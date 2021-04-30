2021 Black Diamond District Softball Preview: Honaker, Grundy picked to battle it out

The Honaker Tigers are long on experience with seven seniors in the lineup: catcher Abigail Bostic, outfielder Keleigh Musick, second baseman Kacey Roark, outfielder Hannah Hess, shortstop Halle Hilton, outfielder Alexis Anderson and pitcher Sommer Honaker.

Pitcher Lara McClanahan,first baseman Ally Burke, third baseman Tabby Ball and pitcher Brooke Clifton are juniors who will contribute as well.

Donovan Helton is back at the helm of the program as this will be his second tour of duty as head coach.

“These ladies have been working really hard and have been showing a lot of promise,” Helton said. “I’m excited about this group and their potential. If we can develop some run production and confidence early on, I feel that we will be very strong in the BDD and could make some noise in the Region D playoffs.”

Sophomores Riley Hart and Emma Ray will also provide some versatility to the lineup.

GRUNDY

This is the first head-coaching gig for Emily Kendrick

She was supposed to serve as the softball coach of the Council Cobras in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out the season, so she will now make her debut leading another Buchanan County program in 2021.