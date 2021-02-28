2021 Cumberland District Football Preview Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get the opportunity to play football. I’m excited, our staff is excited, the kids are ready to go and the community support at Twin Springs for athletics is really high right now. So we are excited to represent Twin Springs the right way. We are going to be physical and use our size to our advantage and then use our speed guys to keep a balanced attack. I’m proud of the way our kids have bought in to the process and the way they continue to get better every day whether it’s at a weightlifting session or at practice.”