Sports on TV

Saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — Houston at Navy
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — BYU at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
9:45 p.m.
FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
ESPN — Washington at California
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
8 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals