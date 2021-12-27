2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar takes 67-58 OT win over Bearden

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Before coming to the Arby’s Classic, the Berkmar Patriots faced traditional national power and eventual event champion Montverde Academy in the opening round of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida.
Berkmar faced another challenge Monday evening against the Knox Bearden Bulldogs in its Arby’s Classic opener.
“We hadn’t been on the court for 12 days, even to practice,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips. “That was tough on us, especially against a team like [Bearden] that executes and plays really good defense.”
Thanks to the work of University of Mississippi recruit Malique Ewin, Berkmar earned a 67-58 overtime win.
“We needed [Ewin] to take over and that’s what he did,” Phillips said. “Malique has a great basketball IQ and lets the game come to him.”
Issues with COVID-19 was one reason behind the long layoff for the Patriots.
“We had to get back into a rhythm,” Ewin said.
After scoring just four points in the first half Monday, Ewin grooved to the tune of 21 points and 19 rebounds for the game.
Did Ewin feel pressure as one of the marquee talents on the Viking Hall marquee?
“Not really. I was just double-teamed every time I touched the ball,” Ewin said. “I like the atmosphere and the fans here, and I’m aways happy to get the win.”
Berkmar, the defending 7A state runner-up in Georgia, shot 59 percent in the first half to grab a 28-21 halftime lead.
That’s when Elijah Bredwood took over for Bearden. After missing all five of his field goal attempts in the first half, the smooth 6-1 senior emerged midway through the third quarter with a crowd-pleasing dunk followed by a jumper to give the Bulldogs a 31-30 advantage.
“We went to [Bredwood] a little bit and he made some shots,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said
Spreading the floor and focusing on high percentage shots, Bearden crafted a 42-37 lead with 5:30 remaining in the game.
“I felt good about things there,” Parrott said. “We just had too many missed free throws and missed block outs on rebounds. It’s tough to be that close to a win and not get it done.”
Bearden (9-4) missed 10 free throws and was outrebounded by a 40-24 margin.
With only two players 6-5 and over, Bearden had no way to stop 6-10 Ewin from controlling the interior.
“[Ewin] should do that,” Parrott said. “He’s got a lot of size on us, but we’ve got to get in there and battle with our bodies.”
Berkmar chopped a 48-40 deficit to 50-49 on a tip-in by Ewin with 57 seconds left.
Six-foot-four Berkmar guard Jermahri Hill then sent the game into overtime by converting a stick back with three seconds left in regulation.
“We were crashing the boards hard,” Hill said. “We had to get the wrinkles out tonight and play our game.”
Hill is still mulling over his college options, so this week offers a chance to impress college recruiters.
“Definitely,” Hill said. “But I just want to play my best.”
The extra session was all Berkmar, with Ewin providing a punctuation mark on a one-hand alley-oop slam at the 1:15 mark. Ewin added three assists.
“We play off Malique,” Hill said. “He’s a great passer and does a lot of other things.”
Hill and 6-7 senior Antione “Bo” Hurns supplied 14 points apiece for 5-2 Berkmar.
Bredwood paced Bearden with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while 6-6 senior Darrian Bailey contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
“This was the first game all year that we’ve played without a shot clock,” Phillips said. “We’ve got to be ready in this tournament when guys try to spread us out and hold the ball.
“Things weren’t going way tonight, but we kept playing defense and rebounding.”
What else does Phillips want for his team?
“We just need to practice,” Phillips said.
