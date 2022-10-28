 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports on TV

  • 0

Saturday

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

ESPN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

People are also reading…

ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBS — Florida at Georgia

ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

FS1 — Oregon at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Fulham

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Portland FC vs. Kansas City, Championship, Washington

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts