2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: It all started with a vision from Dale Burns

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Thirty-eight years of high school basketball began with a vision.
Tennessee High coaches Dale Burns and Bill Bingham traveled to Kentucky to observe a tournament in the early 1980s, and came to the realization that Viking Hall would be the perfect venue for a similar event.
“We went up there the next year and played in the King of the Bluegrass and Dale said I think we can do this at Viking Hall because we had the venue for it,” said Arby’s Classic director Richard Ensor, who replaced Burns in that role in 2006. “He had all these visions, he just believed so strongly that it would succeed. He would never give up on it.”
The Arby’s Classic started in 1983, with skywalker Michael Porter and Pulaski County winning the first championship, defeating Irmo, S.C. in the finals. It wasn’t as well attended as today’s Arby’s Classic, which has developed the reputation as one of the best prep basketball tournaments in the nation.
“Dale would never give up on it, he just had this vision that it was going to succeed and it has,” Ensor said. “We are going to try to keep it going as long as we can in his memory.”
It all started with Burns, who won 505 games in 27 seasons as head coach at Tennessee High, and served as director of the Arby’s Classic for 23 years. He died in September at the age of 74.
Burns will be remembered in several ways this week, from the tournament passes and programs bearing his image to a tribute to Burns on Thursday evening of the Arby’s Classic. The championship team trophy will be engraved with the message “In Memory of Coach Dale Burns.”
His presence will be missed, but there is no doubt the impact Burns had on the event.
“Really, just everything. Him and Coach Bingham had a vision and Coach Burns was just a very great visionary, just to see how things were going to turn out and how things were going to go,” Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade said. “Even the little details, like the media breakfast, used to be sponsored by the FCA, used to get a speaker to come in and speak to those people, and just things like that.
“Things that kids cared about. The 3-point contest, the slam dunk contest - a crowd favorite - just being able to make sure that you get all of those things involved in it, and finding the time and the ways to do it.
Just like he always did and like Coach Burns did, just get things done. Just being able to go out and say ‘hey, would you like to sponsor this’ and he was just hard to say no to.”
That included nearly 100 volunteers who Burns depended on to help build the Arby’s Classic to what it has become. Ensor said many of them have been helping at all 38 of them.
There is a lot of things that makes it into that 38th year, and to me it is the volunteers,” Wade said. “We have got a list right now of about 75 volunteers coming to help us with the Arby’s Classic, and that will grow. Before the tournament is over we will 82 or 83. People just want to volunteer and be a part of it.
That all started by Coach Burns getting those people involved, and the people that help us today, most of them are the ones that was here 37 years ago. If it is not them, it is ones that those people got to come and start helping us and it just all goes back to Coach Burns, just the way he was.
“He took care of his help, he took care of those helpers, and he just made sure that they got what they needed and they benefited from it, and our school benefited from it.
“It was a place for good basketball to be played and our school just benefits from it still today.”
It isn’t just Tennessee High. Burns attracted Tabernacle Baptist from the Bahamas to participate in the Arby’s Classic, and they have been at all of them since 1999. He collected donations and transported them to Florida to be delivered to the Bahamas after a devastating hurricane in 2019.
Before then he even started a tournament there, taking his own team to help get it started, and it is still going today.
Ensor said it is going to be renamed the Dale Burns Thanksgiving Tournament. Former Tabernacle coach Norris Bain thought so highly of Burns that he attended his memorial service in Bristol.
“Dale had the idea, he talked to Norris and Dale got the teams.” Ensor said. “He got the teams to go down there, he was still getting teams when he passed.”
Not only has his impact allowed Tennessee High basketball teams to travel to places like Italy, Alaska and the Bahamas for tournaments, but it has made Viking Hall a must-see destination for post-Christmas hoops. Wade normally wears Arby’s Classic shirts at conventions and meetings, and that never fails to garner comments about the event.
“It is the unbelievable the impact that it is has made,” Wade said. “Not only has it helped and benefited the people in this area, but Tennessee High has benefited from it…It was just a lot of things that came from the Arby’s Classic. At one time, and I am sure it is still close, it is the most attended holiday tournament in the United States.
“That is part of the passion that people in this area have for sports and high school sports in this area.”
Burns stepped away from direct involvement in the Arby’s Classic upon his retirement, but was still very much a presence in Viking Hall, sitting courtside watching games. His spirit will live on, with each bounce of a ball.
“He sort of removed himself, but he still came around and everybody still knew him,” Wade said. “Just his part he played in the role of getting it here, just making everybody feel welcome. Anybody that ever talked to Coach Burns always went away with an impression of what a nice guy he was and what a caring guy he was.”
