Sports on TV

Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
GOLF
2 p.m.
People are also reading…
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland