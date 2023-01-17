 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m. — FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

7 p.m. — ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

8:30 p.m. — FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

9 p.m. — CBSSN — Providence at Marquette

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

10:30 p.m. — FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. — TNT — Boston at NY Islanders

10 p.m. — TNT — Dallas at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m. CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

3 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

11 a.m. — ESPN2 — FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.

