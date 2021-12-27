2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Clowney leads Dorman past Abingdon, 91-27

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dorman High School coach Thomas Ryan knew almost immediately on Monday that it was going to be a good day for Noah Clowney.
“He made his presence known,” Ryan said. “When he does that, we are at our best.”
A 6-foot-11 senior who has committed to the University of Alabama, Clowney imposed his will to the tune of 24 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three steals as the Cavaliers from South Carolina overwhelmed and overpowered the Abingdon Falcons for a 91-27 win in the first round of the 38th annual Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
Dorman (12-2) scored the game’s first 24 points and extended its advantages to 52-2, 67-5, 72-10 and 80-15 in advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinals to face the Berkmar Patriots from Lilburn, Georgia.
Included in that early blitz was an impressive one-handed putback slam by Clowney, who nonchalantly said it wasn’t one of his best dunks.
“It was really basic,” Clowney said. “But I enjoyed it though.”
Eleven different players scored for Dorman, which shot 53.5 percent from the field, finished with 26 steals, 21 assists and held a 40-24 rebounding edge.
“Everybody got to play, everybody played well,” said Dorman senior Jordyn Surratt. “You can’t ask for any better than that.”
Terry Leonard (21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and Surratt (10 points, four, rebounds, four assists, two steals) also starred for the Cavs. Surratt is a four-year starter who has signed with South Carolina-Upstate and has a unique bond with Clowney.
“We’ve been playing together since we were 9-years-old,” Surratt said. “It’s really clicking and when we are all clicking, we’re a really scary team.”
Ryan relies heavily on his DI duo.
“Noah and Surratt complement each other,” the coach said. “When they are doing what they are supposed to do inside and being unselfish, but also being aggressive, it makes our team that much better. We do have young guards that are growing up right now and we feel good about them, but this team’s built around Noah and Jordan.”
Abingdon was without its anchor in 7-foot junior center Evan Ramsey, who missed his second straight game with an illness. His father, Chris, said it was a respiratory infection but that Evan had tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.
The Falcons (4-2) didn’t get on the board Monday until James Whitted made a layup with 7:52 remaining in the second quarter and their only other first-half points came on a 3 by Whitted with 1:07 left in the first half.
Abingdon finished with 31 turnovers and shot just 10-for-40 from the field.
“For us, it’s a game where we acknowledge how good they are and that they are an exceptional team,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “It’s really a game that we draw from … It’s humbling, but humility comes before honor, so what are we going to do with it from here?”
Whitted finished with 10 points to lead AHS, which plays a 9 a.m. losers bracket game on Wednesday against the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville, Tennessee.
Abingdon could take solace in that fact the setback wasn’t the biggest blowout in Arby’s Classic history (Science Hill’s 110-27 win over the Bethel Bruins from Virginia in 1989 is still the most lopsided outcome in the event’s history) and the Falcons didn’t score the fewest points in an Arby’s Classic game (Fort Myers holds that distinction in a 57-24 setback to Urspring, Germany, in 2011).
Had Williams ever been involved in a game like that in his decades on the bench?
“Nope,” he said. “This was the toughest, but every team has to go on their own trip and that was a valley for us. We’ll see what we take from it.”
Dorman placed fourth at the King of the Bluegrass Tournament earlier this month in Kentucky as Clowney and Surratt earned all-tourney honors in the event. Clowney struggled in a semifinal loss in that tournament and his coaches challenged him entering the Arby’s Classic.
He certainly answered the call on Monday.
“I did everything max effort,” Clowney said. “The whole team came out like that.”
