Communication plays a huge part in building our relationships

ABINGDON, VA- Taking an American Sign Language Class as a foreign language in high school was the spark that ignited a passion in Doctor of Audiology Lauren Esposito, Au.D. CCC-A, and owner of Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center, to work with the deaf and hearing-impaired community.

“I initially wanted a career working as a teacher at a school for the deaf,” Esposito said from behind her desk at Falls Plaza Hearing Center, “But when I took an introductory audiology course as an under-grad, I knew that I wanted to work in hearing health care.”

She went on to say that being able to hear conversations is linked to mental and emotional health and those with hearing loss can lose their ability to communicate clearly, which can lead to people isolating themselves and feeling lonely.

“Communication is such a large part of relationship building,” she said. “And when the ability to hear is waning people lose that vital part of staying connected to their families and friends. Having the ability to see people communicate again and no longer isolate themselves is a large part of why I wanted to become an audiologist.”

Esposito also said there is a very strong connection between hearing loss, memory loss and dementia.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders [NIDCD] approximately 37.5 million adults in the United State report some degree of hearing loss. And according to research by Johns Hopkins and the National Institute on Aging, seniors with untreated hearing loss are more likely to experience dementia.

“It depends on the amount of hearing loss someone has,” Esposito said. “People don’t always know that they are experiencing hearing loss, so it’s important for most people to have initial test so we have a baseline to start with. If we catch the hearing loss early enough there is a possibility that the use of hearing aids can help with memory retention, which in turn can slow the progression of dementia.”

She also said not everyone who has a slight hearing loss needs a hearing aid. But if hearing health is monitored then hearing loss can be detected early.

“Early detection is key,” she said. “And there are so many types of hearing aids with different functions if hearing loss is detected early on it gives us a better idea of what type of hearing aids will work for the patient.”

According to Esposito not all hearing aids are created equal.

“Most hearing aides now come with the ability to connect with Bluetooth and to different smartphones and the patient can choose whether to use the technology or not,” she said. “And whether a patient uses or not doesn’t affect the quality of the hearing aids. It simply gives the patient more choices.

She added that some patients choose to not use the technology because they simply don’t like smartphones, while others like the idea of being able to stream their phone calls directly into their hearing aids.

“You can stream music, YouTube, and FaceTime directly into your ears if you choose to use the technology,” Esposito said. “And for many of our patients that’s a huge plus.”

An initial hearing evaluation can take up to two hours if done properly, according to Esposito.

“We actually use hearing inserts when performing a hearing exam,” she said. “They give a more accurate test result than exams using earphones because they sit in the ear canal. We also review the results of the hearing test with the patient before they leave. It’s important for them to understand the health of their hearing and we don’t want them to leave the office without that information.”

She also recommended that those who think they might have hearing loss bring someone with them for the initial exam.

“It usually helps the patient to have someone with them,” she said. “That way the other person can take notes and ask questions.”

Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center accepts most insurance.

Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center is located at 319 Falls Drive, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

For more information or to make an appointment contact: 276-784-7609, email contact@fallshearing.com or visit https://www.fallshearing.com