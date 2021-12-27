2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Dr. Phillips rolls past Volunteer, 75-45

The Panthers (8-2) were sparked by a full-court run and jump defense in the final two quarters.

“The guys cared more every possession,” Witherspoon said. “We will have to pick that up the rest of the week.”

Aberdeen led the Panthers with 17 points, while Kugel and Udeh added 16 apiece. Senior guard Jackson Slater added 11 points

“Coach sets a standard for us at the beginning of the year, and we have to meet it,” Slater said. “We didn’t meet that standard in the first half tonight, but we played better in the second half.”

Volunteer was led by senior guard Jon Wes Lovelace with 10 points, but the Falcons had no answer for Panthers.

“They’ve got size and strength and they can shoot it, but I was very proud with the effort of my kids,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said

Junior guard Bradin Minton added nine points for Volunteer.

“It was a fun experience,” Minton said. “I’ve faced guys like that in travel ball, but you don’t see guys like that much around here. We just played our hearts out.”

Witherspoon is looking for more polish this week.

“We need to put a full game together,” Witherspoon said.

