2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: East Hamilton, Knox Catholic open with wins

When Ensor called about an unusual, yet immediate vacancy into the annual Tri-Cities field, Twin Springs coach Ty Webb didn’t hesitate to pick up the phone – even if it was Christmas Eve.

“It was like a Christmas present for us being able to come and play,” said Webb, whose squad was selected following the sudden departure of Myers Park (North Carolina).

Unfortunately for the Titans, behind the Arby’s wrapping paper was an awfully good Knox Catholic squad – a squad which reeled off 33 unanswered points to begin the third stanza.

“In the third quarter, their physical nature and their press kind of got to us there,” said Webb, who got 15 points, seven rebounds, and five trifectas from Bradley Owens. “We turned the ball over too much, plus we started taking ill-advised shots. It kind of steamrolled from a 15-point game to a 30-point game in a matter of minutes.”

All in all, nine different Fighting Irish players dotted the scoresheet – paced by Presley Patterson’s 24-point effort. University of Tennessee commit B.J. Edwards, meanwhile, collected a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) for Knox Catholic (9-2), while teammate Blue Cain went 8-of-11 from the field to end with 18 points.