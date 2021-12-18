2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: The 38th annual tourney returns after missing last year due to COVID

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There was a definite post-Christmas void last year for basketball fans throughout the region.

The Arby’s Classic is back, and Tennessee High is certainly happy about it.

This will be the 38th edition of the basketball bonanza instead of the 39th since last year’s event was canceled to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade knows what an impact that had, not only on the local community, but also on his department.

“It hurt the school just as much as it helps,” Wade said. “A lot of people in the area know how football is and how their schools benefit from a football season. This is like having a full football season in five days. The financial impact it can make on your school is like having another football season made up all in five days.”

It is back. Eighteen teams from nine states and the Bahamas will converge on Viking Hall beginning Monday, Dec. 27, for 30 games, along with a slam dunk and 3-point shooting contest, over a five-day period.

Arby’s Classic passes are currently on sale for $50, which, according to Wade, comes to $1.67 per game. Game tickets can also be purchased at the door on game days.