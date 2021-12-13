2021-22 Hogoheegee District/MED Girls Basketball Preview

Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Pete Fiscus
Last season: 9-4
Key returners: Madison Fiscus, G, sr.; Emily Williams, G, sr.; Candice Miller, F, sr.; Grace Evans, F, sr.; Delanie Trivitt, G/F, sr.; Brelyn Moore, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Madison Yontz, jr.; Sydney Fortuner, jr.
Key losses: None
Outlook: Rural Retreat has its entire roster from last season intact as the Indians are the favorites to repeat as Hogoheegee District regular-season champions.
They have looked the part of a club that will make noise in the postseason thus far and entered Monday with a 4-1 record, the only loss coming to Marion of the Class 2 Southwest District.
What makes that start even more impressive is that the team’s top scorer from last season, senior Delanie Trivitt (12.2 points, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists per game) is recovering from a knee injury and should be back after the holidays.
Madison Fiscus (8.6 ppg, 4.5 spg, 2.8 apg) and Annabelle Fiscus (8.3 ppg, 2.1 spg, 1.5 apg) have carried the scoring load for a team that has relied on a balanced attack. Emily Williams, Candice Miller, Grace Evans, Brelyn Moore, Olivia Crigger, Olivia Bailey, Caroline Cox, Madison Yontz and Sydney Fortuner will also contribute for a squad that doesn’t have much size in the post, but more than makes up for it with athleticism.
Coach’s Quote: “Great group of girls. It is an absolute pleasure to coach all of them.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Mark Halsey
Last season: 7-3
Key returners: Katie Barr, G, sr.; Madison Lane, G, sr.; Hannah Goodwin, F, jr.; Josie Sheets, F/C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Katelyn Dancey; Lilly Tuell; Jaydin Brooks
Key loss: Samantha Fox
Outlook: Hogoheegee District player of the year and second-team all-state honoree Katie Barr is back for Chilhowie after averaging 18 points and six rebounds per game last season and her solid production night-in and night-out makes the Warriors a tough matchup.
Josie Sheets was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District pick last season as well, while Hannah Goodwin was a second-team selection. Both of those players are relentless rebounders.
Madison Lane, Katelyn Dancey, Lilly Tuell and Jaydin Brooks are also standouts for Chilhowie.
The Warriors have experience and size, but there isn’t much depth.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a strong team that plays well together and for each other.”
Lebanon Pioneers
Coach: Rex Parker
Last season: 7-8
Key returners: Morgan Varney, G; Alexis Horne, F
Promising newcomers: Lauren Boothe; Lily Gray; Autumn Boothe; Lauren Horne
Key losses: Emily Musick; Alivia Nolley
Outlook: Lebanon earned its first win of the season on Friday, a 32-31 victory over Castlewood as Lily Gray scored the go-ahead bucket with 44 seconds remaining.
The Pioneers (1-5) are averaging just 29.2 points per game and that offensive output will have to improve if they want to compete for the Hogoheegee District title in their first season back in the league after moving down from the Class 2 Southwest District.
Gray, Lauren Boothe, Morgan Varney, Alexis Horne and Autumn Boothe are the leaders for Lebanon. Lauren Horne, Shelby Keys, Bella Hess, Madison Keys and Ciera Skeens have also contributed.
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Kasey Uecker
Last season: 3-6
Key returners: Payton Monahan, G, sr.; Shaina Addair, G, soph.; Madelyn Fore, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Lexie Boone, G, fr.; Sophia Wright, G/F, fr.; Savannah Riley, G, soph.; Avery Maiden, F, jr.
Key losses: Natalie Strait; Fallyn Daniels
Outlook: Kasey Uecker made a name for herself as one of the best players in the history of Patrick Henry’s program, scoring more than 1,000 career points and dishing out 400-plus assists from 2009-2013.
She is now in her first season as the head coach at her alma mater, taking over after Tommy Thomas stepped down following 14 seasons and 223 wins.
