Sports on TV

Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford
TENNIS
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals