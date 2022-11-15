Sports on TV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m. — ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

3:30 p.m. — ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m. — ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m. — FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall

8 p.m. — ACCN — S. Indiana at Notre Dame 

9:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Kent St.

7 p.m. — CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois

8 p.m. — ESPNU — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m. — MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. — TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

10 p.m. — TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton

TENNIS

8 a.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

