2021-22 Cumberland District Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “We have a group of girls who are willing to put in the work, to grow and develop into a competitive team. All the right pieces we need are there to make some waves in the Cumberland this season. We return four upperclassmen with playing experience that know how to contribute to what we are trying to do and the girls moving up from last season are ready to come in and contribute. If the girls buy in and play for each other they can accomplish some great things this season.”