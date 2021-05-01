2021 CUMBERLAND DISTRICT SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Eastside, Burton picked to battle it out

The softball squad at Eastside High School has been on the winning side thus far in 2021.

The Spartans opened the season with an impressive 10-4 victory over Hogoheegee District favorite Patrick Henry and followed that up three days later with a 5-0 triumph over Cumberland District archrival J.I. Burton.

Two tough pitchers and a lineup that can produce runs from top to bottom are among the reasons head coach Suzi Atwood’s club is favored to win the Cumberland District’s softball title this spring.

The following is a look at each of the six teams in the league:

EASTSIDE

With six players back who were first-team All-Cumberland District selections in 2019, it’s no surprise that the Eastside Spartans are pegged for a first-place finish.

Junior Tinley Hamilton and senior Liz Brace will share the pitching duties once again and both of them are proven. Second baseman Maggie Odle, outfielder Taylor Perry, shortstop Kacie Jones and outfielder Anna Whited were the other first-team all-district players who have returned