2021 Arby's Classic Team Previews

ABINGDON FALCONS
Location: Abingdon, Virginia
Coach: Aaron Williams
2021 Record: 14-2 (Lost in 3A state championship game)
Players to watch: Evan Ramsey (7’0, jr); Haynes Carter (6’2, sr); Dayton Osborne (6’2, jr).
Coach's comment: “For us it is just an opportunity for us to compete and get better. We feel like if we play good competition and we keep competing then we will get better. We really got a lot of good pieces, that if we come together as a team, we can have a good season.”
AMARILLO SANDIES
Location: Amarillo, Texas
Coach: Jason Pillion
2021 record: 24-2 (Lost in 5A state playoffs)
Players to watch: Brenden Hausen (6’4, sr, Villanova; Cade Hornecker (7’0, sr, Southern Illinois); Damonze Woods (6’6, sr, Texas-Arlingto).
Coach's comment: “This is a unique group that we have so this is an opportunity that we felt like we needed to take advantage of. We feel very fortunate to be able to go out there and play in such a prestigious tournament with great teams and tradition.”
BEARDEN BULLDOGS
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
2021 record: 30-4 (lost in 3A state quarterfinals)
Coach: Jeremy Parrott
Players to watch: Elijah Bredwood (6’1, sr); Darian Bailey (6’6, sr); Walker Kyle (6’5, sr).
Coach's comment: “You just get out of pocket and you get to play some of the best talent in the country. It lets you know where you are, what you need to work on and there is always an opportunity where you can win a game or two…I have been a lot of times as a coach and this [field] is as strong as any I have ever seen.”
BERKMAR PATRIOTS
Location: Lilburn, Georgia
Coach: Greg Phillips
2021 record: 25-6 (Lost in 7A state championship game)
Players to watch: Malique Ewin (6’10, sr, 15.2 ppg, 11.2 reb, Ole Miss); Jermahri Hill (6’3, sr); Jameel Rideout (6’2, sr).
Coach’s comment: “We participated in 2013 and we want to prepare our team for a state tournament run when we get home and there is no better place to do that than the Arby’s Classic. Richard Ensor and his staff put on a first class tournament and we are happy to be invited this year.”
DR. PHILLIPS PANTHERS
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Coach: Ben Witherspoon
2021 record: 24-3 (7A Florida state champions)
Players to watch: Ernest Udeh Jr (6’10, sr, Kansas); Riley Kugel (6-5, sr, Mississippi State); Denzel Aberdeen (6’4, sr, Florida).
Coach’s comment: “Central Florida is turning into a basketball hotbed without question with the private schools that are here and then our public school basketball is as good as any public school basketball there is. We are definitely prepared for what we are going through now because there are no nights off in Orlando.”
DORMAN CAVALIERS
Location: Roebuck, S.C.
Coach: Thomas Ryan
2021 record: 21-5 (Lost in 5A state championship game)
Players to watch: Noah Clowney (6’9, sr, 18.8 ppg, Alabama); Jordan Surratt (6’7, Sr. 14.0 ppg, USC Upstate).
Coach's comment: “We are really excited to play in the Arby’s Classic. It is absolutely known as one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the country and we are thankful for the invitation. We have been fortunate to play in a lot of high level tournaments over the last few years, and we think this will be as good as it gets.”
EAST HAMILTON HURRICANES
Location: Ooltewah, Tennessee
Coach: Andy Webb
2021 record: 19-5, lost in Region 3A semifinals
Players to watch: Cade Pendleton (6-10, sr); Ashton Munson (PG, soph); Deleon Petty (6’0, sr).
Coach’s comment: “We were ranked No. 2 in the state of Tennessee last season, but after the tournament was canceled, we still wanted our kids to experience the Arby’s,” said Webb, a former assistant at Science Hill. “This year’s field may be the most talent I have seen listed on an Arby’s Classic program since I’ve been coaching.”
GREENEVILLE GREENE DEVILS
Location: Greeneville, Tennessee
Coach: Brad Woosley
2021 record: 31-6 (Class AA state champions)
Players to watch: Jakobi Gillespie (6’1, sr, 20.8 ppg, Belmont); Reid Satterfield (6’3, sr); Terry Grove (6’4, sr)
Team notes: Won its last 17 games last season to claim the Class AA state championship…Gillespie and Reid Satterfield recently scored 35 points apiece in the same game. The Greene Devils are 8-3, but are 8-1 since starting 0-2.
JONESBORO HURRICANES
Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
Coach: Wes Swift
2021 record: 24-3 (5A State champions)
Players to watch: Quion Williams (6’4, sr, Oklahoma State); Amarion Wilson (5’10, sr); Jesse Washington (6’1, sr); Isaac Harrell 6’7, jr)…Williams won’t play in the Arby’s Classic, still recovering from knee surgery.
Coach comment: “We heard about the Arby’s Classic from my good friend, Brad Stamps, who’s the head coach at Fayetteville High School here in Arkansas. They played in this event a couple of years ago and bragged about the level of competition. We’re honored to be participating this year and look forward to seeing some great basketball.”
KNOX CATHOLIC IRISH
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Coach: Michael Hutchens
2021 record: 21-4 (Lost in Division II-AA Semifinals)
Players to watch: B.J. Edwards (6’3, sR, Tennessee); Blue Cain (6’4, jr); Yesan Warren (6’0, jr).
Coach's comment: “Our strength is our defense and physicality. We have played a very difficult schedule and it has made us better. “We signed on for the Arbys because it is a historical East Tennessee tournament. Also, this is one of the best fields of all time…That is what we want is strong competition to gets us ready for our difficult conference and state tournament.
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Location: Brookville, New York
Coach: John Buck
2021 record: 3-0
Players to watch: Jayden Pierce (6’1, sr, Providence); Jayden Reid (5’10, jr); James Johns (6’5, jr).
Coach's comment: “There is going to be really good teams, really well-coached teams, and it makes our players better and our staff better and just makes memories. It is great for team bonding just getting on the road, being in the hotel together, meals together for the better part of a week, it is hard to replace that type of experience.”
TABERNACLE BAPTIST FALCONS
Location: Freeport, Grand Bahamas
Coach: Kevin Clarke
Notes: Tabernacle Baptist were have played in the Arby’s Classic every year since 1999. The Falcons play a fast-paced, entertaining style of basketball.
TAMPA CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Coach: Don Dziagwa
2021 record: 19-7 (Lost in Class 4A regional semifinals)
Players to watch: Karter Knox (6’6, soph, brother of Knicks guard Kevin Knox); Ed Bronson (6’4, jr,); Isaiah Campbell-Finch (fr, received offers before playing a high school game).
Coach’s comment: “We are still a relatively young team (1 senior, 4 juniors). We are excited to be coming to the Arby’s Classic and the fact that there is such a strong field makes it even more attractive to us. We just played IMG Academy last week, one of the top - if not the top - team in high school, and always look forward to playing top teams.”
TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS
Location: Bristol, Tennessee
Coach: Michael McMeans
2021 record: 11-17
Players to watch: Brandon Dufore (6’6 jr); Braden Wilhoit (5’10, jr); Maddox Fritts (5’10, jr).
Coach’s comment: “It’s always an honor to be involved in this tournament one of the most well known in the country. As the host school we want to create a great experience for all the incoming teams and fans…There will be Division 1 players on almost every team. We have multiple teams ranked in the top 25 and 2 in the top 10 in the country. So for fans of this tournament, it will be a great year to come and see some fantastic games.”
TWIN SPRINGS TITANS
Location: Nickelsville, Virginia
Coach: Tyler Webb
2021 record: 12-4
Players to watch: Bradley Owens, jr; Connor Lane, jr; Brady Castle, jr; Mason Elliott, sr.
Team notes: Twin Springs was a late entry into the Arby’s Classic after Myers Park, N.C. had to pull out on Friday due to COVID-19 issues…Lane recently recorded his 1,000th career point for the Titans…Webb was a standout at Twin Springs, and later played at Appalachian State.
UNION BEARS
Location: Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Coach: Zack Moore
2021 record: 16-3 (Won Class 2 state championship)
Players to watch: Bradley Bunch (6’6, sr); Malachi Jenkins (6’3, sr); Noah Jordan (6’4, sr)
Coach’s comment: “We are excited. We want to compete and battle whoever we play and hopefully we will come up here and do that.”
VOLUNTEER FALCONS
Location: Church Hill, Tennessee
Coach: Mike Poe
2021 record: 5-14
Players to watch: Brandon Minton (6’2, jr), Andrew Knittel (6’2, jr); Joltin Harrison (6’2, jr).
Coach’s comment: “Strongest [field] in years.”
WEST RIDGE WOLVES
Location: Blountville, Tennessee
Coach: John Dyer
2021 record: none
Players to watch: Cooper Johnson (5’10, sr); Ty Barb (6’1, sr), Dawson Arnold (6’8, jr), Wade Witcher (6’2, jr)
Coach's comment: “We are very happy to be a part of the Arby’s which one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. It will be different without Dale Burns who will always be the face of the Arby’s Classic.”