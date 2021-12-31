2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC SIXTH-PLACE: Knox Catholic downs Bearden, 69-58

BRISTOL, Tenn. – B.J. Edwards bid adieu to 2021 by putting in yeoman’s work.
The University of Tennessee signee went for 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in leading the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish to a 69-58 victory over the Bearden Bulldogs in the sixth-place game of the Arby’s Classic on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.
It was the fifth contest in five days for Catholic, which won four of those games and made the return trip home with some hardware in tow.
“They’re worn out, but I am proud of ‘em,” said Knox Catholic coach Mike Hutchens. “That’s ironman basketball and it’s tough to do.”
Edwards scored 12 points over the game’s final eight minutes as he showed no signs of fatigue.
“I’m used to it a lot from playing AAU, so it was nothing new to me,” Edwards said. “After every game I took an ice bath and stuff like that to stay ready. It was really fun to play back-to-back-to-back, where usually it’s twice a week in high school.”
With his squad trailing 52-50 at the start of the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-3 Edwards connected on consecutive three-point plays to give the Irish (12-3) a lead they never relinquished.
“The game was really tight before I got those two and-one’s,” Edwards said. “It got the whole team going, got the fans going. It made our intensity on defense better, so we could score some more.”
Edwards sealed the deal for the Irish by throwing down a dunk with 2:46 remaining as part of a game-ending 19-6 run. It was the second scoring surge of note for Catholic, which closed the first half by reeling off 16 straight points.
Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott had seen a similar scenario unfold back on Nov. 30 when his Bulldogs suffered a 64-55 loss to the Fighting Irish.
“Same song, different verse,” Parrott said. “The previous game we were up 14 at half and fell apart – didn’t handle pressure well, didn’t make good decisions with the ball, didn’t rebound well and didn’t make any winning plays. They did.”
Blue Cain added 23 points, four rebounds and three steals for Knoxville Catholic, while Alex Doerger scored 13 points. After losing to Jonesboro (Arkansas) on Tuesday, Catholic downed West Ridge, Tennessee High and Bearden – all by double digits.
“I was pleased we didn’t let that [loss] to Jonesboro impact us,” Hutchens said. “We’ve played 15 games so far and just one of those has been at home. We’re going to be ready for our league and tournament and that’s why we’re doing this. This will help us.”
Bearden (11-5) received 17 points apiece from Darian Bailey and Jake Poole. Bailey also had 10 rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs.
Tennessee High graduate Tyler Place is an assistant coach for Bearden, but he wasn’t the only person celebrating a homecoming of sorts this week.
Edwards is a Johnson City, Tennessee, native and had his own personal cheering section for each game as he averaged 19.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the course of the tourney. A large line of youngsters seeking autographs formed around Edwards following Friday’s game.
“Most definitely it was a fun tournament,” Edwards said. “We were heartbroken after we lost to Jonesboro, but it happens and we came back and finished strong.”
