2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS: Jastrab claims first Olympic medal for Milligan in Tokyo

TOKYO – Milligan junior Megan Jastrab became the Buffaloes’ first Olympic medalist on Tuesday, combining with a trio of teammates to set a national record in claiming the bronze medal in the Women’s Team Pursuit cycling competition in Tokyo.
The 19-year-old Jastrab combined efforts with Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Chloe Dygert in setting an American record of 4.07.562. Great Britain, however, defeated the Americans with a world record time of its own.
Jastrab, who served as an alternate during the qualifying rounds, helped the U.S. regroup to defeat Canada in the medal round to claim the bronze, the second medal for USA Cycling in the 2020 Olympics.
A resident of Apple Valley, California, Jastrab will seek another medal on Friday along with Valente in the first-ever Olympic running of the Women’s Madison.
* * *
Former King University women’s wrestling standout Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 50-kilogram/110-pound weight class on Friday and Saturday.
A draw to determine opening round opponents will be held on Thursday, with the top two seeds being Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan and Yui Susaki from Japan.
Hildebrandt, who qualified for the Olympics after falling short in 2012 and 2016, will become the third King athlete to compete, and second for the United States.
Haley Augello competed in women’s wrestling for the U.S. in Rio in 2016 and Kemar Hyman competed in track & field for the Cayman Islands in 2012 and 2016.
Hildebrandt was a four-time All-American at King from 2012-15, leading the Tornado to a pair of national championships.
She qualified for the Olympics by winning two matches at the Olympic trials on April 3 in Fort Worth, Texas.