2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Dr. Phillips rolls past Volunteer, 75-45

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Dr. Phillips Panthers feature three NCAA Division I recruits and entered the season ranked among the top 15 teams nationally in several polls.
The crowd at Viking Hall got a taste of Panther Power Monday.
With four players in double figures and 60 percent shooting, Dr. Phillips rolled to a 75-45 win over the Volunteer Falcons in the late game of the Arby’s Classic.
“I was happy with the second half, but we were really lackadaisical in our effort and intensity in the first half,” Dr. Phillips coach Ben Witherspoon said. “We want to be the top public school program in the country, so we have to play hard the whole game.”
Dr. Phillips, a 7A power based in Orlando, Florida, built a 37-23 lead behind a 56 percent shooting effort and 20-6 edge in rebounds.
The power trio for Dr. Phillips includes 6-foot-10 center Ernest Udeh (Kansas), 6-4 guard Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and 6-5 Mississippi State recruit Riley Kugel. Dr. Phillips has eight players who are 6-4 or taller.
After having success inside in the first half Monday, Dr. Phillips found the range from the perimeter early in the second half and built a 65-35 advantage by the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers (8-2) were sparked by a full-court run and jump defense in the final two quarters.
“The guys cared more every possession,” Witherspoon said. “We will have to pick that up the rest of the week.”
Aberdeen led the Panthers with 17 points, while Kugel and Udeh added 16 apiece. Senior guard Jackson Slater added 11 points
“Coach sets a standard for us at the beginning of the year, and we have to meet it,” Slater said. “We didn’t meet that standard in the first half tonight, but we played better in the second half.”
Volunteer was led by senior guard Jon Wes Lovelace with 10 points, but the Falcons had no answer for Panthers.
“They’ve got size and strength and they can shoot it, but I was very proud with the effort of my kids,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said
Junior guard Bradin Minton added nine points for Volunteer.
“It was a fun experience,” Minton said. “I’ve faced guys like that in travel ball, but you don’t see guys like that much around here. We just played our hearts out.”
Witherspoon is looking for more polish this week.
“We need to put a full game together,” Witherspoon said.
