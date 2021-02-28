2021 Cumberland District Football Preview Capsules

J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Jacob Caudill
2019 record: 10-3 (5-0)
Key returners: Jaymen Buchanan, QB, jr.; Esau Teasley, RB, jr.; Kaleb Mink, OL/LB, sr.; Austin Jones, OL/DL, sr.; Elijah Lovell, WR, sr.; Johnny Williams, DL, jr.; Adrian Smith, DL, sr.; Caleb McCurdy, DL, jr.; Lonnie Lindsey, WR/DB, jr.;
Promising newcomers: Cameron Suttle, DL, jr.; Daunte Keys, OL/DL, soph.; Noa Godsey, LB, soph.; Zaine Lovell, WR/DB, jr.; Isaiah Sturgill, OL/DL, soph.
Key losses: Mikey Culbertson, LB; Najee Steele, WR: Canaan Stacy-Lawson, OL; Dauntay Woods, OL; Tyler Spriggs, OL
Outlook: There is one thing normal about this unique VHSL season – the J.I. Burton Raiders expected to be one of the top teams in the state’s smallest classification.
Burton returns a bevy of talented players from the 2019 Cumberland District championship and Region 1D runner-up squad. Esau Teasley was a first-team all-state honoree as a kick returner, while earning second-team status as a wide receiver and punt returner.
Teasley totaled 866 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards, 259 kick return yards, 180 punt return yards and a total of 18 touchdowns in 2019. Quarterback Jaymen Buchanan is a dual threat who improved as the 2019 season progressed.
Kaleb Mink and Austin Jones will anchor the offensive line. Jordan Mabe, Ethan Hawk, Elijah Lovell, Lonnie Lindsey, Trey Keys, Zaine Lovell, Noa Godsey and Landon Reed are receiving targets.
Johnny Williams, a 6-foot, 310-pound junior, spearheads the defense along with guys like Jones, Mink, Adran Smith, Caleb McCurdy, Jayquan Frazier, Trey Keys, Xadrian Taybron and a host of others.
Burton struggled in a 9-0 season-opening loss at Chilhowie on Feb. 22 and the Raiders will have to rebound this week as they travel to Castlewood in a matchup between the teams who shared the top spot in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.
Coach’s Quote: “With everything going on, I am pleased with our team’s work ethic. We have been in the weight room and on the practice field since June and have had really good attendance all summer and fall. We are anxious to see what we can do and see how it all pans out this season. It has been a wild ride so far, but we are moving forward and getting better each and every day.”
Roster
1 Lonnie Lindsey
2 Jaymen Buchanan
3 Landon Reed
4 Ben Cochrane
5 Jayquan Frazier
6 Jesiah Frazier
7 Trey Keys
8 Seth Browning
9 Tanner Boggs
10 Esau Teasley
11 Jordan Mabe
12 Brycen Hall
14 Ethan Hawk
15 Noa Godsey
21 Elijah Lovell
22 Cameron Sergent
24 Zaine Lovell
25 Camden Kennedy
26 Seth Huffman
32 Trevor Culbertson
33 Xadrian Taybron
36 Holden Hutchinson
40 DJ Buchanan
50 Jermaine Forney
52 Adran Smith
53 Johnny Williams
54 Isaiah Sturgill
56 Caden Addington
58 Caleb McCurdy
64 Sebastian Massie
65 Devon Jones
68 Cameron Suttle
70 Kaleb Mink
72 Daunte Keys
74 Josiah Kyle
76 Dantae Teague
77 Austin Jones
79 Dave Sturgill
Schedule:
Feb. 22 Chilhowie L, 9-0
March 5 Castlewood A
March 12 Thomas Walker H
March 19 Rye Cove H
March 27 Twin Springs H
April 2 Eastside A
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Chris Lark
2019 record: 6-5 (2-3)
Key returners: Jeremiah Allen, RB/LB, sr.; Mickey “M.J.” Carter, RB/DB, sr.; Brandon Buetler, OL, sr.; Ben Neece, LB, jr.; Landen Taylor, DB, jr.; Peyton Couch, OL/DL, sr.; Jacob Maxfield, TE, jr.
Promising newcomers: Hunter Hicks, DB/WR, sr.; Nick Deboard, TE/DB, sr.; Jacob Allen, DL/OL, sr.; Adam Gibson, K, soph.
Key losses: Candler Dudley, RB/LB; Collen Dudley, QB; Jacob Vance, TE
Outlook: Castlewood defied all expectations in 2019 as the Blue Devils advanced to the playoffs and won the Russell County championship by vanquishing nearby rivals Lebanon and Honaker.
The bar has been raised much higher this season as many folks are predicting Castlewood to be one of Region 1D’s top teams with 19 returning starters in the mix. A showdown with defending Cumberland District champion J.I. Burton looms on Friday.
Jeremiah Allen is one of the top two-way players in Southwest Virginia as he rushed for 1,903 yards in the fall of 2019 and also made 89 tackles. He was a first-team all-district pick on both sides of the ball.
Allen, Landen Taylor, Ben Neece and Mickey “M.J.” Carter will tote the pigskin behind a big bodied offensive line anchored by Peyton Couch, Brandon Buetler, Kadan Lasley, Jacob Allen, Hunter Neece and Dalton Field.
Allen, Neece, Taylor, Brad Steffey, Jacob Maxfield, Nick Deboard and Shane Aesque are among the hard hitters on the defensive side of the ball. That D was impressive in a 38-0 season-opening win over Honaker as Castlewood limited the Tigers to 110 yards of total offense.
Coach’s Quote: “If we can stay healthy and get out fast, we could have a successful year.”
Roster:
1 Mickey “M.J.” Carter
2 Ben Neece
3 Adam Gibson
4 Jeremiah Allen
5 Nick Deboard
6 Slade Castle
7 Brad Steffey
8 Jon Minton
9 Hunter Hicks
10 Forrest McConnell
12 Jadan Palmer
20 Rafe Cooper
21 Landen Taylor
34 Jacob Maxfield
50 Dalton Fields
52 Peyton Couch
55 Gavin Monk
58 Kadan Lasley
59 Antonio Gomez
61 Hunter Neece
62 Brandon Buetler
75 Jacob Allen
Schedule:
Feb. 23 Honaker W, 38-0
March 5 J.I. Burton H
March 12 Twin Springs A
March 19 Eastside H
March 26 Rye Cove H
April 2 Thomas Walker A
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Michael Rhodes
2019 record: 5-6 (4-1)
Key returners: Will Stansberry, QB/DB, sr.; Nick Raymond, RB/LB, sr.; Jordan Sexton, OL, jr.; Trevor Sanders, DL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Eli McCoy, WR, soph.; Ben Ward, LB, jr.
Key losses: Evan Bellamy, LB; Grayson Whited, RB; Garrett Whited, RB/WR
Outlook: Eastside is 1-0 for just the second time in program history after Saturday’s 15-0 victory over Hurley. That also happened to be the first shutout for the Spartans since 2016.
Braedon Hensley led the Spartans with 19 tackles as he’s making up for lost time. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior lineman broke his leg in the second game of the 2019 season.
Along with his defensive skills, Hensley will anchor the offensive line alongside Jordan Sexton.
Will Stansberry is another strong two-way player as the quarterback/defensive back threw for more than 1,000 yards last season, while snagging five interceptions on the other side of the ball.
Nick Raymond, Ethan Hill, Eli McCoy, Jordan Gray, Trevor Sanders, Ben Ward, Blake Jones, Ahren Lee and Jaxsyn Collins are other players to keep an eye on this season for the Spartans.
Coach’s Quote: “Under the leadership of Stansberry, Raymond and Hensley, this unusual offseason has been very productive. We have a chance to have a great season. After all the wait-and-see, I’m just excited to see these kids get to play again.”
Roster:
1 Jordan Gray
2 Will Stansberry
3 James Gillenwater
5 Eli McCoy
6 Andrew Sutherland
7 Nick Raymond
8 Jaxsyn Collins
9 Cole Mullins
10 Cobe Collins
11 Blake Jones
12 Ahren Lee
13 Jonathon Elliott
15 Ben Elswick
16 Gunner Carden
20 Tanner Perry
21 Chase Carico
23 Andy Chenault
24 Bryson Shepherd
25 Ethan Hill
27 Noah Barnette
33 Nick Hayes
34 Xavier Sanders
35 Chris Steele
44 Shawn Mullins
48 Anthony De Ramus
52 Dillion Meade
53 Ben Ward
54 Ethan Rose
55 Jordan Sexton
58 Colton Yates
59 Luke McConnell
60 Ethan Cloud
62 Timothy Hill
63 Trevor Sanders
64 Jessie Gibson
66 Braedon Hensley
67 Bryson Christian
70 Isaiah Simmons
75 Jamieson Slemp
76 Zack Ward
77 Jake Dutton
78 William Jenkins
80 Jacob Sawyers
Schedule:
Feb. 27 Hurley W, 15-0
March 5 Twin Springs H
March 12 Rye Cove A
March 19 Castlewood A
March 26 Thomas Walker A
April 2 J.I. Burton H
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Nick Johnson
2019 record: 6-4 (2-3)
Key returners: Zack Kidwell, QB, jr.; Kenny Ball, RB/LB, sr.; Jason Cowden, WR/DL, sr.; Jaron Warf, TE/LB, sr.; Dakota Stables, OL/DL, sr.; Xander Spears, OL/DL, soph.; Trey Miller, OL, soph.; Zack Lowe, sr., LB; Noah Alsup, DB, jr
Promising newcomers: Tyler Lee, OL/LB, fr.; Matthew Hatfield, OL/LB, fr.; Darrin Gulley, WR/DB, fr.; Ty Williams, OL/DL, jr.; Cole Cope, WR/DB, jr.
Key losses: Logan Ely, WR/TE/LB; Dalton Langley, WR/DB
Outlook: With Kenny Ball carrying the ball, Zack Kidwell throwing the ball and Jason Cowden bringing down ball carriers, Thomas Walker figures to put another strong team on the field this season.
Ball’s 1,218 rushing yards led the Cumberland District during the 2019 regular season, while Kidwell threw for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cowden is a three-year starter who is a two-time first-team All-Region 1D selection and is the reigning Cumberland District defensive lineman of the year.
TW has seven starters returning on both sides of the ball and are strong up front, so a fourth straight winning season could be achieved by the Pioneers.
Coach’s Quote: “We have been waiting 15 months since we walked off the field at Chilhowie for the opportunity to play football. We have had a little regular season success the last few years and we hope to continue that during this season. There are going to be struggles everywhere; it is going to be different from any season anyone has ever played before. We just feel blessed and look forward to the opportunity to get back on the field.”
Roster:
1 J.J. Bledsoe
3 Zack Lowe
4 Noah Alsup
5 Jacob McCurry
8 Cole Cope
9 Jason Cowden
10 Zander Lowe
12 Darrin Gulley
15 Zack Kidwell
17 Mark Gulley
20 Kaden Pope
24 Jaron Warf
30 James Hatfield
33 Kenny Ball
40 Xander Spears
42 Jessee Lowe
50 Tyler Lee
52 Noah Cavin
55 Riley McCurry
56 Matthew Hatfield
60 Dakota Stables
62 Brennan Hensley
70 Trey Miller
71 Logan Hailey
72 Ty Williams
74 Ethan Hatfield
75 Reece Cope
82 Ryan Middleton
88 Elijah Harber
Schedule:
March 1 Twin Valley A
March 6 Rye Cove A
March 12 J.I. Burton A
March 19 Twin Springs A
March 26 Eastside H
April 2 Castlewood H
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Keith Warner
2019 record: 6-4 (2-3)
Key returners: Conner Gilmer, LB, sr.; Kye Hale, DL, jr.; Mason Elliott, QB, jr.; Eli McCoy, DB, jr.; Kyler Ford, DB, jr.; Carter Sloan, DL/LB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Noah Dorton, RB/LB, sr.; Josh Dorton, WR/DB, jr.; Tanner Collins, OL/DL, jr.; Tristan Counts, OL/DL, soph.
Key losses: Kaleb Carter, OL/DL; Christin Hinkle, DB/RB; Corbin Kilgore, RB; Jordan Gillenwater, DE: Preston Larkins, TE
Outlook: Things have been on the upswing at Twin Springs under energetic third-year head coach Keith Warner. After experiencing victory just once in 2018, the Titans went 6-4 in 2019 – the first time they finished with a winning record in nine years.
Will the positive trend continue or will the Titans take a step back?
Twin Springs must replace eight quality seniors, but Warner likes the size and speed his team possesses as well as the depth that has materialized.
Linebacker Conner Gilmer (82 tackles), defensive tackle Kye Hale, quarterback Mason Elliott (508 passing yards, 11 touchdowns), defensive back Eli McCoy (24 tackles, one interception), defensive back Kyler Ford and defensive end/linebacker Carter Sloan (21 tackles) are the cornerstones.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get the opportunity to play football. I’m excited, our staff is excited, the kids are ready to go and the community support at Twin Springs for athletics is really high right now. So we are excited to represent Twin Springs the right way. We are going to be physical and use our size to our advantage and then use our speed guys to keep a balanced attack. I’m proud of the way our kids have bought in to the process and the way they continue to get better every day whether it’s at a weightlifting session or at practice.”
Roster:
1 Dillon Thompson
2 Mason Counts
3 Luke Mullins
4 Gavin Wallace
5 Abel Dingus
7 Eli McCoy
8 Landon Williams
9 Mason Elliott
12 Josh Dorton
15 Deacon Pierson
20 Nick Price
22 Ryan Horne
23 Kyler Ford
24 Evan Green
28 Brodie White
29 Colton Gilmer
33 Conner Gilmer
34 Noah Dorton
38 Colten Kilgore
44 Grayson Carico
50 Tanner Collins
52 Carter Sloan
53 Mason Vaughn
55 James Craig
56 Andrew Salyer
61 Dakota Barrientos
62 Michael Wagner
65 Braylon Cox
67 Chase Daugherty
70 Kye Hale
72 Tristan Counts
75 Jimmy Pascual
76 Levi Quillen
Schedule
March 5 Eastside A
March 12 Castlewood H
March 19 Thomas Walker H
March 22 Twin Valley H
March 27 J.I. Burton A
April 2 Rye Cove A
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Cheyenne Osborne
2019 record: 4-6 (0-5)
Key returners: Mason Hardin, QB, sr.; Jon Howell, RB/DB, soph.; Jesse Barnette, OL/LB, sr.; Chris Duty, OL, sr.; Andrew Jessee, DL, jr.; Donnie Mullins, DL, sr.; Ashton Starnes, DL, jr.; Jackson Barnette, LB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Ethan Chavez, WR/DB, jr.; Zach Baker, RB/DB, jr.; Colton Brown, LB, fr.; Dawson Kern, WR, fr.
Key losses: Matthew Hardin, RB/DE; Tyler Darnell, RB/DB; Ethan Sloan, OL
Outlook: Rye Cove’s Mason Hardin did something historic on Feb. 22 as his 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a 36-28 season-opening loss to Hurley happened to be the first scored by a player from far Southwest Virginia in this truncated COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacted season.
The Eagles will rely on Hardin for more production as the hard-nosed 5-foot-8, 235-pound senior rushed for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games during the 2019 season.
Rye Cove is coming off back-to-back 4-6 seasons and if the crew from Clinchport wants to make some noise within the Cumberland District, Jon Howell, Jesse Barnette, Chris Duty, Jackson Barnette, Andrew Jessee, Donnie Mullins, Ashton Starnes and some other varsity veterans will have to lead the way.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a unique mix of old heads and new guys with only a few in between. Our new guys give us the capability to mix things up on both sides of the ball. We are excited to have them. Everyone has meshed well together and we will continue to work and take it day by day.”
Roster:
5 Jonathon Howell
7 Devin Jones
9 Mason Hardin
11 Logan Barnette
14 Roscoe Haines
16 Payton Darnell
22 Zach Baker
23 Shane Middleton
36 Dawson Kern
42 Colton Brown
44 Donovan Mullins
51 Jackson Barnette
52 Ashton Starnes
53 Andrew Jessee
55 Jesse Barnette
56 Austin Dockery
60 Caleb Starnes
65 Caleb Caudill
70 Jay Bowen
72 Zach Tester
76 Dustin Woodard
77 Richie Lane
78 Chris Duty
88 Ethan Chavez
Schedule:
Feb. 22 Hurley L, 36-28
March 6 Thomas Walker H
March 12 Eastside H
March 19 J.I. Burton A
March 26 Castlewood A
April 2 Twin Springs H
