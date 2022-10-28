Sports on TV

Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
ESPN — TCU at West Virginia
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Nebraska
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
CBS — Florida at Georgia
ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
FS1 — Oregon at California
4 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals