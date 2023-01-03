Sports on TV

Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m. — CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T
6:30 p.m. — FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
7 p.m. — ACCN — Duke at NC State
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida
8:30 p.m. — FS1 — UConn at Providence
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
9 p.m. — ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech
10:30 p.m .— FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m. — NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Halifax, Nova Scotia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto
10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. — TNT — New Jersey at Detroit
9:30 p.m. — TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m. — USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
TENNIS
6 p.m. — TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
