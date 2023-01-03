 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m. — CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T

6:30 p.m. — FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7 p.m. — ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

8:30 p.m. — FS1 — UConn at Providence

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

9 p.m. — ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

CBSSN - DePaul at Butler

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech

10:30 p.m .—  FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m. — NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m. — TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

9:30 p.m. — TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m. — USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

6 p.m. — TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

