2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar takes 67-58 OT win over Bearden

“Not really. I was just double-teamed every time I touched the ball,” Ewin said. “I like the atmosphere and the fans here, and I’m aways happy to get the win.”

Berkmar, the defending 7A state runner-up in Georgia, shot 59 percent in the first half to grab a 28-21 halftime lead.

That’s when Elijah Bredwood took over for Bearden. After missing all five of his field goal attempts in the first half, the smooth 6-1 senior emerged midway through the third quarter with a crowd-pleasing dunk followed by a jumper to give the Bulldogs a 31-30 advantage.

“We went to [Bredwood] a little bit and he made some shots,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said

Spreading the floor and focusing on high percentage shots, Bearden crafted a 42-37 lead with 5:30 remaining in the game.

“I felt good about things there,” Parrott said. “We just had too many missed free throws and missed block outs on rebounds. It’s tough to be that close to a win and not get it done.”

Bearden (9-4) missed 10 free throws and was outrebounded by a 40-24 margin.