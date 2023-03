Saturday

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BOXING

10 p.m. — ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), Fresno, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. — ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

2 p.m. — SECN — Arkansas at LSU

8 p.m. — ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m. ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hutchinson, Kan.

3 p.m. — CBS — Division II Tournament: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

6 p.m. — TBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Kansas St., Elite Eight, New York

8:30 p.m. — TBS — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Gonzaga, Elite Eight, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m. — ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, Sweet Sixteen, Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m. — ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. South Carolina, Sweet Sixteen, Greenville, S.C.

4 p.m. — ABC — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Seattle

6:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, Sweet Sixteen, Seattle

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m. — ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Boston U., Quarterfinal, Manchester, N.H.

6:30 p.m. — ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: St. Could St. vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Fargo, N.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m. — ESPNU — Virginia at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m. — ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m. — SECN — Mississippi St. at Georgia

2 p.m. — ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

4 p.m. — ACCN — NC State at Louisville

5 p.m. — SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

6 p.m. — ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

7 p.m. — SECN — LSU at Mississippi

9 p.m. — ESPN2 — Florida at Arkansas

FIGURE SKATING

6:30 a.m. — USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men’s Free, Saitama, Japan

FISHING

8 a.m. — FS1 — Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF

10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

12 p.m. — NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

2 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

7 p.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Lee County, Fla.

HORSE RACING

6 p.m. — CNBC — The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. — ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweights), San Antonio, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

4 p.m. — MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Seattle (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.

9 p.m. — MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m. — NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m. — NHLN — Tampa Bay at Boston

8 p.m. — ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m. — NHLN — St. Louis at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m. — FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m. — CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego FC

TENNIS

11 a.m. — TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — ABC — Seattle at Orlando

7 p.m. — FX — St. Louis at Vegas