SPORTS ON TV

Sunday, October 2
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
People are also reading…
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
MiLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds