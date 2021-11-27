2021-22 Black Diamond District Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “I am excited about this upcoming season. This is a great group of young ladies and basketball players. They play the style of basketball that I love to coach; they like to get after the ball and play up in-your-face defense. We want to play fast and run the floor. We lost key players from last season’s state championship team that will require players to step up and play a different role than they are used to. I believe if this team comes together and works hard we can be very competitive this season.”