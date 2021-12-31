2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC CONSOLATION: Barb leads West Ridge past Twin Springs, 66-61

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It took West Ridge guard Ty Barb just 90 seconds to aptly show Twin Springs how his last name could also define his full basketball repertoire.
Barb’s sharp 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining Friday gave his squad the first of two late leads, while his subsequent pointed defensive delivery resulted in a key charge that propelled the Wolves to their first-ever Arby’s Classic victory – a hotly-contested 66-61 decision over the upstart Titans.
“I told the guys that we’re really close to being pretty good,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer, whose squad took the lead for good behind Wade Witcher’s 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining. “It seems like when we get up, we just shoot ourselves in the foot. [Twin Springs] caused real matchup problems, plus they shot it well. Overall, we made some plays at the end – and that was a heck of a charge.”
After Connor Lane made one of two free throws to put the Titans (6-7) down 64-61 with 32 seconds left, teammate Bradley Owens stole the ball at the half-court stripe during West Ridge’s ensuing possession. But as Owens dribbled and cut his way down the baseline, Barb floated over just in time to draw the game’s most pivotal turnover.
“We’re happy to get out of here with a win, because the next six weeks with our schedule is nothing but brutal,” said Dyer, who got a team-high 16 points from both Witcher and Jackson Dean. “Adversity makes you better, and we faced adversity. We had a chance to fold, but we hung in there. I’m really proud of my guys, and they’re going to get better and better.”
Down by as many as 13 points during the third, Lane (24 points) and Owens (22 points) caught fire. In fact, the Twin Springs duo combined for the next 25 Titan points – with Lane scoring the last seven during a 14-0 surge that carried well into the final quarter.
“We knew we had to execute,” said Lane. “We went on a drought for a little bit, but then the shots started falling.”
Lane’s final tally during the aforementioned push gave Twin Springs – which also got 11 points from Mason Elliott – its first lead since 2-0.
“They’re tough,” said Twin Springs coach Ty Webb, who turned a Christmas Eve tourney invite into nearly two victories this week. “They’re resilient. I think coming over here built some character that we needed to reveal. We learned some things about ourselves – including how to better take care of the ball, handle pressure, and play in this kind of atmosphere. But it also showed how tough my team is to be able to battle back in this game.”
Meanwhile, West Ridge – which shot 59 percent from the floor – had previously been eliminated by Knox Catholic Wednesday morning. But after East Hamilton declined Friday’s consolation final, Dyer and the Wolves (10-5) got a welcomed phone call later that evening to play one more game.