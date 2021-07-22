2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS: Friend of Israel; Former Bristol White Sox player Glasser to play for Israel in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Mitch Glasser’s stint playing baseball in the Twin City lasted only a fleeting few weeks in the summer of 2013 and his final stat line for the Bristol White Sox of the Appalachian League wound up being comprised of only three games, 12 plate appearances, a double, walk and a .091 batting average.
His stay came to an abrupt end 24 hours before Independence Day eight years ago when BriSox manager Mike Gellinger informed Glasser that he was being released by the Chicago White Sox organization. Yet, the guy holds on to no bitterness in regards to the whole deal.
“It was exciting and my first experience in professional baseball,” Glasser said on July 14 in a telephone interview. “Even though it was short-lived, I’ll always remember it proudly.”
In fact, there’s one individual in the area who hasn’t forgotten about Glasser.
“I still keep in touch with my host mom, Judy Maness, till this day,” Glasser said. “Even though I was only there for 2 ½ weeks, she still checks in on me. She sent me a beautiful blanket for my wedding and we keep in touch.”
Glasser also acquired a taste for a southern beverage during his time in Bristol.
“I think of the Sweet Tea [Maness] would make,” Glasser said. “I wish they could have hooked me up on an IV with that Sweet Tea. I’ve tried to stay off the stuff since, but it was so good.”
That liquid refreshment might not be available in Japan, the place Glasser will be spending the next couple of weeks as a member of Israel’s baseball squad in the Summer Olympics.
None of the players on the six baseball teams in the Olympics have probably had an odyssey quite like that of the 31-year-old Glasser, who grew up in Chicago and attended a Jewish day school for 11 years.
After a successful stint playing high school baseball in the Windy City, he attended NCAA Division III Macalester College in Minnesota and performed so well that the Chicago White Sox selected him in the 39th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
“It was a dream come true to put on a uniform of my favorite childhood team,” Glasser said. “My dad was a Cubs fan and he would take me to Cubs games, but I’d always wear my White Sox stuff. It was unreal to get drafted by them.”
He connected for a fifth-inning double at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field in his pro debut, but his bat produced no more hits in a Bristol uniform.
“My wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, had just come down to visit me when I got released,” Glasser said. “It was pretty painful and I remember being crushed. We drove back to Chicago and I stopped at every barbeque joint on the way out of town to eat my feelings away.”
He actually ended up staying with the White Sox organization in 2014 – as a video coordinator for the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators of the South Atlantic League.
“Towards the end of that season [Kannapolis manager] Pete Rose Jr. said, ‘Glasser, what are you doing? Why are you wearing khakis and a polo? You should still be playing.’ Watching the games behind home plate and charting everything on a piece of paper, the game looks really easy again,” Glasser said. “You forget how hard it is. That winter I hooked on with a team in Australia and then Pete Rose Jr. helped find me an indy ball team in the American Association. Now, it’s almost six years later and I’m still grinding.”
He’s played with the Joplin Blasters, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Sioux Fall Canaries and Joliet Slammers on the independent league circuit since departing the Appalachian League and became a member of Team Israel in 2016.
Under Israel’s Law of Return, any individual with a Jewish parent or grandparent has the right to travel to Israel and be granted Israeli citizenship, which Glasser has done. Glasser has visited Israel’s Holy Land on two occasions and takes his representation of the country serious – as do his teammates.
“It’s a special group of guys,” Glasser said. “From all different kinds of backgrounds baseball-wise and we all have that common heritage. That kind of brought us together. We have guys coming from college, guys who are still in college, eight or nine former big leaguers also. It’s a really nice group of young guys, veteran guys and they care about the name across the front of the chest and winning.”
Glasser admitted the feeling of being an Olympian hadn’t fully sunk in, but it probably will tonight during the opening ceremonies.
“It’s definitely very exciting, but at the same time with conditions in the world, I’m gonna wait until I get there to really feel it,” Glasser said. “With everything that happened in 2020 with the pandemic and now with everything that’s going on, I’ll kind of hold back that excitement until I get there, land in Tokyo and get the whole experience.”
Israel’s first game is July 29 against South Korea, with a highly-anticipated showdown with the United States the following day.
Perhaps Glasser will take some swings against Team USA’s Shane Baz, who pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2018 and is now the top pitching prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system.
Anthony Carter is also a Team USA hurler and he played well for the Bristol White Sox in 2006, while another weapon in the USA bullpen, Brandon Dickson, pitched at both Tusculum University and for the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Cardinals.
Dominican Republic pitcher Jhan Marinez passed through Bristol in 2013, like Glasser, and his stay was briefer than Glasser’s as he was on an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Chicago White Sox and appeared in two games for the BriSox.
Bristol will definitely be well represented.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Mahlon Luttrell, the longtime general manager/president of Bristol’s Appy League franchise. “You don’t think about these guys possibly being Olympians later on when they come through the community playing ball. I think it’s great and everyone in Bristol should be proud.”
There are 11,649 athletes from more than 200 nations gathered in Japan and there are others with local ties.
King University graduate Sarah Hildebrandt will go for gold in women’s wrestling, Milligan University student Megan Jastrab will compete for the U.S. women’s track cycling squad, former East Tennessee State University golfer Adrian Meronk will represent Poland on the links and ex-Oak Hill Academy standout Keldon Johnson of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs was a recent addition to the United States men’s hoops squad.
There is a nostalgia factor too as this is the first time Tokyo has hosted the Olympics since 1964, when Appalachia High School graduate Ollan Cassell ran the first leg on the gold medal-winning 4x400 men’s relay team for the U.S.
Meanwhile, Israel’s unheralded utility man who once played in the Appy League will experience his own Olympic moments.
“We’re the underdogs in Tokyo, but this is baseball,” Glasser said. “Anything can happen in those nine innings. I think we’re ranked 24th in the world right now, but we’re still going there for a medal – we’re not there just to participate.”