Sports on TV

Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1 p.m. — ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
3:30 p.m. — ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m. — ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, N.Y.
7:30 p.m. — FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall
8 p.m. — ACCN — S. Indiana at Notre Dame
9:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Kent St.
7 p.m. — CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois
8 p.m. — ESPNU — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. — MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Boston at Atlanta
10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m. — TNT — St. Louis at Chicago
10 p.m. — TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m. — TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin