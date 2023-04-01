GRAHAM

Behind the pitching of Jillian McFarland, Graham opened the season with a 3-3 record.

McFarland recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in a 5-2 win against West Virginia rival Princeton.

The leaders on offense include McFarland, Riley Harvey, Ashlynn Sarver, Chris Flanigan and Mykah Gregory.

Graham ended last season with a 13-11 loss to Virginia High in the opening round of the SWD tournament.

MARION

The Scarlet Hurricanes won 23 games over the last two years.

Last season, the fun run for Marion (14-6) culminated with a 7-1 loss to Wise County Central in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs.

Behind the pitching of Taylor Preston and hitting of junior catcher Ella Moss, the Scarlet Hurricanes (4-1) are rolling again with wins against Rural Retreat, Northwood and Chilhowie. Along with a no-hitter against Chilhowie, Preston has thrown two one-hitters.

Other players to watch include Madi Preston, Denesssa Martin, Maya Ferland, Aubree Whitt and Jaylin Ferland.

RICHLANDS

After losing seven players to graduation, veteran coach James Cochran will rely on three proven pitchers in junior Arin Rife, senior Erica Lamie and junior Kira Vance.

Lamie and Vance combined for 17 strikeouts in a recent 10-1 win against Honaker, while Lamie and Rife allowed just two hits in a 16-0 defeat of Graham.

Along with senior outfielder Abby Hughes, Cochran will count on the versatile cast that guided Richlands to the 2022 SWD junior varsity title.

The outfield mix includes Lexi Sisk, Linda Stump, Chloe Shelton, Rayna Short and Kamryn Wilson.

Vance returns at shortstop, with junior Hannah Ward at second base and Hailey Cordle at third. Lamie and Rife have experience at first base, while basketball standout Annsley Trivette provides depth.

Haleigh Martin is the catcher.

Richlands (2-1) is currently averaging nine runs.

After reaching the SWD tournament title game last season, the Blues (15-6) defeated Ridgeview 10-0 in the Region 2D playoffs before losing 5-0 to Wise County Central.

TAZEWELL

The Bulldogs are coming off a season to remember.

Behind the durable arm of freshman pitcher Carly Compton, Tazewell (18-5) swept the SWD regular season and tournament titles.

After dropping a 3-2 decision to Wise County Central in the Region 2D championship, the playoff run ended with a 5-0 loss to two-time defending Class 2 state champion Appomattox and ace pitcher Courtney Layne in the state quarterfinals.

Compton headlines a deep cast of veterans that includes junior outfielder Maddie Gillespie, junior infielder Brooke Nunley and senior catcher Hannah Hayes.

Senior infielder Mallorie Whittaker, senior outfielder Alayshia Griffith, junior catcher Brooke Nunley, sophomore outfielder Haley Reynolds, junior outfielder Whitney Bowman and senior Paige Bowman the other familiar names, while sophomore Riley Lowe and senior Macie Alford are also in the mix.

Compton was one of the most dominant players in the Class 2 ranks last season. She recorded 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win against Eastside earlier this season, while Lowe tripled.

VIRIGINIA HIGH

The good news for Bearcat fans involves the leadership of seven seniors.

“We have a strong mix of older girls who have been in the lineup for a couple years along with a group of younger girls who work incredibly hard and want to be in the lineup,” fourth-year VHS coach Andrew Belcher said.

Shortstop Carrie Patrick and third baseman Aidan James head up the senior cast. Each hit over .450 last season while driving in a combined 36 runs.

Along with senior outfielders Jayden Kilinski (.361) and Alexis Frazier (.370), the veterans include senior catcher Paizley Corvin (.384), junior first baseman Autumn Owens (.357, 17 RBIs) and senior second baseman Emily Sheffield.

Senior Anna Stacy (.286) shares the pitching duties with James, who posted a 5-2 record last season.

After winning two games in the SWD tournament, the Bearcats (8-13) ended last season with an 8-1 loss to Gate City in the Region 2D playoffs.

Following two wins against Northwood to open this season, VHS split a pair of games against John Battle. James drove in four runs and Corvin added two hits in the 7-6 win over Battle.

Southwest District Softball

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Tazewell

2. Richlands

3. Marion

4. Virginia High

5. Graham