2021-22 Hogoheegee District/Mountain Empire District Boys Basketball Preview

Coach’s Quote: “I am excited to see what my boys are going to do this year. We have Eli Carter, who is a huge asset to the team and is close to hitting 1,000 career points this year. Cole Rolen’s ability at point guard is going to take this team to another level. This year we will have Sam Rhea’s speed and Owen Doane’s defense, which will help our team win some games. Something that Northwood has this year are boys who work together and will do what they need to win.”