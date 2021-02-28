 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Cumberland District Football Preview Capsules
0 comments

2021 Cumberland District Football Preview Capsules

{{featured_button_text}}
burton

Jaymen Buchanan will be leading J.I. Burton at quarterback.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

J.I. Burton Raiders

Coach: Jacob Caudill

2019 record: 10-3 (5-0)

Key returners: Jaymen Buchanan, QB, jr.; Esau Teasley, RB, jr.; Kaleb Mink, OL/LB, sr.; Austin Jones, OL/DL, sr.; Elijah Lovell, WR, sr.; Johnny Williams, DL, jr.; Adrian Smith, DL, sr.; Caleb McCurdy, DL, jr.; Lonnie Lindsey, WR/DB, jr.;

Promising newcomers: Cameron Suttle, DL, jr.; Daunte Keys, OL/DL, soph.; Noa Godsey, LB, soph.; Zaine Lovell, WR/DB, jr.; Isaiah Sturgill, OL/DL, soph.

Key losses: Mikey Culbertson, LB; Najee Steele, WR: Canaan Stacy-Lawson, OL; Dauntay Woods, OL; Tyler Spriggs, OL

Outlook: There is one thing normal about this unique VHSL season – the J.I. Burton Raiders expected to be one of the top teams in the state’s smallest classification.

Burton returns a bevy of talented players from the 2019 Cumberland District championship and Region 1D runner-up squad. Esau Teasley was a first-team all-state honoree as a kick returner, while earning second-team status as a wide receiver and punt returner.

Teasley totaled 866 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards, 259 kick return yards, 180 punt return yards and a total of 18 touchdowns in 2019. Quarterback Jaymen Buchanan is a dual threat who improved as the 2019 season progressed.

Kaleb Mink and Austin Jones will anchor the offensive line. Jordan Mabe, Ethan Hawk, Elijah Lovell, Lonnie Lindsey, Trey Keys, Zaine Lovell, Noa Godsey and Landon Reed are receiving targets.

Johnny Williams, a 6-foot, 310-pound junior, spearheads the defense along with guys like Jones, Mink, Adran Smith, Caleb McCurdy, Jayquan Frazier, Trey Keys, Xadrian Taybron and a host of others.

Burton struggled in a 9-0 season-opening loss at Chilhowie on Feb. 22 and the Raiders will have to rebound this week as they travel to Castlewood in a matchup between the teams who shared the top spot in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.

Coach’s Quote: “With everything going on, I am pleased with our team’s work ethic. We have been in the weight room and on the practice field since June and have had really good attendance all summer and fall. We are anxious to see what we can do and see how it all pans out this season. It has been a wild ride so far, but we are moving forward and getting better each and every day.”

Roster

1 Lonnie Lindsey

2 Jaymen Buchanan

3 Landon Reed

4 Ben Cochrane

5 Jayquan Frazier

6 Jesiah Frazier

7 Trey Keys

8 Seth Browning

9 Tanner Boggs

10 Esau Teasley

11 Jordan Mabe

12 Brycen Hall

14 Ethan Hawk

15 Noa Godsey

21 Elijah Lovell

22 Cameron Sergent

24 Zaine Lovell

25 Camden Kennedy

26 Seth Huffman

32 Trevor Culbertson

33 Xadrian Taybron

36 Holden Hutchinson

40 DJ Buchanan

50 Jermaine Forney

52 Adran Smith

53 Johnny Williams

54 Isaiah Sturgill

56 Caden Addington

58 Caleb McCurdy

64 Sebastian Massie

65 Devon Jones

68 Cameron Suttle

70 Kaleb Mink

72 Daunte Keys

74 Josiah Kyle

76 Dantae Teague

77 Austin Jones

79 Dave Sturgill

Schedule:

Feb. 22 Chilhowie L, 9-0

March 5 Castlewood A

March 12 Thomas Walker H

March 19 Rye Cove H

March 27 Twin Springs H

April 2 Eastside A

Castlewood Blue Devils

Coach: Chris Lark

2019 record: 6-5 (2-3)

Key returners: Jeremiah Allen, RB/LB, sr.; Mickey “M.J.” Carter, RB/DB, sr.; Brandon Buetler, OL, sr.; Ben Neece, LB, jr.; Landen Taylor, DB, jr.; Peyton Couch, OL/DL, sr.; Jacob Maxfield, TE, jr.

Promising newcomers: Hunter Hicks, DB/WR, sr.; Nick Deboard, TE/DB, sr.; Jacob Allen, DL/OL, sr.; Adam Gibson, K, soph.

Key losses: Candler Dudley, RB/LB; Collen Dudley, QB; Jacob Vance, TE

Outlook: Castlewood defied all expectations in 2019 as the Blue Devils advanced to the playoffs and won the Russell County championship by vanquishing nearby rivals Lebanon and Honaker.

The bar has been raised much higher this season as many folks are predicting Castlewood to be one of Region 1D’s top teams with 19 returning starters in the mix. A showdown with defending Cumberland District champion J.I. Burton looms on Friday.

Jeremiah Allen is one of the top two-way players in Southwest Virginia as he rushed for 1,903 yards in the fall of 2019 and also made 89 tackles. He was a first-team all-district pick on both sides of the ball.

Allen, Landen Taylor, Ben Neece and Mickey “M.J.” Carter will tote the pigskin behind a big bodied offensive line anchored by Peyton Couch, Brandon Buetler, Kadan Lasley, Jacob Allen, Hunter Neece and Dalton Field.

Allen, Neece, Taylor, Brad Steffey, Jacob Maxfield, Nick Deboard and Shane Aesque are among the hard hitters on the defensive side of the ball. That D was impressive in a 38-0 season-opening win over Honaker as Castlewood limited the Tigers to 110 yards of total offense.

Coach’s Quote: “If we can stay healthy and get out fast, we could have a successful year.”

Roster:

1 Mickey “M.J.” Carter

2 Ben Neece

3 Adam Gibson

4 Jeremiah Allen

5 Nick Deboard

6 Slade Castle

7 Brad Steffey

8 Jon Minton

9 Hunter Hicks

10 Forrest McConnell

12 Jadan Palmer

20 Rafe Cooper

21 Landen Taylor

34 Jacob Maxfield

50 Dalton Fields

52 Peyton Couch

55 Gavin Monk

58 Kadan Lasley

59 Antonio Gomez

61 Hunter Neece

62 Brandon Buetler

75 Jacob Allen

Schedule:

Feb. 23 Honaker W, 38-0

March 5 J.I. Burton H

March 12 Twin Springs A

March 19 Eastside H

March 26 Rye Cove H

April 2 Thomas Walker A

Eastside Spartans

Coach: Michael Rhodes

2019 record: 5-6 (4-1)

Key returners: Will Stansberry, QB/DB, sr.; Nick Raymond, RB/LB, sr.; Jordan Sexton, OL, jr.; Trevor Sanders, DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Eli McCoy, WR, soph.; Ben Ward, LB, jr.

Key losses: Evan Bellamy, LB; Grayson Whited, RB; Garrett Whited, RB/WR

Outlook: Eastside is 1-0 for just the second time in program history after Saturday’s 15-0 victory over Hurley. That also happened to be the first shutout for the Spartans since 2016.

Braedon Hensley led the Spartans with 19 tackles as he’s making up for lost time. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior lineman broke his leg in the second game of the 2019 season.

Along with his defensive skills, Hensley will anchor the offensive line alongside Jordan Sexton.

Will Stansberry is another strong two-way player as the quarterback/defensive back threw for more than 1,000 yards last season, while snagging five interceptions on the other side of the ball.

Nick Raymond, Ethan Hill, Eli McCoy, Jordan Gray, Trevor Sanders, Ben Ward, Blake Jones, Ahren Lee and Jaxsyn Collins are other players to keep an eye on this season for the Spartans.

Coach’s Quote: “Under the leadership of Stansberry, Raymond and Hensley, this unusual offseason has been very productive. We have a chance to have a great season. After all the wait-and-see, I’m just excited to see these kids get to play again.”

Roster:

1 Jordan Gray

2 Will Stansberry

3 James Gillenwater

5 Eli McCoy

6 Andrew Sutherland

7 Nick Raymond

8 Jaxsyn Collins

9 Cole Mullins

10 Cobe Collins

11 Blake Jones

12 Ahren Lee

13 Jonathon Elliott

15 Ben Elswick

16 Gunner Carden

20 Tanner Perry

21 Chase Carico

23 Andy Chenault

24 Bryson Shepherd

25 Ethan Hill

27 Noah Barnette

33 Nick Hayes

34 Xavier Sanders

35 Chris Steele

44 Shawn Mullins

48 Anthony De Ramus

52 Dillion Meade

53 Ben Ward

54 Ethan Rose

55 Jordan Sexton

58 Colton Yates

59 Luke McConnell

60 Ethan Cloud

62 Timothy Hill

63 Trevor Sanders

64 Jessie Gibson

66 Braedon Hensley

67 Bryson Christian

70 Isaiah Simmons

75 Jamieson Slemp

76 Zack Ward

77 Jake Dutton

78 William Jenkins

80 Jacob Sawyers

Schedule:

Feb. 27 Hurley W, 15-0

March 5 Twin Springs H

March 12 Rye Cove A

March 19 Castlewood A

March 26 Thomas Walker A

April 2 J.I. Burton H

Thomas Walker Pioneers

Coach: Nick Johnson

2019 record: 6-4 (2-3)

Key returners: Zack Kidwell, QB, jr.; Kenny Ball, RB/LB, sr.; Jason Cowden, WR/DL, sr.; Jaron Warf, TE/LB, sr.; Dakota Stables, OL/DL, sr.; Xander Spears, OL/DL, soph.; Trey Miller, OL, soph.; Zack Lowe, sr., LB; Noah Alsup, DB, jr

Promising newcomers: Tyler Lee, OL/LB, fr.; Matthew Hatfield, OL/LB, fr.; Darrin Gulley, WR/DB, fr.; Ty Williams, OL/DL, jr.; Cole Cope, WR/DB, jr.

Key losses: Logan Ely, WR/TE/LB; Dalton Langley, WR/DB

Outlook: With Kenny Ball carrying the ball, Zack Kidwell throwing the ball and Jason Cowden bringing down ball carriers, Thomas Walker figures to put another strong team on the field this season.

Ball’s 1,218 rushing yards led the Cumberland District during the 2019 regular season, while Kidwell threw for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cowden is a three-year starter who is a two-time first-team All-Region 1D selection and is the reigning Cumberland District defensive lineman of the year.

TW has seven starters returning on both sides of the ball and are strong up front, so a fourth straight winning season could be achieved by the Pioneers.

Coach’s Quote: “We have been waiting 15 months since we walked off the field at Chilhowie for the opportunity to play football. We have had a little regular season success the last few years and we hope to continue that during this season. There are going to be struggles everywhere; it is going to be different from any season anyone has ever played before. We just feel blessed and look forward to the opportunity to get back on the field.”

Roster:

1 J.J. Bledsoe

3 Zack Lowe

4 Noah Alsup

5 Jacob McCurry

8 Cole Cope

9 Jason Cowden

10 Zander Lowe

12 Darrin Gulley

15 Zack Kidwell

17 Mark Gulley

20 Kaden Pope

24 Jaron Warf

30 James Hatfield

33 Kenny Ball

40 Xander Spears

42 Jessee Lowe

50 Tyler Lee

52 Noah Cavin

55 Riley McCurry

56 Matthew Hatfield

60 Dakota Stables

62 Brennan Hensley

70 Trey Miller

71 Logan Hailey

72 Ty Williams

74 Ethan Hatfield

75 Reece Cope

82 Ryan Middleton

88 Elijah Harber

Schedule:

March 1 Twin Valley A

March 6 Rye Cove A

March 12 J.I. Burton A

March 19 Twin Springs A

March 26 Eastside H

April 2 Castlewood H

Twin Springs Titans

Coach: Keith Warner

2019 record: 6-4 (2-3)

Key returners: Conner Gilmer, LB, sr.; Kye Hale, DL, jr.; Mason Elliott, QB, jr.; Eli McCoy, DB, jr.; Kyler Ford, DB, jr.; Carter Sloan, DL/LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Noah Dorton, RB/LB, sr.; Josh Dorton, WR/DB, jr.; Tanner Collins, OL/DL, jr.; Tristan Counts, OL/DL, soph.

Key losses: Kaleb Carter, OL/DL; Christin Hinkle, DB/RB; Corbin Kilgore, RB; Jordan Gillenwater, DE: Preston Larkins, TE

Outlook: Things have been on the upswing at Twin Springs under energetic third-year head coach Keith Warner. After experiencing victory just once in 2018, the Titans went 6-4 in 2019 – the first time they finished with a winning record in nine years.

Will the positive trend continue or will the Titans take a step back?

Twin Springs must replace eight quality seniors, but Warner likes the size and speed his team possesses as well as the depth that has materialized.

Linebacker Conner Gilmer (82 tackles), defensive tackle Kye Hale, quarterback Mason Elliott (508 passing yards, 11 touchdowns), defensive back Eli McCoy (24 tackles, one interception), defensive back Kyler Ford and defensive end/linebacker Carter Sloan (21 tackles) are the cornerstones.

Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get the opportunity to play football. I’m excited, our staff is excited, the kids are ready to go and the community support at Twin Springs for athletics is really high right now. So we are excited to represent Twin Springs the right way. We are going to be physical and use our size to our advantage and then use our speed guys to keep a balanced attack. I’m proud of the way our kids have bought in to the process and the way they continue to get better every day whether it’s at a weightlifting session or at practice.”

Roster:

1 Dillon Thompson

2 Mason Counts

3 Luke Mullins

4 Gavin Wallace

5 Abel Dingus

7 Eli McCoy

8 Landon Williams

9 Mason Elliott

12 Josh Dorton

15 Deacon Pierson

20 Nick Price

22 Ryan Horne

23 Kyler Ford

24 Evan Green

28 Brodie White

29 Colton Gilmer

33 Conner Gilmer

34 Noah Dorton

38 Colten Kilgore

44 Grayson Carico

50 Tanner Collins

52 Carter Sloan

53 Mason Vaughn

55 James Craig

56 Andrew Salyer

61 Dakota Barrientos

62 Michael Wagner

65 Braylon Cox

67 Chase Daugherty

70 Kye Hale

72 Tristan Counts

75 Jimmy Pascual

76 Levi Quillen

Schedule

March 5 Eastside A

March 12 Castlewood H

March 19 Thomas Walker H

March 22 Twin Valley H

March 27 J.I. Burton A

April 2 Rye Cove A

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Cheyenne Osborne

2019 record: 4-6 (0-5)

Key returners: Mason Hardin, QB, sr.; Jon Howell, RB/DB, soph.; Jesse Barnette, OL/LB, sr.; Chris Duty, OL, sr.; Andrew Jessee, DL, jr.; Donnie Mullins, DL, sr.; Ashton Starnes, DL, jr.; Jackson Barnette, LB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Ethan Chavez, WR/DB, jr.; Zach Baker, RB/DB, jr.; Colton Brown, LB, fr.; Dawson Kern, WR, fr.

Key losses: Matthew Hardin, RB/DE; Tyler Darnell, RB/DB; Ethan Sloan, OL

Outlook: Rye Cove’s Mason Hardin did something historic on Feb. 22 as his 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a 36-28 season-opening loss to Hurley happened to be the first scored by a player from far Southwest Virginia in this truncated COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacted season.

The Eagles will rely on Hardin for more production as the hard-nosed 5-foot-8, 235-pound senior rushed for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games during the 2019 season.

Rye Cove is coming off back-to-back 4-6 seasons and if the crew from Clinchport wants to make some noise within the Cumberland District, Jon Howell, Jesse Barnette, Chris Duty, Jackson Barnette, Andrew Jessee, Donnie Mullins, Ashton Starnes and some other varsity veterans will have to lead the way.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a unique mix of old heads and new guys with only a few in between. Our new guys give us the capability to mix things up on both sides of the ball. We are excited to have them. Everyone has meshed well together and we will continue to work and take it day by day.”

Roster:

5 Jonathon Howell

7 Devin Jones

9 Mason Hardin

11 Logan Barnette

14 Roscoe Haines

16 Payton Darnell

22 Zach Baker

23 Shane Middleton

36 Dawson Kern

42 Colton Brown

44 Donovan Mullins

51 Jackson Barnette

52 Ashton Starnes

53 Andrew Jessee

55 Jesse Barnette

56 Austin Dockery

60 Caleb Starnes

65 Caleb Caudill

70 Jay Bowen

72 Zach Tester

76 Dustin Woodard

77 Richie Lane

78 Chris Duty

88 Ethan Chavez

Schedule:

Feb. 22 Hurley L, 36-28

March 6 Thomas Walker H

March 12 Eastside H

March 19 J.I. Burton A

March 26 Castlewood A

April 2 Twin Springs H

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) J.I. Burton (3) 23

Castlewood (3) 23

3. Eastside 17

4. Thomas Walker 13

5. Twin Springs 8

6. Rye Cove 6

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts