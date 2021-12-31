2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC CONSOLATION: Volunteer downs Abingdon, 72-55

Almost all of Barrett’s damage came inside 12 feet, but there was more to it than just turning and shooting. The senior displayed a multitude of varying turnaround shots, traditional post-up moves, and aggressive driving layups.

“Coach Poe does a great job of coaching us – and also humbling me after the technical,” Barrett said. “It gave me time to realize what I needed to do, and the leader I needed to be for the team. That helped me make the change today to have a good game.”

Volunteer (9-6) blistered the first-half nets to the tune of a whopping 67 percent and extended its lead into double digits midway through the second quarter – mixing in a consistent full-court press that visibly annoyed Abingdon (4-4).

“We got a lot out of the press,” Poe said. “We decided that we wanted to play fast.”

Abingdon – which received a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds from Dayton Osborne – did pull within nine on two third-quarter occasions, but was unable to close any further. Haynes Carter added 13 points for the Southwest Virginia Falcons, while teammates Konnor Kilgore and James Whited collected 10 points apiece.