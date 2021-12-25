2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: It all started with a vision from Dale Burns

There is a lot of things that makes it into that 38th year, and to me it is the volunteers,” Wade said. “We have got a list right now of about 75 volunteers coming to help us with the Arby’s Classic, and that will grow. Before the tournament is over we will 82 or 83. People just want to volunteer and be a part of it.

That all started by Coach Burns getting those people involved, and the people that help us today, most of them are the ones that was here 37 years ago. If it is not them, it is ones that those people got to come and start helping us and it just all goes back to Coach Burns, just the way he was.

“He took care of his help, he took care of those helpers, and he just made sure that they got what they needed and they benefited from it, and our school benefited from it.

“It was a place for good basketball to be played and our school just benefits from it still today.”

It isn’t just Tennessee High. Burns attracted Tabernacle Baptist from the Bahamas to participate in the Arby’s Classic, and they have been at all of them since 1999. He collected donations and transported them to Florida to be delivered to the Bahamas after a devastating hurricane in 2019.