 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports on TV

  • 0

Thursday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

People are also reading…

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts