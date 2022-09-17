SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC

TENNIS

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4