2021-22 Hogoheegee District/MED Girls Basketball Preview

Hailey Patel will be the go-to player for the Maroons as she was a second-team all-state selection last season. She had 29 points in a win over Fort Chiswell and 25 points in a victory over Graham.

Coach’s Quote: “We are very inexperienced and will have to see who will step up and give us scoring each night. The faces have changed, but the expectations for our program remain the same. We want to compete every day and continue to improve each time out. It will be ugly at first, but hopefully, we will find our way by the middle of the season.”