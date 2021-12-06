2021-22 Hogoheegee District/Mountain Empire District Boys Basketball Preview

Lebanon Pioneers
Coach: Ryan Potts
Last season: 9-6
Key returners: Andy Lambert; Hunter Musick; Paul Vencill; J.D. Tatum; Seth Buchanan; Zach Hertig; Logan Hall; Nick Belcher
Promising newcomers: Chance Parker; Brody Wess; Keyton Keene; Alex Synan; Thai Tatum
Key losses: Sage Potts; Preston Steele; Hunter Hertig
Outlook: After the VHSL’s latest round of reclassification, Lebanon has rejoined the Hogoheegee District for the first time since the 2006-07 season after most recently competing in the Class 2 Southwest District.
Possessing plenty of depth and quickness, the Pioneers are the league’s preseason favorite.
Sage Potts, Preston Steele and Hunter Hertig combined for 2,663 points and 1,097 rebounds over the course of their varsity careers and guys will have to step in and step up to replace their reliability.
Andy Lambert, Hunter Musick, Paul Vencill, J.D. Tatum, Seth Buchanan, Zach Hertig, Logan Hall, Nick Belcher, Chance Parker, Richlands transfer Brody Wess, Grundy transfer Keyton Keene and Thai Tatum are the candidates to do so.
Lambert (24 points), Musick (15 points) and Keene (10 points) starred in Lebanon’s 61-59 overtime win over Eastside last week in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Coach’s Quote: “We are a young team trying somewhat to reinvent ourselves and there will probably be some growing pains, but this team has a lot of potential down the road if we can grow and I believe that we can.”
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: Jeff Austin
Last season: 12-6
Key returners: Lane Blevins, F, sr.; Brycen Sheets, F/C, sr.; Randy Norris, G, sr.; Cade Morrison, G, sr.; Trent Johnson, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Connor Finley, G, jr.; Dillon Bott, jr.; Dustin Bott, jr.; Harper Collie, jr.; Brycen Richardson, jr.; Reed Smith, jr.; Griffin Hall, jr.
Key losses: Nick Delatos; Quaheim Brooks; Braxton Vannoy; Ethan Norris
Outlook: The Holston Cavaliers had a season to remember last winter.
They claimed their first outright Hogoheegee District title since 1984, won the league’s tournament and finished as Region 1D runner-up.
Producing an encore will be tough as district player of the year Nick Delatos and his scoring average of 22.1 points per game graduated, while steady senior guard Quaheim Brooks will be missed along with Braxton Vannoy and Ethan Norris.
Lane Blevins (10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds per game) and Brycen Sheets (7.5 ppg, 12.3 rpg) are returning starters and two of five seniors on the roster. Both were first-team all-district picks a season ago.
Trent Johnson, Randy Norris and Cade Morrison are the other 12th-graders on the roster, while junior Connor Finley will provide valuable minutes at guard.
Holston will have the latest start of any team in the Hogoheegee as the football team at the school played in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals on Saturday and several of the players on the Cavaliers’ hoops roster were standouts on the gridiron.
Coach’s Quote: “We are looking to continue to play at a high level and compete for another district championship. With the young men we have returning from last season’s team along with our rising junior class we have high expectations. Our success will depend on hard work and how we mesh together. This group of players are competitors and always seem to find ways to get the job done.”
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Dwayne “Danny” Greer
Last season: 9-5
Key returners: Cole Rolen, G, sr.; Eli Carter, C, sr.; Seth Debusk, G/F, sr.; Nick Prater, G/F, sr.; Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, G/F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Tyler Ayers, F, jr.; Sam Rhea, G, jr.; Owen Doane, F, jr.
Key losses: Michael Frye; Chris Frye; Dyson Briggs
Outlook: Northwood has a new head coach as longtime assistant Danny Greer takes over for Tim Johnson and the Panthers also have one of the area’s best post players in Eli Carter.
Carter averaged 20.5 points, 14.4 rebounds and 5.4 blocks per game last season in dominating inside and he’s far from the only scorer Northwood has.
Cole Rolen poured in 32 points last week in a victory over Johnson County, while Tyler Ayers can also produce points.
Sam Rhea, Owen Doane, Seth Debusk, Nick Prater and Caleb “C.B.” Johnson will also contribute.
Coach’s Quote: “I am excited to see what my boys are going to do this year. We have Eli Carter, who is a huge asset to the team and is close to hitting 1,000 career points this year. Cole Rolen’s ability at point guard is going to take this team to another level. This year we will have Sam Rhea’s speed and Owen Doane’s defense, which will help our team win some games. Something that Northwood has this year are boys who work together and will do what they need to win.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Matt Snodgrass
Last season: 9-6
Key returners: Wade Martin, PG, sr.; Lucas Blevins, G, sr.; Zac Hall, G/F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Austin Sauls, C, sr.; Isaac Booth, G/F, soph.; James Nash, PG, soph.; Ian Sturgill, G, soph.
