2021 Black Diamond District Softball Preview: Honaker, Grundy picked to battle it out

The Honaker Tigers host the Grundy Golden Wave in a marquee Black Diamond District softball game on May 14 and it will be an event that could double as homecoming.
That’s because Honaker graduate Emily Kendrick is in her first season as Grundy’s head coach.
Kendrick was a star on Honaker’s 2013 VHSL Group A, Division 1 championship squad, hitting a three-run homer and pitching a three-hitter as the Tigers took a 3-1 triumph over Madison County in the title game.
She’ll be calling shots from the visiting dugout next month as she returns to her old stomping grounds.
“It will be exciting,” Kendrick said. “Stepping on that field always brought me a rush of adrenaline and I hope I can carry that over to my team and make it a very competitive game. Our girls are young, but I am so pleased with the improvement and drive I’ve seen since we first started practicing. It will be a lot of fun to be back on that field with my coach, Coach [Donovan] Helton, just from a different perspective and role this time.”
Honaker and Grundy will compete for the top spot in the BDD in a four-team league. Council will not field a softball squad this season.
The following is a look at each of the league’s teams.
HONAKER
The Honaker Tigers are long on experience with seven seniors in the lineup: catcher Abigail Bostic, outfielder Keleigh Musick, second baseman Kacey Roark, outfielder Hannah Hess, shortstop Halle Hilton, outfielder Alexis Anderson and pitcher Sommer Honaker.
Pitcher Lara McClanahan,first baseman Ally Burke, third baseman Tabby Ball and pitcher Brooke Clifton are juniors who will contribute as well.
Donovan Helton is back at the helm of the program as this will be his second tour of duty as head coach.
“These ladies have been working really hard and have been showing a lot of promise,” Helton said. “I’m excited about this group and their potential. If we can develop some run production and confidence early on, I feel that we will be very strong in the BDD and could make some noise in the Region D playoffs.”
Sophomores Riley Hart and Emma Ray will also provide some versatility to the lineup.
GRUNDY
This is the first head-coaching gig for Emily Kendrick
She was supposed to serve as the softball coach of the Council Cobras in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out the season, so she will now make her debut leading another Buchanan County program in 2021.
Kendrick pitched at Walters State Community College and Emory & Henry College after starring for the Honaker Tigers and was the ace pitcher for an E&H team that qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division III national tournament.
Her first Grundy squad will be young with first baseman Emma Deel and outfielder Amelya Bostic the only seniors on the roster. Sophomores Jessi Looney and Savannah Clevinger will share the pitching duties.
Maddie Yates, Tiffany Deel, Madie Owens, Taylor Bostic, Madeline Deel, Ally Blankenship, Emily O’Quinn, Cassidy Lester and Madison Stiltner will be counted on to do big things as well.
“My goal for this season is to make these girls better and enjoy the game more every day,” Kendrick said. “For this group to be young they also have so much potential and I hope we can build this program every day. I look for this group of girls to be able to compete at the varsity level and we have great leaders on our team.”
TWIN VALLEY
Four girls who played in 2019 are back in the fold for the Twin Valley Panthers.
Catcher Hannah Boyd (.245, seven RBIs), outfielder Hannah Belcher (.219), first baseman Maddie Witt (.170, eight RBIs) and second baseman Abbie Cooper (.156, six RBIs) will be the varsity veterans leading the Panthers.
Shortstop Kaylee Compton, outfielder Madison Deskins, third baseman Rayne Hawthorne and outfielder Gracie Brown will hold down starting spots for TV as well.
Hawthorne and Cooper drew walks in the Panthers’ 28-0 season-opening loss to Rye Cove on Monday.
“I am just hoping we can do fundamentals correctly when we do start playing,” said Twin Valley coach Brittany Russell-Belcher. “I am just hoping to go through this season without being quarantined.”
HURLEY
The softball program at Hurley has struggled, but the Rebels hope to show some signs of improvement this season with a determined roster.
Kara Hagerman and Emily Justus will split the pitching duties. Catcher Emma Hurley, first baseman Amelia Hunt, second baseman Chelsea Roberts, shortstop Isabella Bailey, third baseman Tiara Stump and the outfield trio of Breanna Dotson, Krista Endicott and McKenzie Justus comprise the starting lineup. Sarah Stacy and Natalia Stacy will also contribute.
Endicott was one of the top basketball players in Region 1D during the 2020-21 season.
“We are looking forward to getting back on the field and allow these ladies to do what they love,” said Hurley coach Danny Justus. “COVID has shut everything down for too long and now we get to play.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCsports | (276) 645-2570