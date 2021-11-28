2021-22 Cumberland District Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Allen Trent
Last season: 16-3
Key returners: Tenley Jackson, G, sr.; Eden Muncy, G, soph.; Raylen Cope, F, jr.; Lakin Burke, F/C, sr.; Patricia Bigge, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: Karlie Jones; Makayla Kidwell; Autumn Collingsworth; Gracee Greer
Key losses: Taylin Dibrell; Abigail Bullins; Shelbie Fannon; Kaitlyn Brown; Gracie Odle
Outlook: Thomas Walker reached the regional finals for the first time since 1999, dropping a 65-49 decision to eventual state champion Honaker.
The Pioneers will look to build on that landmark season with a new head coach (Allen Trent) and a lineup that features one of Southwest Virginia’s top players in 6-foot-1 senior Lakin Burke.
Burke was a first-team all-state selection last season after averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game. She has signed with the University of the Cumberlands, a NAIA program in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Patricia Bigge is also 6-foot-1 and has experience as TW will have a definite height advantage against most of the other Cumberland District teams. Tenley Jackson, Eden Muncy and Raylen Cope are other varsity veterans who know what it takes to compete at a high level.
Coach’s Quote: “This year will be full of unknowns. With COVID still around, anything can happen on any given night. I expect the Cumberland District to be the tightest it has been in several years. With J.I. Burton and Eastside looking stronger than ever, Rye Cove and Twin Springs maturing into formidable opponents and Castlewood’s Coach [Derek] Allen having them ahead of schedule, each and every night will force you to bring your A game if you want to win.”
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Barry Ruff
Last season: 11-7
Key returners: Carter Powers, G, sr.; Taylor Clay, G, soph.; Lexi Love, F, sr.; Reagan McCoy, F/C, jr.
Promising newcomers: Azzy Hammons, G, fr.; Braelyn Hall, F, fr.; Emmaleigh Banks, G, fr.
Key losses: Anna Whited; Kacie Jones
Outlook: Eastside won the Cumberland District tournament title for the sixth straight season in 2021 and the Spartans will put another quality team on the court this winter.
Carter Powers (11.1 points per game), Taylor Clay (8.8 points, 4.4 steals, 2.5 assists per game), Lexi Love (4.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Reagan McCoy (3.2 ppg) lead the group of returnees. Powers was a first-team All-Cumberland District pick for the second straight season and hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Thomas Walker in the finals of the district tournament.
Clay and Love were second-team All-Cumberland District honorees.
Haley Lewis, Lexie Carter and Gabby Gray will also contribute, while Emmaleigh Banks, Braelyn Hall, Azzy Hammons, and Rylie Bower comprise a promising group of ninth-graders.
At 6-foot, Carter is the tallest player on the roster, so the Spartans will be guard-oriented and undersized at times.
Coach’s Quote: “After the trying times last season for all coaches, hopefully the worst is behind us and we can look forward to some normalcy on the floor. I am truly excited to coach this team this season and I know they will give it their all. We lost some key pieces and I believe people will overlook us this season, which is exactly where we want to be. By the end of the season, I think we will surprise a lot of people, not just ourselves.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Terry Sturgill
Last season: 9-7
Key returners: Kaylee Jenkins, G, sr.; Anyah Hollinger, G, jr.; Abby Phipps, G, jr.; Abigail Absher, F, soph.; Taylor Phipps, F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Emily Duff, G, sr.; Maci Sensabaugh, F, soph.; Kaylen Fields, G, soph.; Rehgan Sensabaugh, C, fr.; Seriah Sensabaugh, G, soph.
Key losses: None
Outlook: The J.I. Burton Raiders will be serious contenders in the Cumberland District with the entire starting lineup from last season still intact.
Kaylee Jenkins makes the team from Norton go as she was a first-team All-Cumberland honoree and second-team All-Region 1D pick last season after leading the Raiders in scoring.
Junior shooting guard Abby Phipps had a superb sophomore season in earning second-team all-district honors and she is proven along with Anyah Hollinger, Abigail Absher and Taylor Phipps.
The addition of Emily Duff, Maci Sensabaugh, Kaylen Fields, Rehgan Sensabaugh and Seriah Sensabaugh strengthens the attack for second-year head coach Terry Sturgill.
Coach’s Quote: “I believe all the newcomers are going to give us great depth on the bench. I think we can sub in and out and not miss a beat.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Kelly Franklin Hood
Last season: 3-12
Key returners: Madeline Love, jr.; Emma Gibson, jr.; Trista Snow, sr.; Vivian Boles, sr.
Promising newcomers: Gracie Turner, soph.; Kaylee Lamb, fr.; Alexa Goins, fr.
Key loss: Ashlyn Berry
Outlook: After a two-year hiatus, Kelly Franklin Hood has returned to call the shots for the program as the head coach at her alma mater. She directed the Eagles to a Region 1D runner-up finish and a spot in in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament back in 2018.
While Rye Cove struggled mightily last season, Hood returns a quartet of talented players to build around.
Madeline Love and Trista Snow were second-team All-Cumberland District selections last season and both are capable of getting a double-double every night.
Guard Vivian Boles was an honorable mention all-district choice and will be counted on in a major way, as will junior Emma Gibson.
Coach’s Quote: “These girls have been in the gym when I’ve opened the doors, so that’s a great place to start. I keep telling them it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We know other teams have returning talent and have experience playing together. We are focused on ourselves though. We are prepared for the beginning to be not so pretty, but we will get better every day. That’s the goal.”
Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Robin Tiller
Last season: 7-6
Key returners: Chloe Gilmer, G; Kaylee Keith, G; Ryleigh Gillenwater, F
Promising newcomers: Abygail Finch; Mary Pascual; Amica Dooley; Preslie Larkins
Key losses: Emaleigh Powers; Chloe Lane
Outlook: Robin Tiller is the third head coach in three seasons for the Twin Springs Titans.
Tiller will rely heavily on the duo of Kaylee Keith and Ryleigh Gillenwater this season. Keith was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection last season, while Gillenwater earned honorable mention all-league accolades.
Chloe Gilmer, Abbie Taylor, Katlin Castle, Emma Dingus, Megan Dougherty, Abygail Finch, Mary Pascual, Amica Dooley and Preslie Larkins are the other players expected to contribute.
Finding somebody to score as consistently as the departed Emaleigh Powers did will be the major challenge for Twin Springs.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a group of girls who are willing to put in the work, to grow and develop into a competitive team. All the right pieces we need are there to make some waves in the Cumberland this season. We return four upperclassmen with playing experience that know how to contribute to what we are trying to do and the girls moving up from last season are ready to come in and contribute. If the girls buy in and play for each other they can accomplish some great things this season.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Derek Allen
Last season: 1-11
Key returners: Montana Sutherland, G, sr.; Madison Sutherland, G, soph.; Tiffany Proffit, F, jr.; Bri Phillips, G, jr.; Bailee Varney, F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Kimber Amos, G, jr.; Shea Phillips, G, soph.; Karly Maxfield, G, jr.
Key losses: Gracie Statzer; Janakay Kiser
Outlook: The highlight of last season for Castlewood was a 35-25 win over Rye Cove on Jan. 28 that snapped a 73-game losing streak for the Blue Devils.
Montana Sutherland had 15 points in that contest, which was Castlewood’s first victory since Feb. 13, 2017. Sutherland was a second-team All-Cumberland District selection and is back this season as she tries to help Castlewood collect more victories.
Junior forward Tiffany Proffit was an honorable mention all-league pick and returns as well. Madison Sutherland, Bri Phillips and Bailee Varney also have experience.
Coach’s Quote: “This season I believe that we are going to be able to compete more than we have in the past, because of the work ethic of this group of girls, determination and also wanting to help us build the program.”
