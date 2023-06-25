A night after doling out a butt kicking, the Bristol State Liners received one.

Alas, that is life in the Appalachian League where on many occasions teams are only as good as their next pitcher.

The hurlers for the Kingsport Axmen on Saturday night were superb as the trio of Shay Hartis (Kansas State), Jackson Lindley (Clemson) and Tyler Muscar (James Madison) combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over the State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium.

After pounding the Pulaski River Turtles 15-4 the night before, the highlights were zilch for Bristol on Saturday.

The State Liners (8-8) didn’t help themselves much with six errors and their four pitchers combined to give up 13 hits and surrender seven walks.

A single by Derek Cease (Penn State) in the fourth inning and a single off the bat of Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) in the fifth inning were the only hits Bristol could muster. Erato was playing his first game with the State Liners this summer after earning Appalachian League All-Star status with the club in 2022.

Kingsport scored eight times in the third inning to turn the game into a blowout and Mike Mancini (James Madison) went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the winning side.

Bristol hosts Kingsport (7-10) today at 6 p.m. in a seven-inning contest.