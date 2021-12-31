2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC SIXTH-PLACE: Knox Catholic downs Bearden, 69-58

“The game was really tight before I got those two and-one’s,” Edwards said. “It got the whole team going, got the fans going. It made our intensity on defense better, so we could score some more.”

Edwards sealed the deal for the Irish by throwing down a dunk with 2:46 remaining as part of a game-ending 19-6 run. It was the second scoring surge of note for Catholic, which closed the first half by reeling off 16 straight points.

Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott had seen a similar scenario unfold back on Nov. 30 when his Bulldogs suffered a 64-55 loss to the Fighting Irish.

“Same song, different verse,” Parrott said. “The previous game we were up 14 at half and fell apart – didn’t handle pressure well, didn’t make good decisions with the ball, didn’t rebound well and didn’t make any winning plays. They did.”

Blue Cain added 23 points, four rebounds and three steals for Knoxville Catholic, while Alex Doerger scored 13 points. After losing to Jonesboro (Arkansas) on Tuesday, Catholic downed West Ridge, Tennessee High and Bearden – all by double digits.