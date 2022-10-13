 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports on TV

Friday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford

TENNIS

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals 

