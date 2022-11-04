Sports on TV

SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m. — USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
6 p.m. —USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
9 p.m. — SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly (Super-Middleweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.— CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas
12 p.m.—ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern
People are also reading…
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Charlotte
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
FOX — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — Iowa at Purdue
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
3:30 p.m. — ABC — Penn St. at Indiana
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
CBSSN — New Mexico at Utah St.
ESPN — Oregon at Colorado
ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
4 p.m. — ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati
SECN — Liberty at Arkansas
7 p.m. — CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.
ESPN — Alabama at LSU
NFLN — Houston at SMU
FS1 — Texas at Kansas St.
FS2 — BYU at Boise St.
7:30 p.m. — ABC — Florida St. at Miami
ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.—ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
10:30 p.m.—ESPN — California at Southern Cal
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
FS2 — Hawaii at Fresno St.
FISHING
8 a.m.—FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.—GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
6:30 p.m. —GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
11 p.m.—GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.—NBC — FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.—USA — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
3:30 p.m.—NBC — Breeders’ Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.—FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.—NHLN — Global Series: Colorado vs. Columbus, Tampere, Finland
7 p.m.—NHLN — Boston at Toronto
RODEO
11 p.m.— CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 2, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.—USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
1:30 p.m.—NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Everton
4 p.m.—FOX — MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship
TENNIS
9 a.m.—TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals
2:30 p.m./ 8 p.m.—TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin