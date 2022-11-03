 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports on TV

  • 0

Friday

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.—FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

10 p.m.—FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.—CBSSN — UMass at UConn

7 p.m.—ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College

7:30 p.m.—ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M

10:30 p.m.—ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

People are also reading…

6 p.m.—ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

GOLF

7 a.m.—GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

3 p.m.—GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.—USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.—ESPN — Chicago at Boston

10:05 p.m.—ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

RODEO

11 p.m.—CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas

TENNIS

9 a.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals

2:30 p.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin

8 p.m.—TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts