Sports on TV

Friday
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10:30 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.
11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals