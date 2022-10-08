Sports on TV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland

