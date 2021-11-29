2021-22 Cumberland District Boys Basketball Preview

Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Tyler Webb
Last season: 12-4
Key returners: Brady Castle, G, jr.; Connor Lane, G, jr.; Bradley Owens, F, jr.; Mason Elliott, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Eli McCoy; Andrew Salyer; Ian Mullins; Will Farmer
Key losses: Luke Mullins; Connor Gilmer
Outlook: The Twin Springs Titans are the preseason favorites in what looks to be the most competitive league in Region 1D as quality teams abound in the Cumberland District.
Twin Springs will also try to get over the semifinal hurdle in the regional tourney as the Titans have lost heartbreakers in the semis the previous two seasons. The team from Nickelsville dropped a 44-41 decision to Grundy in 2020 and suffered a 49-48 setback to Holston in 2021.
Juniors Connor Lane (21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals) and Bradley Owens (14.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.0 spg) give Twin Springs one of the most dynamic duos in Southwest Virginia. Lane scored 26 points as Twin Springs took a 54-52 overtime win over Eastside in the finals of last season’s Cumberland District tourney.
Mason Elliott (11.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Brady Castle (5.0 ppg, 2.0 apg), Tristan Counts and Ryan Horne also have experience. Tanner Collins, Kye Hale, Eli McCoy, Andrew Salyer, Ian Mullins and Will Farmer will log minutes too as the Titans are deeper than they were a season ago.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got a blue collar bunch of kids. If we can keep our focus, block out all the noise and buy in to the process, I think we have a chance to have a good season. We have pieces that fit together well. These are kids who know how to compete and want to be successful. Our league will be strong, so we will have to show up every game.”
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Michael Paul Berry
Last season: 12-4
Key returners: Matthew Rhoton, G, sr.; Zach Baker, G, sr.; Titus Homenick, F, sr.; Ethan Chavez, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Kaden Chavez, soph.; Jay Bowen, soph.; Hamilton Osborne, fr.
Key loss: Mason Hardin
Outlook: Big things are expected of Rye Cove this season and the skilled big man for the Eagles has something to do with that.
Ethan Chavez, a 6-foot-6 senior, averaged 20.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game last season in earning second-team all-state honors. He closed the season with a 37-point, 20-rebound masterpiece as Rye Cove recorded a 102-98 overtime win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Plus-One game.
Chavez is the cornerstone for an experienced club that also features seniors Matthew Rhoton, Zach Baker, Titus Homenick, Andrew Jessee and Roscoe Haines. Rhoton and Baker were second-team All-Cumberland District honorees last season.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a veteran group returning this season. They work hard and are fun to be around. We’re excited to be able to play in front of our fans. The Cumberland will be tough top to bottom and our goal is to improve every day and peak at the right time.”
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Patrick Damron
Last season: 7-8
Key returners: Jordan Gray, G, sr.; Ean Bright, G, sr.; Reece Mullins, F, sr.; Eli McCoy, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Ben Sutherland, soph.; Shawn Mullins, jr.
Key losses: Will Stansberry; Nick Raymond
Outlook: It was a subpar 2020-21 season by Eastside standards, but the Spartans still advanced to the finals of the Cumberland District tournament.
With a smooth center in 6-foot-5 senior Eli McCoy (19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds per game) and a quality guard in 6-foot-1 Jordan Gray (7.0 points, 3.0 assists per game) leading the way, Eastside will challenge for the top spot in the Cumberland.
Ean Bright, Shawn Mullins, Reece Mullins, Ben Sutherland, Cole Mullins, Jaxsyn Collins and Evan Mullins are among the other players head coach Patrick Damron will count on. His team has some size and length that could cause problems for opponents.
Coach’s Quote: “We are pleased with our progress in the offseason and look forward to having that show on the court. Our kids are excited for a full season and hope to be competitive in the district and region. Most of our district will be a tough out on most nights. We hope to be playing our best basketball come February.”
