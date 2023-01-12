Sports on TV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m. — ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

6:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio

7 p.m. — ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

9 p.m. — ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

11 p.m. — FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

7:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

8:30 p.m. — SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m. — CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 p.m. — ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF

9 a.m. — ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

7 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

11 p.m. — GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m. — ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

10:05 p.m. — ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m. — NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m. — USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

8 p.m. — TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

10 a.m. — ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing - Super - G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m. — ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing - Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. 

