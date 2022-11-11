 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m. — FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall

6 p.m. — FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's

8 p.m. — FS2 — Northeastern at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m. — NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m. — ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

CBS — Missouri at Tennessee

CBSSN — Liberty at UConn

ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3:30 p.m. — ABC — Nebraska at Michigan

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

CBS — Alabama at Mississippi

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Louisville at Clemson

ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Maryland at Penn St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

NFLN — Army at Troy

4 p.m. — SECN — South Carolina at Florida

7 p.m. — CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

FOX — Washington at Oregon

FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor

7:30 p.m. — ABC — TCU at Texas

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

8 p.m. — ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

10 p.m. — ESPN — Stanford at Utah

10:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

GOLF

1 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. — ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m. — NBATV — Houston at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m. — NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

7 p.m. — NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m. — USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

10 a.m. — USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m. — NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

2:45 p.m. USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

6 a.m. — TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

8 p.m. — TENNIS — All American Cup

