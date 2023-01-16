Sports on TV

Tuesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m. — SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
7 p.m. — ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton
ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
8:30 p.m. — SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
9 p.m. — CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont
ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee
10 p.m. — TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers
TENNIS
2 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)
9 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne
WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m. — ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
