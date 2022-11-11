Sports on TV

Saturday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m. — FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall
6 p.m. — FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's
8 p.m. — FS2 — Northeastern at Providence
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m. — NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m. — ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
CBS — Missouri at Tennessee
CBSSN — Liberty at UConn
ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
3:30 p.m. — ABC — Nebraska at Michigan
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
CBS — Alabama at Mississippi
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Maryland at Penn St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
NFLN — Army at Troy
4 p.m. — SECN — South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m. — CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
FOX — Washington at Oregon
FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
7:30 p.m. — ABC — TCU at Texas
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
8 p.m. — ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
10 p.m. — ESPN — Stanford at Utah
10:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. — ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m. — NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m. — NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
7 p.m. — NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m. — USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City
10 a.m. — USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
12:30 p.m. — NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
2:45 p.m. USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
8 p.m. — TENNIS — All American Cup