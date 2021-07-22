2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS: Friend of Israel; Former Bristol White Sox player Glasser to play for Israel in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

He actually ended up staying with the White Sox organization in 2014 – as a video coordinator for the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators of the South Atlantic League.

“Towards the end of that season [Kannapolis manager] Pete Rose Jr. said, ‘Glasser, what are you doing? Why are you wearing khakis and a polo? You should still be playing.’ Watching the games behind home plate and charting everything on a piece of paper, the game looks really easy again,” Glasser said. “You forget how hard it is. That winter I hooked on with a team in Australia and then Pete Rose Jr. helped find me an indy ball team in the American Association. Now, it’s almost six years later and I’m still grinding.”

He’s played with the Joplin Blasters, Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Sioux Fall Canaries and Joliet Slammers on the independent league circuit since departing the Appalachian League and became a member of Team Israel in 2016.

Under Israel’s Law of Return, any individual with a Jewish parent or grandparent has the right to travel to Israel and be granted Israeli citizenship, which Glasser has done. Glasser has visited Israel’s Holy Land on two occasions and takes his representation of the country serious – as do his teammates.