2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: The 38th annual tourney returns after missing last year due to COVID

BRISTOL, Tenn. – There was a definite post-Christmas void last year for basketball fans throughout the region.
The Arby’s Classic is back, and Tennessee High is certainly happy about it.
This will be the 38th edition of the basketball bonanza instead of the 39th since last year’s event was canceled to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade knows what an impact that had, not only on the local community, but also on his department.
“It hurt the school just as much as it helps,” Wade said. “A lot of people in the area know how football is and how their schools benefit from a football season. This is like having a full football season in five days. The financial impact it can make on your school is like having another football season made up all in five days.”
It is back. Eighteen teams from nine states and the Bahamas will converge on Viking Hall beginning Monday, Dec. 27, for 30 games, along with a slam dunk and 3-point shooting contest, over a five-day period.
Arby’s Classic passes are currently on sale for $50, which, according to Wade, comes to $1.67 per game. Game tickets can also be purchased at the door on game days.
“The price is a $1.67 a game,” said Wade, of the tourney-wide passes. “We have talked about going up on prices, but we felt like with coming back from a COVID year, there are some people that are hurt a little bit through COVID and we wanted to make sure that we could keep it affordable for our communities and people coming in.”
Those passes will be extra special this year, with a photo included of Dale Burns, the co-creator of the Arby’s Classic, who died in September. While Wade said Burns had stepped away from any organizational involvement in the event in recent years, he could still be found sitting courtside watching games.
“This year he is on our tournament program, he is on our tournament passes,” Wade said. “I think that $50 for that tournament pass, just to be able to have that tribute and his picture on that pass means a lot. It means a lot to us at the school, it means a lot to the Arby’s family.”
What awaits is what has been called by many quite possibly the best field in the history of the Arby’s Classic, a collection of teams put together by Richard Ensor, a longtime golf coach at Tennessee High.
It will be the first opportunity for Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans to be involved in the event.
“It’s always an honor to be involved in this tournament, one of the most well known in the country,” McMeans said. “As the host school we want to create a great experience for all the incoming teams and fans. Coach Ensor does such a great job of getting teams and this year he has brought in may be the best field in the history of the tournament.
“There will be Division I players on almost every team. We have multiple teams ranked in the top 25 and 2 in the top 10 in the country. So for fans of this tournament, it will be a great year to come and see some fantastic games.”
Here is a look at the opening games for each of the 18 schools:
Game 1: Union vs. Knox Catholic. Bradley Bunch returns, having led the Bears to the Class 2 state championship last season, while earning Class 2 player of the year honors. The Irish is led by the prolific backcourt of B.J. Edwards, who will play next at Tennessee, and Blue Cain, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.
Game 2: East Hamilton vs. Tabernacle Baptist. Former Science Hill assistant Andy Webb coaches the Hurricanes, with 6’10 Cade Pendleton a player to watch. Tabernacle made its first appearance in Bristol in 1999 and has become a fixture since then.
Game 3: Abingdon vs. Dorman, S.C. The Class 3 state runner-up last season, the Falcons are led by 7’0 junior Evan Ramsey and guard Haynes Carter. Dorman has been to the last five Class 5A championship games, winning four them, led by 6’9 Noah Clowney, who has committed to Alabama. Six-foot-7 Jordan Surratt has inked with US Upstate.
Game 4: Knox Bearden vs. Berkmar, S.C. The 2018 Arby’s Classic champions, the Bulldogs won consecutive Tennessee state titles in 2018-19. Bearden won the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament last month at Sullivan East. Berkmar was the 7A state runner-up last season, and are led by 6’10 Malique Ewin, who has signed with Mississippi. Jermahri Hill is also a highly-touted Division I prospect.
Game 5: Greeneville vs. Myers Park, N.C. Led by Belmont signee Jakobi Gillespie, the Greene Devils won the Class 4A state championship last season. Myers Park has a local connection, with 6’4 junior Sam Walters, whose father, Brandon Walters, attended Tennessee High. In addition, 6’3 sophomore Santana Lynch is the son of former North Carolina and NBA star George Lynch, who was an Arby’s MVP in 1987 for Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Game 6: Volunteer vs. Dr. Phillips. The Falcons are led by Michael Poe, who has coached for 42 years at the high school and college level, including the last four at Volunteer. Dr. Phillips has three high-level Division I players, including Ernest Udeh (Kansas), Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and Denzel Aberdeen (Florida). The Panthers began the season ranked among the top 10 teams in the nation via 24/7 Sports.
Game 7: Loser’s bracket elimination game.
Game 8: Jonesboro, Ark. vs. Union-Knox Catholic winner. The defending 5A state champions in Arkansas, the Hurricanes are led by Quion Williams, an Oklahoma State commit, who won’t play in the Arby’s Classic as he recovers from knee surgery. Amarion Wilson and Jesse Washington are receiving recruiting interest from Arkansas State, Cleveland State and others.
Game 9: West Ridge vs. Amarillo, Texas. John Dyer returns to the Arby’s Classic as head coach of the Wolves after spending 33 years directing Sullivan East, which played often in the event. Amarillo is led by Brenden Hausen, a Villanova signee, who head coach Jason Pillion calls the “best shooter in the nation.” The Sandies also have 7’0 Cole Hornecker (Southern Illinois) and Damonze Woods (Texas-Arlington).
Game 10: Tennessee High vs. Long Island Lutheran: The host Brandon Dufore-led Vikings face a tall opening round task with the Crusaders. Long Island is currently the 4th ranked team in America per MaxPreps. They are led by the dynamic backcourt of Jayden Pierre, who is committed to Providence, and junior Jayden Reid, who is a top prospect in the 2023 class.
Game 11: East Hamilton-Tabernacle winner vs. Tampa Catholic: The Crusaders have a trio of Division I prospects, including 6’4 guard Ed Bronson, who has received an offer from Fairfield. Karter Knox, who is the 13th ranked sophomore in the nation via ESPN, is the brother of former Kentucky star and current New York Knicks’ guard Kevin Knox. Isaiah Campbell-Finch is a freshman who had D-I received offers before playing a high school game.
There will be 19 more games played over the final three days of the Arby’s Classic. Check it out, it should be fun, but very competitive, especially for local schools competing with some of the best teams in the nation.
“For local teams to be successful based on the film I have seen they will have to do a great job of limiting turnovers and will have to rebound at a very high level,” McMeans said. “Local teams will have to deal with big runs and not get wide eyed when they are out there on the floor with other players who have signed with schools like Kansas and Florida.”
The Arby’s Classic will tip-off on Monday, Dec. 27 with Union and Knox Catholic beginning at 1 p.m. The championship game is slated for Friday, Dec. 31, at 6:30 p.m.