Key losses: Josh Tuell; Dawson Walters; Jonathan Phelps; Ethan Puckett; D.J. Martin
Outlook: In what could be referred to as a rebuilding season for Chilhowie, the Warriors should still be in the mix for a Region 1D tournament berth.
First-team All-Hogoheegee District picks Josh Tuell and Dawson Walters graduated, while second-team all-league picks D.J. Martin and Jonathan Phelps are no longer in the fold either.
Senior Lucas Blevins is the top returning scorer as he averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game and is also the team’s top defender.
Point guard Wade Martin appeared in 11 games last season and is poised for a breakout season, while Zac Hall and Austin Sauls will play big roles. Blevins had 31 points, Hall had a 23-point, 12-rebound performance and James Nash dished out 11 assists in last Friday’s 84-38 trouncing of Tazewell.
Nash, Isaac Booth and Ian Sturgill started on Chilhowie’s district title-winning junior varsity squad last winter.
Coach’s Quote: “This group is hard-nosed, tough and gritty. We want to be the team that our opponents don’t want to play and make our community proud.”
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Fred Selfe
Last season: 5-12
Key returners: Kade Gobble, G, jr.; Hamilton Addair, G, jr.; Isaac Presley, sr.; T.J. Pecina, F, sr.; Jake Hall, F/C, jr.; Cody Pecina, F, sr.; Jay McFail, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Dalton Blevins, G, jr. Trevor Jackson, G, jr.; Bobby Cline, G/F, jr.; Dylan Bassett, F, sr.
Key loss: Ean Rhea
Outlook: Isaac Presley drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining as Patrick Henry opened the season with a 50-48 victory over Hogoheegee District rival Northwood in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den last week and the Rebels hope that is a sign of things to come.
Presley is one of the league’s top players as he averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. Jake Hall (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Kade Gobble (6.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.7 apg), Hamilton Addair (3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and T.J. Pecina (8.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg) have also started games at the varsity level and give PH one of the Hogoheegee’s most experienced squads.
Cody Pecina, Jay McFail, Dalton Blevins, Dylan Bassett, Bobby Cline and Trevor Jackson will also contribute. Blevins had 10 points in that aforementioned win over Northwood.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a large group of returners coming back with quality game experience. We have plenty of depth at every position as well. This is a group that can be special and I am excited to see what we can accomplish as a team.”
Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Dewayne Morris
Last season: 2-11
Key returners: Bryson Smelser, G, soph.; Gatlin Hight, G, jr.; Brady Smith, F, sr.; Jacob Alford, F, sr.; Chase Musser, C, sr.; Jacob Crouse, G, sr.; Garrett Worley, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Levi Crockett, jr.; Logan Miller, jr.; Josh Terry, jr.; Caleb Roberts, soph.
Key losses: Gavin Crowder; Hunter Lemmon; Jacob DeBord; Justin Pugh
Outlook: Dewayne Morris has reason to be optimistic as he begins his first season as Rural Retreat’s head coach.
The Indians return all five starters from a team that snapped a 53-game losing streak last winter.
Brady Smith (9.4 points per game) and Gatlin Hight (9.3 ppg) were second-team All-Hogoheegee District picks last season and lead a veteran group that also includes Bryson Smelser, Jacob Alford, Chase Musser, Jacob Crouse and Garett Worley.
Rebounding is a strength for Rural Retreat, but the offense will have to be more consistent.
Coach’s Quote: “As a first-year head coach, I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to be coaching. They are hardworking and eager to learn and get better. Our expectations are high for this upcoming season. … We have great senior leadership from our four seniors and this team is ready to leave it all on the floor every single night. We have had a teamwork approach to this new season, building team chemistry and togetherness on the floor. And we are hoping this generates success in the very tough Hogoheegee District.”
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Tony Dunford
Last season: 5-2
Key returners: Ty Campbell, G, soph.; Colton Green, F, jr.; Benson Blevins, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Shane Huff; Treyvon Rainey; Brayden Rainey; Reed Kirtner; Rex Delp; Austin Repass
Key losses: Peyton Coe; Daniel Goode; Joe Wilkins
Outlook: It was an odd season for George Wythe last winter as the Maroons played just seven games due to COVID-19 and they lost their last two games after a 5-0 start.
As things return to normalcy, sophomore Ty Campbell will set the pace for the Maroons as he averaged 10.5 points and 3.5 steals per game last season.
Campbell averaged 20.4 points in GW’s three games last week at the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament in Bristol.
Colton Green (4.5 rebounds per game), Benson Blevins and Devan Patel also have varsity experience. Shane Huff, Treyvon Rainey, Brayden Rainey, Reed Kirtner, Rex Delpt and Austin Repass provide the Maroons with depth.
Coach’s Quote: “Our guys have worked extremely hard in the offseason. If we stay healthy, we could have a promising year. I’m excited about our potential and I love our team.”
