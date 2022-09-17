SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Kentucky
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:15 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC
8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC
TENNIS
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4