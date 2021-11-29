2021-22 Cumberland District Boys Basketball Preview

Coach’s Quote: “We are excited to get back on the court and have fans in the seats. I look forward to a full season and some sense of normalcy. I know COVID still plays a factor, but hopefully everyone can stay healthy and have a great year. We play a difficult non-district schedule, which we hope will help prepare us as we take on the Cumberland District. Our goal for this season is to take it one day a time. We hope to get better every single day and try to make the tournament at the end of the season.”