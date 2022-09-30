 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Saturday, October 1

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBS — Navy at Air Force

CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

FOX — Michigan at Iowa

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

CBS — Alabama at Arkansas

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn

ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

7:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Clemson

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

10:15 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Grundy runs all over Honaker, 62-21

Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.

