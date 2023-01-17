Sports on TV

Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m. — FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall
7 p.m. — ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M
8:30 p.m. — FS1 — Xavier at DePaul
- PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside boys, girls get key Cumberland wins; Wise Central's McAmis reaches milestone; Holston's Caywood, GW's Goode, Virginia High's Martin, Castlewood's Dishman have big nights
- PREP BASKETBALL: Keene eye leads Lebanon past Chilhowie Warriors
- PREP BASKETBALL: Improved Hall making impact for Patrick Henry Rebels
- Warriors win battle of state champs
- PREP ROUNDUP: Moore double-double lifts Rural Retreat into first place in Hogo; Allie Reilly (West Ridge), Jake Hall (Patrick Henry), Kaleb Lawson (Eastside), Michael Reece (Lebanon) also star; GW boys score 91
- Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
- Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
- PREP BASKETBALL: Fisher, Sullivan East reel in Vikings; Tennessee High girls triumph
- Moore appointed interim baseball coach at Virginia High as Daniels steps away
- PREP BASKETBALL: Ramsey, Abingdon Falcons fly past John Battle Trojans; Battle girls beat Falcons
- PREP ROUNDUP: Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers
- Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bartuski, Chilhowie Warriors run past Holston
- Worley paces 'Cats; Battle girls prevail
- PREP BASKETBALL: Third time the charm as Honaker tops Pioneers
9 p.m. — CBSSN — Providence at Marquette
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
10:30 p.m. — FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas
10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Minnesota at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m. — TNT — Boston at NY Islanders
10 p.m. — TNT — Dallas at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m. CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
3 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
11 a.m. — ESPN2 — FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!