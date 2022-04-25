11 of Cabrera's 3K hits came against locals

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers got his 3,000th hit on Saturday afternoon for the Detroit Tigers and 11 of his previous knocks came against locals in the pros.

The slugger is 5-for-8 against former Virginia High star Justin Grimm with hits off the right-hander in 2012, 2013 and 2018. Grimm is currently with the Oakland Athletics.

He went 2-for-2 against Jimmy Gobble (John Battle) with a pair of singles off the Kansas City Royals left-hander in 2008.

Cabrera went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts against Tazewell High School graduate Billy Wagner with a single in 2005 and a home run in 2007. Cabrera is a surefire Hall of Fame and Wagner’s case for Cooperstown has gained momentum in recent years.

Cabrera also had one hit apiece against Brett Martin (Morristown East) and former Oakland hurler Jerry Blevins, who was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and later moved to Ohio.