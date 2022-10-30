 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Monday

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

