2021 Cumberland District Football Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “This senior class, along with our seniors that have graduated the past three years have continued to build this football program. They have bought in and have trusted the process and it is paying off. We are excited to see what our athletes will be able to do on the offensive side of the ball. We haven’t proved anything yet, but we are going to get better day-by-day and week-by-week. We will take our season one game at a time and everything will take care of itself. There is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding our football team and I am grateful for the community support.”