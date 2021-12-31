2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC CONSOLATION: Barb leads West Ridge past Twin Springs, 66-61

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It took West Ridge guard Ty Barb just 90 seconds to aptly show Twin Springs how his last name could also define his full basketball repertoire.

Barb’s sharp 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining Friday gave his squad the first of two late leads, while his subsequent pointed defensive delivery resulted in a key charge that propelled the Wolves to their first-ever Arby’s Classic victory – a hotly-contested 66-61 decision over the upstart Titans.

“I told the guys that we’re really close to being pretty good,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer, whose squad took the lead for good behind Wade Witcher’s 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining. “It seems like when we get up, we just shoot ourselves in the foot. [Twin Springs] caused real matchup problems, plus they shot it well. Overall, we made some plays at the end – and that was a heck of a charge.”

After Connor Lane made one of two free throws to put the Titans (6-7) down 64-61 with 32 seconds left, teammate Bradley Owens stole the ball at the half-court stripe during West Ridge’s ensuing possession. But as Owens dribbled and cut his way down the baseline, Barb floated over just in time to draw the game’s most pivotal turnover.