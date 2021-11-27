2021-22 Black Diamond District Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

Honaker Tigers
Coach: Misty Davis Miller
Last season: 14-0
Key returners: Kylie Vance, F/C, sr.; Lara McClanahan, G, sr.; Riley Hart, F/C, jr.; Valeigh Stevens, G, soph.; Tailor Nolley, G/F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Kate Jessee, F, soph.; Alayna McNulty, F, fr.; Kalli Miller, G, fr.
Key losses: LeeAnna McNulty; Akilah Boyd; Halle Hilton
Outlook: Honaker finished as VHSL Class 1 co-state champions in 2020.
The Tigers were undisputed VHSL Class 1 state champs in 2021, capping an unbeaten season by romping past Riverheads for an 81-56 victory in the finals.
If Honaker is to earn a third consecutive trip to the state title game, they’ll have to do so with some new faces carrying the scoring load.
That’s because four-year starters and 1,000-point scorers Halle Hilton, Akilah Boyd and LeeAnna McNulty – who combined for 65 of the team’s 81 points in last season’s title game – have graduated. McNulty was the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2021 girls basketball player of the year and is now logging major minutes at the University of Pikeville.
Seniors Kylie Vance (7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 assists per game) and Lara McClanahan (5.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg) are the returning starters, while Riley Hart, Tailor Nolley and Valeigh Stevens also contributed for last year’s title team.
Freshman Alayna McNulty (LeeAnna’s sister) is among the first-year varsity players expected to make an impact. Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller expects a balanced attack as far as scoring goes.
Coach’s Quote: “I am excited about this upcoming season. This is a great group of young ladies and basketball players. They play the style of basketball that I love to coach; they like to get after the ball and play up in-your-face defense. We want to play fast and run the floor. We lost key players from last season’s state championship team that will require players to step up and play a different role than they are used to. I believe if this team comes together and works hard we can be very competitive this season.”
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Hannah Stiltner
Last season: 10-3
Key returners: Heileigh Vencill, G, jr.; Madison Looney, F, soph.; Jessi Looney, C, jr.; Cadie Stacy, F, jr.; Amber Dotson, G, jr.
Promising newcomers: Kaylee Compton; Cheyanna Davis; Alexsis Porter; Jadyn Lester; Ashlynn McIntosh
Key losses: None
Outlook: Grundy didn’t have a senior on last season’s squad and the Golden Wave has nary a 12th-grader on the roster this time around as well.
Junior Heileigh Vencill (9.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game), sophomore Madison Looney (13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.2 apg) and junior post player Jessi Looney (10 ppg) have the ability to score and rebound. Madison Looney had six double-doubles and was a second-team pick on the All-Region 1D squad in 2021.
Cadie Stacy, Amber Dotson, Cheyanna Davis, Alexsis Porter, Jadyn Lester, Ashlynn McIntosh and Twin Valley transfer Kaylee Compton will also contribute as strength for Grundy is depth.
The Golden Wave lost twice to eventual state champion Honaker last season and its other defeat was a 52-43 setback to Chilhowie in the first round of the Region 1D tournament.
Grundy will be a factor come Region 1D tourney time this winter.
Coach’s Quote: “My team is definitely going to be one to look out for. They are so young that people typically choose to overlook them, but they are so talented that I could easily have a different starting-five arrangement each game and still be just as strong. I truly believe that each girl will contribute this year.”
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Brian Moore
Last season: 7-7
Key returners: Kamryn Vance, G, sr.; Alexis Fuller, G, sr.; Haylee Moore, F, jr.; Rayne Hawthorne, F, soph.
Promising newcomers: Morgan Lester, jr.; Hannah Belcher, sr.
Key loss: Makayla Keen
Outlook: Twin Valley will feature one of the tallest lineups in Southwest Virginia and the Panthers hope to use that size advantage to score some buckets inside and dominate the glass.
Haylee Moore (14.6 points 12.0 rebounds per game), Kamryn Vance (13 ppg), Rayne Hawthorne (6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Alexis Fuller (6.0 rpg) are the top returnees. Morgan Lester, Abi Deskins, Hannah Belcher and Madison Deskins will be counted on as well.
If Twin Valley can shoot at a higher percentage than last season, the Panthers will be a tough out come tournament time.
Coach’s Quote: “We are going to be an interesting team to watch. Our size is a huge advantage and we have had a good offseason. If we can put it all together, embrace the system and do the little things well, this could be a good season for us.”
Council Cobras
Coach: Ruchelle Thornsbury
Last season: 0-11
Key returners: Isabelle Stevens, G, soph.; Izabella Ratliff, F, soph.; Lily Thomas, C, soph.
Promising newcomers: McKenzie Street, F, soph.; Ashley Robinson, G/F, soph.
Key losses: None
Outlook: Council should be improved after going winless last season with a starting lineup that featured four freshmen.
Isabelle Stevens, Izabella Ratliff and Lilly Thomas are veteran players back in the mix and Council coach Ruchelle Thornsbury feels her team has improved in the areas of fundamentals from last season and it should show on the court.
Alexis Stevens, Cenia Duty, LaSha Barton, Ashley Robinson and Spencer Lester will also contribute for the Cobras.
Coach’s Quote: “It is the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Adam Keen
Last season: 3-10
Key returners: Kara Hagerman, F, jr.; Emily Justice, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: N/A
Key losses: Krista Endicott; Emma Justus
Outlook: Hurley has a new head coach in Adam Keen, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at Twin Valley.
He takes over a team that lost its top two players and one of the area’s elite scorers.
Krista Endicott averaged 22.7 points per game, collected four triple-doubles and had three games in which she scored 40 or more points. Meanwhile, Emma Justus was a relentless rebounder and is now playing at Bluefield University.
Junior Kara Hagerman was an honorable mention All-Black Diamond District selection and is the top returnee for a new-look team which not much is known about.
Coach’s Quote: “We are going to work every day on the core fundamentals of the game, practice hard every day and strive to get better every day. Overall, we will have a complete new varsity team and I look forward to taking over this program and working with these young ladies and this community.”
