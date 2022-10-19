Sports on TV

Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds