gobble
91 Trevor Tiller
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Grundy A
Sept. 3 Lebanon H
Sept. 10 Virginia High A
Sept. 17 Lee A
Sept. 24 John Battle H
Oct. 1 Rural Retreat A
Oct. 8 Holston H
Oct. 22 Honaker H
Oct. 29 Chilhowie H
Nov. 5 Northwood A
Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Jamey Hughes
Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (2-2)
Key returners: Gatlin Hight, RB/DB, jr.; Damien Sage, OL, sr.; Colton Terry, OL, sr.; Chase Musser, TE/DL, sr.; Jacob Crouse, WR/DB, sr.; Jacob Holston, DL, sr.; Isaac Shrader, DL, jr.; Eli Fortuner, LB, sr.; Jacob Alford, LB, sr.; Carter Rouse, LB, sr.; Ely Blevins, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Christopher Martin, RB, soph.; Brady Smith, WR/DB, sr.; Gunner Hagerman, RB/WR/DB, soph.; Levi Crockett, K, jr.
Key losses: Wyatt Sage, QB; Lucas Brewer, RB
Outlook: Rural Retreat is ready to run and the Indians certainly have the horses up front to have a successful season.
Offensive linemen Damien Sage, Colton Terry, Jacob Holston, Carter Rouse, Isaac Shrader, Eli Fortuner and Mason Via are the big guys who will be opening holes for running backs Gatlin Hight, Jacob Alford and Christopher Martin. Hight made plenty of highlights last season and is a playmaker.
Nine starters are back on defense with Shrader, Holston and Chase Musser on the line. Eli Fortuner, Jacob Alford, Carter Rouse and Kaiden Atkinson are the linebackers.
Ely Blevins, Hight and Jacob Crouse return in the secondary as well.
Two losses by a combined seven points kept Rural Retreat out of the playoffs last season and the Indians have plenty to prove.
Coach’s Quote: “I think the kids, coaches and fans are excited to get back closer to a normal season. We do feel like we had a good season in the spring and that we were really close to getting back to where Rural Retreat football belongs. Our returners are motivated and ready to pick up where they left off.”
ROSTER
2 Caleb Roberts
3 Joey Olender
5 Gatlin Hight
6 Anderson Newberry
7 Ethan Simmons
8 Jacob Crouse
9 Kaiden Atkinson
10 Ely Blevins
11 Chase Musser
12 Brady Smith
14 Christopher Martin
15 Christopher Sapp
16 Anthony Watkins
17 Parker Stone
19 Jacob Tomlinson
20 Austin Umberger
22 Gunner Hagerman
23 Brandon Combs
35 Jacob Alford
38 Chance Blair
40 Levi Crockett
51 Arlys Pridemore
52 Eli Fortuner
56 Lucas Shrader
57 Scott Meredith
58 Damien Sage
59 Mason Via
61 Grayson Irvin
63 Colton Terry
65 Carter Rouse
70 Jacob Holston
72 Brandon Smith
75 Isaac Shrader
78 Blake Thomas
79 Alijeh Nunley
88 Odell Stroupe
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Fort Chiswell H
Sept. 3 Eastern Montgomery A
Sept. 10 Grayson County H
Sept. 17 Bland County A
Sept. 24 George Wythe A
Oct. 1 Patrick Henry H
Oct. 15 Chilhowie A
Oct. 22 Northwood H
Oct. 29 Holston A
Nov. 5 Lebanon H
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: Chris Akers
Spring 2021 Record: 6-2 (4-0)
Key returners: Trent Johnson, RB/DB, sr.; Jordan Ezzell, RB/WR/LB, sr.; Gage Quina, RB, sr.; Brycen Sheets, DB, sr.; Dustin Bott, OL/DL/LB, jr.; Lane Blevins, LB, sr.; Dillon Bott, OL/DL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Noah Tweed, WR/DB, fr.; Landon Sanders, WR/DB, soph.; Tristen Hess, OL/DL, soph.
Key losses: Quaheim Brooks, QB; Logan Walden, WR/DB; Tristan Allen, DL; Ethan Norris, WR
Outlook: The Holston Cavaliers have a new quarterback and a new head coach, but are looking to repeat their achievements from a season ago.
The Cavs claimed their first Hogoheegee District title since 1984, won a regional crown for the first time since 2009 and advanced to the state semifinals. Head coach Derrick Patterson departed shortly after the season ended to take the job at Virginia High.
Hired in his place is Chris Akers, who previously had head-coaching stints at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell.
Another new face is at the QB position as Brycen Sheets moves under center as he replaces the graduated Quaheim Brooks, who was the Bristol Herald Courier’s offensive player of the year after passing for 1,060 yards and rushing for 586 more.
Sheets has plenty of offensive weapons around him as Jordan Ezzell (464 rushing yards, 205 receiving yards last season), Trent Johnson (326 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards) and senior tailback Gage Quina is back in the mix.
Defensively, though, is where Holston might be the strongest.
Senior linebacker Lane Blevins racked up 117 tackles, 21 for loss, in leading the way for that hard-nosed unit. Sheets (83 tackles, two interceptions), Dustin Bott (67 tackles), Dillon Bott and Johnson are among the other big hitters fans need to keep an eye on.
Coach’s Quote: “At the end of the day, we’re trying to keep things pretty much the same way they were. Nothing was broke, so we’re not trying to fix it. A lot of things are going to be similar. There’s always some differences when you change head coaches, but when you have that one person that has to adapt, and that’s me, we try to make things as similar as we can for everybody else.”
ROSTER
1 Trent Johnson
2 Jordan Ezzell
4 Luke Green
5 Gage Quina
7 Griffin Hall
8 Colt Millinger
9 Noah Tweed
10 Hayden Sinclair
12 Landon Sanders
14 Brycen Sheets
20 Gabe Foster
22 Colton Hess
25 Jake Bott
46 Josh Thomas
52 Dustin Bott
54 Tristen Hess
55 Lane Blevins
58 Caleb Casey
60 Dillon Bott
62 Zacky Sinclair
65 Cole Caywood
66 Alex Leonard
67 Lane Thomas
70 Boone Thomas
72 Israel Parks
74 Brack Stamper
75 Trace Ashley
78 Bryson Frye
82 Brycen Lambert
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Eastern Montgomery H
Sept. 3 Twin Springs A
Sept. 10 John Battle A
Sept. 24 Eastside H
Oct. 1 Narrows H
Oct. 8 Patrick Henry A
Oct. 15 Northwood H
Oct. 22 Lebanon A
Oct. 29 Rural Retreat H
Nov. 5 Chilhowie A
Lebanon Pioneers
Coach: Michael Webb
Spring 2021 Record: 4-3 (2-3)
Key returners: JD Tatum, WR/RB/DB, sr.; Colton Parks, OL/DL, sr.; Zach Hertig, RB/LB, jr.; Grayson Olson, RB/LB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Nick Belcher, TE, jr.; Jacob Crabtree, TE/DE, jr.; Dustin Rose, OL/DL, soph.; Andrew Calhoun, OL/DL, soph.
Key losses: Trent Ray, OL; Alden Ward, RB/LB; Hunter Hertig, QB
Outlook: The Lebanon Pioneers are making another go of it in the Hogo.
Dwindling enrollment figures led the VHSL to shift Lebanon from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District this fall as the Pioneers return to a league it played football in from 1978-79, 1990-95 and 2001-2006.
There is momentum from last season’s solid showing and some talented playmakers in the fold, but Lebanon coach Michael Webb knows it’s not going to be a case of just showing up and owning the Class 1 scene.
The Pioneers have just three seniors on the roster in kicker Josiah Wilson, running back/linebacker JD Tatum and offensive lineman Colton Parks.
Zach Hertig had a breakout season in the spring and at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, the junior tailback/linebacker is pound-for-pound one of Southwest Virginia’s top players.
Hertig, Tatum and Grayson Olson comprise a formidable backfield and the biggest question in the preseason was who would be handing them the ball. Junior Luke Taylor and sophomore Hunter Musick were vying for the quarterback job in the preseason.
Austin Caldwell and tight ends Nick Belcher and Connor Hovis will be the top targets for whoever emerges as the QB.
Parks, Hunter Phipps, Hunter Sykes, Thai Tatum, Skylar Street, Quincy Brown, Jaxon Hall, Andrew Calhoun and Dakota Shortridge are among the guys who will be opening up holes for the running backs and providing protection for the passers.
Jacob Crabtree, Eli Perkins, Dakota Phipps, Dustin Rose, Calhoun Sykes and Belcher are the players to watch on the D-Line.
Hertig, Street, Thai Tatum and JD Tatum are the linebackers, while Olson, Taylor, Caldwell and Colton Barton will hold things down in the secondary.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re a work in progress right now. We’ve gotten better over the first week and a half of practices. Hopefully, we can build off last season and use that to our advantage.”
ROSTER
1 Josiah Wilson
3 Austin Caldwell
5 Grayson Olson
7 Luke Taylor
9 Colton Barton
10 JD Tatum
11 Hunter Musick
13 Eli Cook
15 Zach Hertig
18 Noah Garland
20 Jude Smith
23 Carter Dillon
40 Eli Perkins
51 Connor Bowen
52 Andrew Calhoun
53 Skylar Street
54 Colton Parks
55 Dakota Shortridge
61 Colton Watson
63 Cameron Beavers
64 Hunter Sykes
66 Tyler Stevenson
68 Isaac Olvera
70 Thai Tatum
72 Quincy Brown
73 Ethan Johnson
74 Dustin Rose
75 Hunter Phipps
78 Eli McCowen
79 Jaxon Hall
85 Jacob Crabtree
88 Nick Belcher
89 Connor Hovis
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Honaker H
Sept. 3 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 9 Eastside H
Sept. 17 Chilhowie A
Sept. 24 Virginia High A
Oct. 1 Gate City H
Oct. 8 Northwood H
Oct. 15 Castlewood A
Oct. 22 Holston H
Nov. 5 Rural Retreat A
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Jeff Robinson
Spring 2021 Record: 3-4 (1-3)
Key returners: D.J. Martin, QB/DB, sr.; Chase Lewis, RB/WR/DB, sr.; Jonathan Gilley, RB/DB, sr.; Seth Thomas, TE/LB, soph.; Hunter Powers, OL/DL, sr.; Joey Widener, OL/DL, sr.; Kevin Crewey, LB, jr.; Chris George, LB, jr.; Daniel Hutton, K, sr.
Promising newcomers: Conner Castle, DL/OL, soph.; Cayden Castle, DL/OL, soph.; Marcos Silverio, RB, soph.
Key losses: Jordan Williams, LB; Colby Crutchfield, OL; Gabino Silverio, LB
Outlook: Getting Jonathan Gilley, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior running back, going will be key to Chilhowie’s success this season.
Gilley produced 1,584 all-purpose yards as a sophomore, but was slowed by stops-and-starts last season and was even quarantined for a bit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He finished with 302 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and scored just one touchdown as Chilhowie finished 3-4 and missed the postseason.
Gilley is one of six returning starters on the offensive side of the ball and joining him is ever-improving quarterback D.J. Martin, who threw for 403 yards and rushed for 164 more.
Sophomore tight end Seth Thomas (6-5, 265) has all the makings of a future star and gained some valuable varsity experience last season and scored his first career TD. Chase Lewis (37 carries, 199 yards, one touchdown; six catches, 164 yards, two TDs), left guard Hunter Powers (5-10, 235) and left tackle Joey Widener (6-1, 235) are also back on offense.
Eight starters return on defense with Powers and Widener at the tackle spots, Thomas at linebacker, Gilley, Martin and Lewis in the secondary, along with linebackers Kevin Crewey and Chris George.
The Warriors boast one of the state’s best kickers in senior Daniel Hutton, who enters the season with 13 field goals and 145 career points and is a three-time second-team all-state selection.
Hutton and Gilley are among the final holdovers that were on the school’s 2018 VHSL Class 1 state runner-up squad.
Coach’s Quote: “We have quality starters at each position, but back-ups are mostly young and unproven.”
ROSTER
1 Shane Farres
2 Hunter Hall
3 Jake Russell
6 Rylan Williams
7 D.J. Martin
9 Marcos Silverio
12 Kevin Crewey
13 Drake Grinstead
20 Chris George
22 Ian Sturgill
23 Dyln Stevenson
25 Jonathan Gilley
27 Chase Lewis
32 Daniel Hutton
33 Talan Poe
34 J.T. Moore
44 Dawson Tuell
52 Bailey Booher
54 Nate Hahn
55 Cayden Castle
56 Conner Castle
57 Aiden Hoagland
58 Ethan Walling
59 Greg Fullen
60 Bransen Gwinn
61 Ethan Doss
62 Nate Taylor
64 Joey Widener
65 Aemon Cress
66 Caleb Delp
70 Hunter Powers
77 Daniel Hutton
79 Chris Cline
81 Martin Widener
84 Drew Mabe
88 Seth Thomas
SCHEDULE
Hogoheegee District
Aug. 27 Marion H
Sept. 3 J.I. Burton A
Sept. 10 Narrows A
Sept. 17 Lebanon H
Sept. 24 Northwood H
Oct. 1 Honaker A
Oct. 15 Rural Retreat H
Oct. 22 Virginia High A
Oct. 29 Patrick Henry A
Nov. 5 Holston H
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Tim Johnson
Spring 2021 Record: 1-6 (0-4)
Key returners: Seth DeBusk, QB/DB, sr.; Blaine Joannou, RB, jr.; Brandon Woodward, RB/LB, soph.; Denim Kirk, OL/DL, jr.; KJ Comer, OL/LB, jr.; Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, OL/DL, jr.; Sam Rhea, DB, jr.; Clayton Rhea, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Owen Doane, DL, jr.; Eli Williams, WR/DB, fr.
Key losses: Michael Frye,WR/DB; Robert Burkett, RB/LB; Justin Zhang, DL; Tyler Waddle, WR; Chris Frye, WR/DB
Outlook: Seth DeBusk holds the distinction of being the most experienced quarterback in the Hogoheegee District. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior who can sling the pigskin all over the field is entering his third season as the starting signal-caller for the Panthers and will be relied upon to play a key role.
Northwood must replace six players – Michael Frye, Robert Burkett, Justin Zhang, Tyler Waddle, Chris Frye and Zach Puckett – who were first or second-team all-district honorees a season ago.
Junior Blaine Joannou will get a bulk of the carries after previously playing offensive line and tight end. Sophomore Brandon Woodward is a playmaker and a solid kick returner.
Juniors Denim Kirk (5-11, 210), K.J. Comer (5-10, 185) and C.B. Johnson (5-11, 190) are the heart-and-soul of the offensive line.
Defensively, Joannou, Comer, Woodward, DeBusk, Nick Prater, Sam Rhea and Clayton Rhea lead the way.
Coach’s Quote: “We lost quite a few kids that were an important part of the program the last two years, but we’ve got some kids coming back that I have high expectations for. Thus far, they’ve been working hard.”
ROSTER
2 Sam Rhea
4 Blaine Joannou
8 Austin Graber
9 Owen Doane
10 Eli Williams
11 Clayton Rhea
12 Seth DeBusk
21 Brandon Woodward
25 Ethan Graber
33 Nick Prater
45 Bradin Hall
50 Gabe Frye
51 KJ Comer
54 Jakob Barlow
55 Denim Kirk
60 Caleb “C.B.” Johnson
62 Jessie Terry
66 Carl Gates
80 Holden Doane
SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 Twin Springs H
Sept. 3 Rye Cove H
Sept. 10 Marion A
Sept. 17 Twin Valley H
Sept. 24 Chilhowie A
Oct. 8 Lebanon A
Oct. 15 Holston A
Oct. 22 Rural Retreat A
Oct. 29 Honaker A
Nov. 5 Patrick Henry H
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Brandon Harner
2019 Spring Record: 3-3 (3-2)
Key returners: Leyton Fowler, LB, jr.; Tandom Smith, RB, soph.; Ben Jollay, LB, jr.; Owen Repass, OL/DL, jr.; Brady Walters, DB/WR, jr.
Promising newcomers: Brayden Rainey, TE/DE, fr.; Dylan Sisk, OL/DL, fr.
Key losses: Braydon Thompson, WR/DB; Yianni Kapranos, K; Dorran Harmon, DL/OL
Outlook: George Wythe features one of the youngest teams in far Southwest Virginia as linemen Bryce Gregory and Jaylin Sayles are the only seniors on the squad.
There are 14 juniors and many of them will play big roles like linebacker/running back Leyton Fowler, quarterback/defensive back Luke Jollay, two-way lineman Owen Repass, tight end/defensive lineman Colton Green, wide receiver/defensive back Brady Walters and kicker/defensive back Devan Patel.
Jollay (93 rushing yards) and Fowler (91 rushing yards) led the way in GW’s 29-14 win over Lee High on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game. Sophomore Laden Houston and freshman Reed Kirtner also rushed for TDs.
The skill positions are a strength, while the line will have to mature quickly against a brutal schedule that includes three games in four weeks against VHSL heavyweights Rural Retreat, Graham and Galax.
ROSTER
2 Luke Jollay
3 Devan Patel
4 Laden Houston
5 Ladon Bennett
6 Ben Jollay
7 Brady Walters
8 Reed Kirtner
10 Leyton Fowler
11 Austin Repass
12 Caleb Campbell
15 Tandom Smith
19 Luke Clarke
20 TJ Pulliam
21 Zane Perkins
22 Mason Tate
23 Brayden Rainey
24 Shane Huff
25 Jack Formato
26 Trey Rainey
30 John Chrisley
31 Aiden Miller
32 Isaiah Finley
33 Colton Green
34 Elijah Hale
40 Noah Davis
50 Hollis Rigney
51 Eli Doyle
52 Kyle Stephens
53 Jaylin Sayles
54 Jesse Collins
55 Dylan Sisk
57 Zach Neal
58 Cameron Kinder
62 Jaden Galloway
65 Aiden Jones
68 Owen Repass
70 Alex Murrell
71 Brock Ayers
72 Ezra Sawyers
75 Bryce Gregory
76 Colton Gregory
Holden Luttrell
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Radford A
Sept 3 Fort Chiswell A
Sept. 10 Giles H
Sept. 17 Carroll County H
Sept. 24 Rural Retreat H
Oct. 1 Graham H
Oct. 15 Galax H
Oct. 22 Bland County H
Oct. 29 Grayson County A
Nov. 5 Auburn A