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Caleb Church
Last season: 14-3
Key returners: Noa Godsey, G, jr.; Zac Campbell, G, sr.; Ethan Lindsey, C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Braxton Williams, jr.; Esau Teasley, sr.; Johnny Williams, sr.; Jermaine Forney, sr.; Dauntae Keys, jr.; Robert Emershaw, jr.; Dalton Sturgill, jr.
Key losses: Trevor Culbertson; Jordan Mabe; Elijah Lovell; Josiah Kyle; Brycen Hall
Outlook: J.I. Burton is fresh off a season to remember as the Raiders won the Cumberland District regular-season title and claimed the Region 1D championship under energetic young coach Caleb Church.
The season ended with a 51-46 state semifinal loss to eventual Class 1 champ Parry McCluer.
Cumberland District player of the year Trevor Culbertson graduated and left a void, but the Raiders still have some playmakers.
Zac Campbell (18.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game), Ethan Lindsey (9.0 ppg. 7.6 rpg, 1.2 spg) and Noa Godsey (6.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.2 spg) are the cornerstones. Campbell suffered a knee injury in last season’s regional title game victory over Holston, while Godsey scored 15 points in the aforementioned state semifinal contest.
Clay Hart, Jaymen Buchanan, Chris Branham, Esau Teasley, Dauntae Keys and Wise County Central transfer Braxton Williams will contribute as well since Burton’s squad has depth and experience.
Coach’s Quote: “We are excited to get back on the court and have fans in the seats. I look forward to a full season and some sense of normalcy. I know COVID still plays a factor, but hopefully everyone can stay healthy and have a great year. We play a difficult non-district schedule, which we hope will help prepare us as we take on the Cumberland District. Our goal for this season is to take it one day a time. We hope to get better every single day and try to make the tournament at the end of the season.”
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Clay Jeffers
Last season: 6-10
Key returners: Cameron Grabeel, G, jr.; Zack Kidwell, F/C, sr.
Promising newcomers: Nick Kimberlin; Riley Brock; Tanner Epperly
Key losses: Caleb Yeary; Collyn Cave
Outlook: Thomas Walker will have to replace the Cumberland District’s top scorer from a season ago as Caleb Yeary capped a successful high school career by averaging 23.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 points per game. In his final game for the Pioneers, he poured in 51 points.
Zack Kidwell and Cameron Grabeel are the top returnees and will be counted on heavily. The 6-foot-5 Kidwell was a second-team all-district selection, while Grabeel was an honorable mention choice.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re extremely excited to start year two with this program and finally get a full year with our guys. We’ve got a group of high-motor, high-character young men that have worked their tails off all fall and summer. We look forward to the ups and downs, learning curves and growth of these young men throughout the season. We’ve got a lot of players aimed at taking a big leap in their roles and we look forward to watching them grow.”
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Patrick Wade
Last season: 0-14
Key returners: Coleman Cook, G; Brad McCoy, G; Josh Hall, F; Raef Cooper, F; Joe Dotson, C
Promising newcomers: Aiden Glovier; Jacob Lasley; Caden Dishman; Cam Lagaillarde
Key loss: Hunter Hicks
Outlook: Patrick Wade is Castlewood’s new head coach as he takes over a squad that struggled mightily during the 2020-21 season.
The former assistant coach at Richlands and Twin Valley and head coach at Council has Coleman Cook and Brad McCoy returning in the backcourt. Cook averaged eight points per game last season and was an honorable mention All-Cumberland District pick.
Josh Hall, Raef Cooper and Joe Dotson have also been through the varsity battles. Work ethic and athleticism are strengths, while depth and experience are concerns.
A rigorous non-district schedule will also test the Blue Devils.
Coach’s Quote: “This team doesn’t have an ego and we have a lot of veteran players with leadership, to go with our athletic young guys. We will try to get it done by committee. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to coach this team. These young men have been working hard, which is a testament to them. Our goal is to compete night in and night out in our ultra-competitive district and region. We hope to hit our stride midseason and be ready for our district schedule and tournament.”
