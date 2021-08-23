 Skip to main content
2021 Black Diamond District Football Capsules
craig plymal

Grundy coach Craig Plymal hopes the momentum of a three-game winning streak in the spring carries over to the fall.

 BHC File Photo

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Craig Plymal

Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (3-0)

Key returners: Logan Looney, OL/DL, jr.; Jacob Deel, OL/DL, jr.; Jonah Looney, WR, soph.; Kaden Vanover, WR/DB, sr.; Ian Scammell, RB/LB, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB, soph.; Isaac Coleman, DB, sr.

Promising newcomers: Wyatt Bush, RB/DE, fr.; Isaiah Boyd, QB/WR/DE, jr.; Logan Lester, QB/DB, fr.

Key losses: Hunter Scarberry, OL/DL; Peyton McComas, TE/DL; Brent Houck, QB; Matt Riley, LB; Tanner Bishop, LB

Outlook: Grundy went 5-2 last season – played in the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – as the Golden Wave ended the campaign on a three-game winning streak. Will those winning ways continue for the defending Black Diamond District champions?

That’s a possibility with several cornerstones still in place.

Ian Scammell rushed for 1,098 yards and 17 touchdowns last season and will look to pile up more yards behind the blocking of Logan Looney (6-foot-4, 295-pounds), Jacob Deel (5-9, 310), Camron Keen (5-11, 220) and Austin Russell (5-11). Ethan Roberts had a fine freshman season carrying the ball as well and should form a potent one-two rushing attack with Scammell.

Twin Valley transfer Isaiah Boyd is expected to take over at quarterback and he will have playmakers to throw to in Caleb Conaway, Jonah Looney and Kaden Vanover.

The defense is even stronger with much of the unit still intact.

Isaac Coleman returns at free safety, while Vanover can lock down people as a cornerback.

Scammell and Roberts anchor the defensive unit from their linebacker spots, while Jacob Deel and Looney should clog things up on the defensive line.

Quarterback/cornerback Logan Lester and defensive end/running back Wyatt Bush are freshmen who have earned rave reviews in the preseason and could make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Bush is very strong for a ninth-grader.

Coach's Quote: “We like the momentum we’re coming out of the spring with and it’s carried over. So far, our work ethic has been second to none.”

ROSTER

1 Logan Lester

2 Ethan Roberts

3 Justin Owens

5 Isiah Boyd

8 Thomas Gilbert

9 Wyatt Bush

11 Caleb Conaway

12 Jonathan Thompson

15 Bryce Looney

18 Devin Davis

19 Brody Coleman

20 Braxton Ramey

21 Kevin Matney

22 Tyler Houck

24 Kaden Vanover

25 Ian Scammell

26 Blake Broyles

27 Isaac Coleman

44 Jake Stiltner

48 Carson Deel

50 Brady Deel

52 Camron Keen

60 Ryan Campbell

61 Lucas Bandy

63 Logan Looney

64 Jesse Lester

65 Dylan Justu

68 Jacob Deel

70 Wyatt Surber

72 Tristen Keen

74 Nathaniel Looney

75 Lucas Boyd

77 Parker Snead

80 Austin Russell

83 Jonah Looney

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Patrick Henry H

Sept. 17 Ridgeview A

Sept. 24 Honaker A

Oct. 1 Tazewell A

Oct. 8 Hurley A

Oct. 15 J.I. Burton H

Oct. 22 Hurley H

Oct. 29 Twin Valley A

Nov. 5 Wise Central H

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Doug Hubbard

Spring 2021 Record: 1-5 (1-2)

Key returners: T.J. Hubbard, WR/DB, sr.; Sean Gill, QB, soph.; Austin Marsh, OL/DL, sr.; Skylar Miller, RB/LB, jr.; Aidan Lowe, soph., RB/WR/LB; Lucas O’Quinn, OL/DL, sr.; Payton Jessee, OL/DL, jr.; Peyton Whited, DB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Nathaniel Deel, RB/DL, soph.; Parker Bandy, WR/DB, soph.

Key losses: Dakota Hall, RB; Nick Goodman, K; Trevor Miller, DL

Outlook: In what will be Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as the head football coach at Honaker High School, his players are intent on making it a fond farewell.

The dean of head coaches in far Southwest Virginia, Hubbard has been at the helm of the Tigers since 1983 and enters Friday’s season-opener against Lebanon with a career mark of 232-144-1 at the Russell County school. State runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2012 were among the highlights.

The 61-year-old Hubbard is still going to hold the Tigers to high standards as he nears retirement.

“My expectations don’t change,” Hubbard said. “My goal is to win all 10 [regular-season] games and we’ll do our best to win as many of them as we possibly can.”

To do so, he’ll be counting on a youthful team as there are just five seniors – Chance Jewell, Isaac Perkins, T.J. Hubbard, Lucas O’Quinn and Austin Marsh – on the 28-man roster.

Quarterback Sean Gill was a second-team All-Black Diamond District selection at QB and he will be surrounded by plenty of playmakers. Gill will try to get the ball to wide receiver T.J. Hubbard, running back Skylar Miller and the versatile Aidan Lowe as they attempt to make things happen.

Lucas O’Quinn, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound senior will anchor the offensive line with guys like Steel Monk, Elijah Musick, Austin Marsh, Jacob Powers, Aiden Gilbert, Payton Jessee and tight end Max Boyd.

Aidan Lowe at linebacker and T.J. Hubbard at safety lead the defense, with guys like Jaxon Dye, Peyton Whited, Jax Horn, Ridgeview transfer Nathaniel Deel and Richlands transfer Parker Bandy also be counted on to step up and produce.

Coach’s Quote: “If we stay injury free, I think we can play.”

ROSTER

1 Peyton Musick

2 Brayden Marsh

3 Parker Bandy

4 Chance Jewell

5 Jaxon Dye

6 Austin Clayburne

7 Sean Gill

10 Daylen Stapleton

12 Aidan Lowe

13 Wesley Hurley

14 Zach Hurley

16 Isaac Perkins

18 Jax Horn

19 Isaac Johnson

20 Tyler Stevens

23 Peyton Whited

26 Skylar Miller

27 T.J. Hubbard

31 Nathaniel Deel

50 Lucas O’Quinn

52 Max Boyd

54 Austin Marsh

55 Aidan Gilbert

56 Payton Jessee

58 Jacob Powers

59 Elijah Musick

74 Steel Monk

82 Malachi Lowe

SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 Lebanon A

Sept. 3 Castlewood H

Sept. 10 Twin Valley A

Sept. 17 Eastside A

Sept. 24 Grundy H

Oct. 1 Chilhowie A

Oct. 8 Virginia High H

Oct. 15 Hurley H

Oct. 22 Patrick Henry A

Oct. 29 Northwood H

Hurley Rebels

Coach: John Paul Justus

Spring 2021 Record: 1-6 (0-3)

Key returners: Caden Mullins, QB/LB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB, jr.; Kevin Looney, RB/DB, jr.; Payton Hurley, RB/DB/P, soph.; Wade Vance, OL/DL, sr.; Tanner Adkins, OL/LB, sr.; Logan Hopkins, OL/DL, jr.; Josh Ashby, OL, soph.; Sheldon Matney, TE/LB, soph.; Chris Rife, DL, sr.; Canaan Shafer, LB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Kolton Charles, OL/DL, soph.; Gavin Matney, WR, fr.; Josh Duty, DB, fr.

Key losses: John Matt Justus, RB; Martin McCoy, LB/OL

Outlook: Hurley has a new head coach as longtime assistant John Paul Justus takes over and the Rebels have reason for optimism.

Sure, the Rebels won just once last season and went five straight games without a touchdown. However, the team was comprised mostly of varsity newcomers and the experience gained can do nothing but help Hurley as nine starters return on each side of the ball.

Kevin Looney (320 rushing yards last season), Alex Duty (302 rushing yards) and Payton Hurley are playmakers and quarterback Caden Mullins is back taking the snaps. Tanner Adkins, Logan Hopkins, Josh Ashby and Wade Vance are back on the offensive line alongside tight end Sheldon Matney.

Defensively, tackle Chris Rife (42 tackles) and middle linebacker Tanner Adkins (40 tackles) will set the tone. Vance, Hopkins, Matney, Caden Mullins, Payton Hurley and Canaan Shafer are still in the fold too.

The team has just four seniors, but the Rebels are a season older and a season stronger and improvement will be shown.

Coach’s Quote: “To say that I am excited is an understatement. Our team has had a good offseason of work. My staff and I have been working hard to prepare these kids for the fall season. I feel like the team has a better grasp of the offense and has shown signs of improvements defensively. In the spring we finished with one win and six losses. I feel like the team should have been better than that record. Where will we end up this year? I don’t know how to read tarot cards, tea leaves nor do I listen to psychics but I do believe in the eye test. We will be better than 1-6.”

ROSTER

1 Payton Hurley

2/24 Erick Wagner

3 Josh Duty

5 Zack Mullins

7 Sheldon Matney

10 Canaan Shafer

11 Will Layne

12 Caden Mullins

20 Gavin Matney

23 Kevin Looney

33 Alex Duty

44 Jayme Stacy

51 Mason McClanahan

52 Landon Adkins

55 Chris Rife

56 Tanner Adkins

60 Hunter Baker

63 Kolton Charles

64 Josh Ashby

70 Kyle Justus

72 Logan Hopkins

75 Wade Vance

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 Thomas Walker A

Sept. 10 Phelps (Ky.) H

Sept. 17 River View (W.Va.) H

Sept. 24 Tug Valley (W.Va.) A

Sept. 28 Rye Cove H

Oct. 8 Grundy H

Oct. 15 Honaker A

Oct. 22 Grundy A

Oct. 29 Montcalm (W.Va.) A

Nov. 5 Twin Valley H

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Jeremy Ward

Spring 2021 Record: 4-2 (2-1)

Key returners: Isaac Cooper, OL/DL, jr.; Garrett Horton, OL/DL, sr.; Dustin Jones, WR/DL, sr.; Jeighkob Cooper, WR/LB, sr.; Dalton Griffey, DL, sr.; Lane Stiltner, LB, sr.; Matthew Lester, LB/OL, jr.; Jacob Justice, DB, soph.

Promising newcomer: Devin Mullins, OL, sr.

Key losses: Xzavier Ward, RB/DB/P; Connor Welch, TE/DL; Dalton White, OL/LB; Colton Compton, WR/DB; Wade Cantrell, QB; Noah Daniels, K; Isaiah Boyd, RB

Outlook: Twin Valley has a 22-man roster, but it’s more about quality than quantity for the Panthers.

While several big-time players have moved on, there is still a solid nucleus in place.

The offensive line is a strength as Garrett Horton, Isaac Cooper and Matthew Lester are back to man the trenches. Horton is also the top defensive lineman for the Panthers.

Jeighkob Cooper was a second-team All-Black Diamond District honoree as a wide receiver and defensive back and is also a solid kick returner.

Wide receiver/defensive end Dustin Jones and linebacker Lane Stiltner are also varsity veterans. Stiltner will take over at quarterback, while Lester will be the featured running back.

Coach’s Quote: “We have an older group of guys who have gained a lot of experience the last couple of seasons mixed in with a lot of newcomers who will need to learn quickly. They have worked hard since the spring season to get ready and have some really good practices so far. Our experience should help us along the way this season. We feel we can be competitive in every game this year and our goals remain the same. We want a winning season, to compete for the district and make the playoffs.”

ROSTER

1 Jacob Justice

2 Lane Stiltner

3 Austin Smith

4 Chris Jackson

10 Jeighkob Cooper

12 Larry Justice

14 Dustin Jones

21 Randall Blackburn

22 Braxton Matney

26 Jalon Lamb

34 Connor Clevinger

40 Matthew Lester

50 Kenneth Justice

51 Ethan Snead

55 Jacob Hagerman

65 Devin Mullins

68 Garrett Horton

69 Isaac Cooper

73 Alex Blankenship

74 AJ Presley

78 Eldon Blankenship

79 Dalton Griffey

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 Montcalm (W.Va.) H

Sept. 10 Honaker H

Sept. 17 Northwood A

Sept. 24 Craig County H

Oct. 1 Twin Springs H

Oct. 8 River View (W.Va.) H

Oct. 15 Thomas Walker A

Oct. 22 Rye Cove A

Oct. 29 Grundy A

Nov. 5 HurleyA

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes) in parentheses

1. (tie) Grundy (2) 8

Honaker (2) 8

3. (tie) Hurley 4

Twin Valley 4

