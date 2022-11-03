Sports on TV

Friday
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.—FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
10 p.m.—FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.—CBSSN — UMass at UConn
7 p.m.—ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College
7:30 p.m.—ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M
10:30 p.m.—ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.—ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
GOLF
7 a.m.—GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
3 p.m.—GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.—USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.—ESPN — Chicago at Boston
10:05 p.m.—ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota
RODEO
11 p.m.—CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas
TENNIS
9 a.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals
2:30 p.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin
8 p.m.—TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin