2021 Black Diamond District Football Capsules

Key losses: John Matt Justus, RB; Martin McCoy, LB/OL

Outlook: Hurley has a new head coach as longtime assistant John Paul Justus takes over and the Rebels have reason for optimism.

Sure, the Rebels won just once last season and went five straight games without a touchdown. However, the team was comprised mostly of varsity newcomers and the experience gained can do nothing but help Hurley as nine starters return on each side of the ball.

Kevin Looney (320 rushing yards last season), Alex Duty (302 rushing yards) and Payton Hurley are playmakers and quarterback Caden Mullins is back taking the snaps. Tanner Adkins, Logan Hopkins, Josh Ashby and Wade Vance are back on the offensive line alongside tight end Sheldon Matney.

Defensively, tackle Chris Rife (42 tackles) and middle linebacker Tanner Adkins (40 tackles) will set the tone. Vance, Hopkins, Matney, Caden Mullins, Payton Hurley and Canaan Shafer are still in the fold too.

The team has just four seniors, but the Rebels are a season older and a season stronger and improvement will be shown.