Payton Monahan is back with the Rebels after missing last season with an injury and the Emory & Henry College signee is playing at a high level. She had 32 points and made clutch plays in a 57-51 overtime win over Rye Cove on Friday.
Shaina Addair and Madelyn Fore were honorable mention all-district picks last season and provide experience for the Rebels. Savannah Riley, Sophia Wright, Avery Maiden and Lexie Boone will also be counted on for PH, which entered the week with a 2-2 record.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a lot of new members in our girls basketball program at PH and we are excited to face new challenges this season. We are working together to learn and grow as a team this year and for the years to come.”
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: John Hubbard
Last season: 7-7
Key returners: Ashton Keith, G, jr.; Bailey Widener, G, jr.; Brianna Bailey, F, sr.; Molly Turner, F, jr.; Kennedy Morgan, C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Raelin Bowman; Mia Thompson
Key losses: Cortlyn Keith; Emma Bishop
Outlook: The Cavaliers will lean heavily on a trio of varsity veterans in junior Ashton Keith, junior Bailey Widener and senior Brianna Bailey.
They all earned second-team All-Hogoheegee District honors last season, while junior post player Kennedy Morgan was an honorable mention choice.
Molly Turner, Raelin Bowman and Mia Thompson will also contribute.
Keith (18 points), Widener (12 points) and Turner (nine points) helped Holston earn its first win of the season last Thursday, a 47-42 victory over Johnson County.
Coach’s Quote: “I am really looking forward to this season to see how our young ladies have grown. This season will be a great test to see the health of the culture we are working to build here at Holston.”
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Emily Porter
Last season: 0-9
Key returner: Caroline Hayden, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Cami DeBusk, G, sr.; Taylor Blackburn, G, sr.; Summer Turley, F, soph.; Chelsi Jones, C, sr.
Key losses: Magan Frye; KarLeigh Stephenson; Tia Crowgey; Caroline Roberts; Amy Harris
Outlook: Northwood entered Monday with a 2-1 record, a major positive for a program that has struggled over the past few seasons.
Senior Caroline Hayden is a four-year starter and had 18 points and 12 rebounds last week in a 57-28 win over Hurley.
Cami DeBusk sat out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is back to provide a much-needed boost, while seniors Taylor Blackburn is a talented transfer from Marion.
Blackburn had 14 points and five steals in that win over Hurley and posted a 24-point, 12-rebound stat line in a triumph over Council.
Summer Turley, Chelsi Jones, Abigail Kimberlin, Jesi Cullop an Maddie Lowe will also log minutes.
Coach’s Quote: “Extremely excited about this season. The team has worked hard this offseason and the first weeks of practice. They are working really well together and improving each day in getting ready for this season’s competition.”
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Doug Campbell
Last season: 16-1
Key returners: McKenzie Tate, G, jr.; Hailey Patel, G, sr.; Jordan Cannoy, G, jr.; Jasmine Faulkner, F, jr.; Maria Malavolti, F/C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Sydney Leonard, soph.; Abby Berry, fr.; Keira Scott, soph.; Hayley Faulkner, soph.
Key losses: Meleah Kirtner; Paeton Phillippi; Autumn Guthrie
Outlook: George Wythe has won the last two Region 1C championships and the Maroons will have to replace some key players as they aim for a three-peat.
Meleah Kirtner and Paeton Phillippi were both all-state players for the Maroons. Kirtner is now playing at East Tennessee State University, while Phillippi is on the golf team at NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey.
Hailey Patel will be the go-to player for the Maroons as she was a second-team all-state selection last season. She had 29 points in a win over Fort Chiswell and 25 points in a victory over Graham.
McKenzie Tate, Jordan Cannoy, Jasmine Faulkner, Maria Malavolti, Abby Berry, Camille Wolfe, Sydney Leonard, Keira Scott and Hayley Faulkner are other players who will contribute for the Maroons.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very inexperienced and will have to see who will step up and give us scoring each night. The faces have changed, but the expectations for our program remain the same. We want to compete every day and continue to improve each time out. It will be ugly at first, but hopefully, we will find our way by the middle of the season.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570