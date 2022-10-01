 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

SPORTS ON TV

  • 0

Sunday, October 2

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

MiLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

