2021 Black Diamond District Football Capsules

Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Craig Plymal
Spring 2021 Record: 5-2 (3-0)
Key returners: Logan Looney, OL/DL, jr.; Jacob Deel, OL/DL, jr.; Jonah Looney, WR, soph.; Kaden Vanover, WR/DB, sr.; Ian Scammell, RB/LB, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB, soph.; Isaac Coleman, DB, sr.
Promising newcomers: Wyatt Bush, RB/DE, fr.; Isaiah Boyd, QB/WR/DE, jr.; Logan Lester, QB/DB, fr.
Key losses: Hunter Scarberry, OL/DL; Peyton McComas, TE/DL; Brent Houck, QB; Matt Riley, LB; Tanner Bishop, LB
Outlook: Grundy went 5-2 last season – played in the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – as the Golden Wave ended the campaign on a three-game winning streak. Will those winning ways continue for the defending Black Diamond District champions?
That’s a possibility with several cornerstones still in place.
Ian Scammell rushed for 1,098 yards and 17 touchdowns last season and will look to pile up more yards behind the blocking of Logan Looney (6-foot-4, 295-pounds), Jacob Deel (5-9, 310), Camron Keen (5-11, 220) and Austin Russell (5-11). Ethan Roberts had a fine freshman season carrying the ball as well and should form a potent one-two rushing attack with Scammell.
Twin Valley transfer Isaiah Boyd is expected to take over at quarterback and he will have playmakers to throw to in Caleb Conaway, Jonah Looney and Kaden Vanover.
The defense is even stronger with much of the unit still intact.
Isaac Coleman returns at free safety, while Vanover can lock down people as a cornerback.
Scammell and Roberts anchor the defensive unit from their linebacker spots, while Jacob Deel and Looney should clog things up on the defensive line.
Quarterback/cornerback Logan Lester and defensive end/running back Wyatt Bush are freshmen who have earned rave reviews in the preseason and could make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Bush is very strong for a ninth-grader.
Coach's Quote: “We like the momentum we’re coming out of the spring with and it’s carried over. So far, our work ethic has been second to none.”
ROSTER
1 Logan Lester
2 Ethan Roberts
3 Justin Owens
5 Isiah Boyd
8 Thomas Gilbert
9 Wyatt Bush
11 Caleb Conaway
12 Jonathan Thompson
15 Bryce Looney
18 Devin Davis
19 Brody Coleman
20 Braxton Ramey
21 Kevin Matney
22 Tyler Houck
24 Kaden Vanover
25 Ian Scammell
26 Blake Broyles
27 Isaac Coleman
44 Jake Stiltner
48 Carson Deel
50 Brady Deel
52 Camron Keen
60 Ryan Campbell
61 Lucas Bandy
63 Logan Looney
64 Jesse Lester
65 Dylan Justu
68 Jacob Deel
70 Wyatt Surber
72 Tristen Keen
74 Nathaniel Looney
75 Lucas Boyd
77 Parker Snead
80 Austin Russell
83 Jonah Looney
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Patrick Henry H
Sept. 17 Ridgeview A
Sept. 24 Honaker A
Oct. 1 Tazewell A
Oct. 8 Hurley A
Oct. 15 J.I. Burton H
Oct. 22 Hurley H
Oct. 29 Twin Valley A
Nov. 5 Wise Central H
Honaker Tigers
Coach: Doug Hubbard
Spring 2021 Record: 1-5 (1-2)
Key returners: T.J. Hubbard, WR/DB, sr.; Sean Gill, QB, soph.; Austin Marsh, OL/DL, sr.; Skylar Miller, RB/LB, jr.; Aidan Lowe, soph., RB/WR/LB; Lucas O’Quinn, OL/DL, sr.; Payton Jessee, OL/DL, jr.; Peyton Whited, DB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Nathaniel Deel, RB/DL, soph.; Parker Bandy, WR/DB, soph.
Key losses: Dakota Hall, RB; Nick Goodman, K; Trevor Miller, DL
Outlook: In what will be Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as the head football coach at Honaker High School, his players are intent on making it a fond farewell.
The dean of head coaches in far Southwest Virginia, Hubbard has been at the helm of the Tigers since 1983 and enters Friday’s season-opener against Lebanon with a career mark of 232-144-1 at the Russell County school. State runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2012 were among the highlights.
The 61-year-old Hubbard is still going to hold the Tigers to high standards as he nears retirement.
“My expectations don’t change,” Hubbard said. “My goal is to win all 10 [regular-season] games and we’ll do our best to win as many of them as we possibly can.”
To do so, he’ll be counting on a youthful team as there are just five seniors – Chance Jewell, Isaac Perkins, T.J. Hubbard, Lucas O’Quinn and Austin Marsh – on the 28-man roster.
Quarterback Sean Gill was a second-team All-Black Diamond District selection at QB and he will be surrounded by plenty of playmakers. Gill will try to get the ball to wide receiver T.J. Hubbard, running back Skylar Miller and the versatile Aidan Lowe as they attempt to make things happen.
Lucas O’Quinn, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound senior will anchor the offensive line with guys like Steel Monk, Elijah Musick, Austin Marsh, Jacob Powers, Aiden Gilbert, Payton Jessee and tight end Max Boyd.
Aidan Lowe at linebacker and T.J. Hubbard at safety lead the defense, with guys like Jaxon Dye, Peyton Whited, Jax Horn, Ridgeview transfer Nathaniel Deel and Richlands transfer Parker Bandy also be counted on to step up and produce.
Coach’s Quote: “If we stay injury free, I think we can play.”
ROSTER
1 Peyton Musick
2 Brayden Marsh
3 Parker Bandy
4 Chance Jewell
5 Jaxon Dye
6 Austin Clayburne
7 Sean Gill
10 Daylen Stapleton
12 Aidan Lowe
13 Wesley Hurley
14 Zach Hurley
16 Isaac Perkins
18 Jax Horn
19 Isaac Johnson
20 Tyler Stevens
23 Peyton Whited
26 Skylar Miller
27 T.J. Hubbard
31 Nathaniel Deel
50 Lucas O’Quinn
52 Max Boyd
54 Austin Marsh
55 Aidan Gilbert
56 Payton Jessee
58 Jacob Powers
59 Elijah Musick
74 Steel Monk
82 Malachi Lowe
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 Lebanon A
Sept. 3 Castlewood H
Sept. 10 Twin Valley A
Sept. 17 Eastside A
Sept. 24 Grundy H
Oct. 1 Chilhowie A
Oct. 8 Virginia High H
Oct. 15 Hurley H
Oct. 22 Patrick Henry A
Oct. 29 Northwood H
Hurley Rebels
Coach: John Paul Justus
Spring 2021 Record: 1-6 (0-3)
Key returners: Caden Mullins, QB/LB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB, jr.; Kevin Looney, RB/DB, jr.; Payton Hurley, RB/DB/P, soph.; Wade Vance, OL/DL, sr.; Tanner Adkins, OL/LB, sr.; Logan Hopkins, OL/DL, jr.; Josh Ashby, OL, soph.; Sheldon Matney, TE/LB, soph.; Chris Rife, DL, sr.; Canaan Shafer, LB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Kolton Charles, OL/DL, soph.; Gavin Matney, WR, fr.; Josh Duty, DB, fr.
Key losses: John Matt Justus, RB; Martin McCoy, LB/OL
Outlook: Hurley has a new head coach as longtime assistant John Paul Justus takes over and the Rebels have reason for optimism.
Sure, the Rebels won just once last season and went five straight games without a touchdown. However, the team was comprised mostly of varsity newcomers and the experience gained can do nothing but help Hurley as nine starters return on each side of the ball.
Kevin Looney (320 rushing yards last season), Alex Duty (302 rushing yards) and Payton Hurley are playmakers and quarterback Caden Mullins is back taking the snaps. Tanner Adkins, Logan Hopkins, Josh Ashby and Wade Vance are back on the offensive line alongside tight end Sheldon Matney.
Defensively, tackle Chris Rife (42 tackles) and middle linebacker Tanner Adkins (40 tackles) will set the tone. Vance, Hopkins, Matney, Caden Mullins, Payton Hurley and Canaan Shafer are still in the fold too.
The team has just four seniors, but the Rebels are a season older and a season stronger and improvement will be shown.
Coach’s Quote: “To say that I am excited is an understatement. Our team has had a good offseason of work. My staff and I have been working hard to prepare these kids for the fall season. I feel like the team has a better grasp of the offense and has shown signs of improvements defensively. In the spring we finished with one win and six losses. I feel like the team should have been better than that record. Where will we end up this year? I don’t know how to read tarot cards, tea leaves nor do I listen to psychics but I do believe in the eye test. We will be better than 1-6.”
ROSTER
1 Payton Hurley
2/24 Erick Wagner
3 Josh Duty
5 Zack Mullins
7 Sheldon Matney
10 Canaan Shafer
11 Will Layne
12 Caden Mullins
20 Gavin Matney
23 Kevin Looney
33 Alex Duty
44 Jayme Stacy
51 Mason McClanahan
52 Landon Adkins
55 Chris Rife
56 Tanner Adkins
60 Hunter Baker
63 Kolton Charles
64 Josh Ashby
70 Kyle Justus
72 Logan Hopkins
75 Wade Vance
SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Thomas Walker A
Sept. 10 Phelps (Ky.) H
Sept. 17 River View (W.Va.) H
Sept. 24 Tug Valley (W.Va.) A
Sept. 28 Rye Cove H
Oct. 8 Grundy H
Oct. 15 Honaker A
Oct. 22 Grundy A
Oct. 29 Montcalm (W.Va.) A
Nov. 5 Twin Valley H
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward
Spring 2021 Record: 4-2 (2-1)
Key returners: Isaac Cooper, OL/DL, jr.; Garrett Horton, OL/DL, sr.; Dustin Jones, WR/DL, sr.; Jeighkob Cooper, WR/LB, sr.; Dalton Griffey, DL, sr.; Lane Stiltner, LB, sr.; Matthew Lester, LB/OL, jr.; Jacob Justice, DB, soph.
Promising newcomer: Devin Mullins, OL, sr.
Key losses: Xzavier Ward, RB/DB/P; Connor Welch, TE/DL; Dalton White, OL/LB; Colton Compton, WR/DB; Wade Cantrell, QB; Noah Daniels, K; Isaiah Boyd, RB
Outlook: Twin Valley has a 22-man roster, but it’s more about quality than quantity for the Panthers.
While several big-time players have moved on, there is still a solid nucleus in place.
The offensive line is a strength as Garrett Horton, Isaac Cooper and Matthew Lester are back to man the trenches. Horton is also the top defensive lineman for the Panthers.
Jeighkob Cooper was a second-team All-Black Diamond District honoree as a wide receiver and defensive back and is also a solid kick returner.
Wide receiver/defensive end Dustin Jones and linebacker Lane Stiltner are also varsity veterans. Stiltner will take over at quarterback, while Lester will be the featured running back.
Coach’s Quote: “We have an older group of guys who have gained a lot of experience the last couple of seasons mixed in with a lot of newcomers who will need to learn quickly. They have worked hard since the spring season to get ready and have some really good practices so far. Our experience should help us along the way this season. We feel we can be competitive in every game this year and our goals remain the same. We want a winning season, to compete for the district and make the playoffs.”
ROSTER
1 Jacob Justice
2 Lane Stiltner
3 Austin Smith
4 Chris Jackson
10 Jeighkob Cooper
12 Larry Justice
14 Dustin Jones
21 Randall Blackburn
22 Braxton Matney
26 Jalon Lamb
34 Connor Clevinger
40 Matthew Lester
50 Kenneth Justice
51 Ethan Snead
55 Jacob Hagerman
65 Devin Mullins
68 Garrett Horton
69 Isaac Cooper
73 Alex Blankenship
74 AJ Presley
78 Eldon Blankenship
79 Dalton Griffey
SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Montcalm (W.Va.) H
Sept. 10 Honaker H
Sept. 17 Northwood A
Sept. 24 Craig County H
Oct. 1 Twin Springs H
Oct. 8 River View (W.Va.) H
Oct. 15 Thomas Walker A
Oct. 22 Rye Cove A
Oct. 29 Grundy A
Nov. 5 HurleyA
