2021 Arby's Classic Team Previews

Coach’s comment: “It’s always an honor to be involved in this tournament one of the most well known in the country. As the host school we want to create a great experience for all the incoming teams and fans…There will be Division 1 players on almost every team. We have multiple teams ranked in the top 25 and 2 in the top 10 in the country. So for fans of this tournament, it will be a great year to come and see some fantastic games.”