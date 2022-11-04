Sports on TV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY 

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m. — USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6 p.m. —USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING

9 p.m. — SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly (Super-Middleweights), Minneapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.— CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas

12 p.m.—ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Charlotte

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

FOX — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — Iowa at Purdue

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

3:30 p.m. — ABC — Penn St. at Indiana

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia

CBSSN — New Mexico at Utah St.

ESPN — Oregon at Colorado

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

4 p.m. — ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati

SECN — Liberty at Arkansas

7 p.m. — CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.

ESPN — Alabama at LSU

NFLN — Houston at SMU

FS1 — Texas at Kansas St.

FS2 — BYU at Boise St.

7:30 p.m. — ABC — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.—ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

10:30 p.m.—ESPN — California at Southern Cal

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

FS2 — Hawaii at Fresno St.

FISHING

8 a.m.—FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.—GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6:30 p.m. —GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.—GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.—NBC — FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.—USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

3:30 p.m.—NBC — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.—FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.—NHLN — Global Series: Colorado vs. Columbus, Tampere, Finland

7 p.m.—NHLN — Boston at Toronto

RODEO

11 p.m.— CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 2, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.—USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

1:30 p.m.—NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Everton

4 p.m.—FOX — MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship

TENNIS

9 a.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals

2:30 p.m./ 8 p.m.—TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

 

