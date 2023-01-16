 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Tuesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m. — SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

7 p.m. — ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

8:30 p.m. — SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

9 p.m. — CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

10 p.m. — TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers

TENNIS

2 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)

9 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne

WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

10 a.m. — ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. 

