Sports on TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Houston at Navy

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

9:45 p.m.

FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN — Washington at California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

8 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

