1986 NBA DRAFT: Marion's Clarence Hanley last player from far SW Virginia to be picked

When Gattison first saw Hanley get in a groove and start swishing shots from different spots on the floor, he knew his roommate was going to be a good teammate. In many ways, Hanley was ahead of his time.

“Basketball-wise, he was ready to go,” Gattison said. “My game and his game really complemented each other. He was a face-up shooter and I played block-to-block from the elbow down. This was the college game back in the 1980s and Clarence might have been the first stretch-five without it being a position. Now, pretty much everybody over 6-8 – all they do is shoot [from long range].”

Hanley averaged 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the course of 98 games and played in two NCAA tournaments for the Monarchs, a Sun Belt Conference powerhouse at the time. However, his senior year was a bit helter-skelter.

“I had high expectations for my senior year and it just didn’t materialize,” Hanley said. “I had a really, really good junior year and The Sporting News had listed to the top college players at each position throughout the country and me and my teammate, Kenny Gattison, made the list. Based on that, I was thinking I was going to have a really good senior year, it just didn’t happen.”

How did that occur?