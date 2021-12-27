2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Clowney leads Dorman past Abingdon, 91-27

Abingdon finished with 31 turnovers and shot just 10-for-40 from the field.

“For us, it’s a game where we acknowledge how good they are and that they are an exceptional team,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “It’s really a game that we draw from … It’s humbling, but humility comes before honor, so what are we going to do with it from here?”

Whitted finished with 10 points to lead AHS, which plays a 9 a.m. losers bracket game on Wednesday against the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Abingdon could take solace in that fact the setback wasn’t the biggest blowout in Arby’s Classic history (Science Hill’s 110-27 win over the Bethel Bruins from Virginia in 1989 is still the most lopsided outcome in the event’s history) and the Falcons didn’t score the fewest points in an Arby’s Classic game (Fort Myers holds that distinction in a 57-24 setback to Urspring, Germany, in 2011).

Had Williams ever been involved in a game like that in his decades on the bench?

“Nope,” he said. “This was the toughest, but every team has to go on their own trip and that was a valley for us. We’ll see what we take from it.”