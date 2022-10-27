 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports on TV

  • 0

Friday

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10:30 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va.

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU

ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

People are also reading…

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Washington

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts