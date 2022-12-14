Southwest District girls basketball preview

Graham G-Girls

Coach: Devontae Royal

Last season: 7-17

Key players: Ella Dales, G; Nathaly Du, G; Ashlynn Sarver, F; Nyasia Hanley, F; Sydney Lester, F

Promising newcomers: Nyasia Hanley, Lilly Gray, Ja’Nise Lanier, Emmy Spaulding

Key losses: Ella Gunter, Stella Gunter

Outlook: Graham ended last season in style under former coach Jessica Gunter.

The fun began with a 47-44 overtime win against Tazewell in the opening round of the SWD tournament as Elle Gunter scored 21 points and Dales added 18.

Elle and Stella Gunter then combined for 32 points as Graham downed Richlands in the SWD third place game. The drama concluded with a loss to Wise County Central in the Region 2D playoff opener.

Royale expects defense to be a strong point with his new-look squad.

Elle Gunter signed to play at Roanoke College after averaging 14 and 11 rebounds per game.

Graham is currently 2-3.

Coach’s Quote: “We will play hard together.”

MARION SCARLET HURRICANES

Coach: Sallie Moss

Last season: 21-3

Key returners: Ezrah Pennington, G, sr.; Ella Moss, C, jr.

Promising newcomers: Macy Osborne, Gracie Widener, Bailey Russell, Kyra Mullis, Sarah Myers

Key losses: Amber Kimberlin, Anna Hagy, Hayley Farris

Outlook: Marion swept the SWD regular season and tournament titles last season.

After defeating John Battle in the first round of the Region 2D tournament, the Scarlet Hurricanes dropped a 69-55 decision to Wise County Central despite a 19-point effort from Hagy.

Kimberlin, Hagy and Farris all signed to play at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Along with the steady Moss in the post, the early starting lineup this season has included Pennington and sophomore Aubree Whitt at guard, with senior Cameron Greer and sophomore Brooke Langston at forward. Pennington excels on defense.

Freshman Macy Osborne and sophomore Gracie Widener also figure to play vital roles.

Moss is once again leading the Scarlet Hurricanes (4-2) in scoring and rebounding.

Coach’s Quote: “Ezrah has done an amazing job leading this group of girls already this season. These young ladies are hard workers and they are improving daily. Our players are young, but they are quick learners.”

RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO

Coach: Tom Rife

Last season: 13-12

Key returners: Jaylyn Altizer, G, sr.; Arin Rife, C, jr.; Erica Lamie, F, jr.; Chloe Reynolds, Addy Lane-Queen

Promising newcomers: Annsley Trivette

Key losses: Chloe Perkins, Rachael Rife, Gillian Guerriero, Alyssa Lee

Outlook: Richlands ended last season with a loss to Ridgeview in the opening round of the regional playoffs.

During a drama-filled meeting school board meeting in August, Rife was appointed to succeed Aaron Lowe. Following a seven-year run, Lowe was relieved of his duties.

Rife had success guiding the Richlands girls and boys basketball programs in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Richlands opened the season with a 4-1 record behind the play of Trivette. A freshman prodigy, Trivette averaged 28 points in the first four games.

The only loss so far was a 61-50 decision against Wise County Central.

Look for the versatile Altizer to make a big impact at point guard.

Addie Lee and Carrie Humphries round out the eight players on the varsity.

The future looks bright, as last year’s junior varsity squad posted a 19-1 record en route to the SWD title.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re cautiously optimistic. All our players are students of the game.”

TAZEWELL BULLDOGS

Coach: Chawn Martin

Last season: 9-13

Key returners: Maddie Day, sr.; Grace Hancock, sr.

Promising newcomers: Skylar Mitchem, Aubree Wimmer, Katelyn Brooks

Key loss: Taylor Ray

Outlook: Experience is a plus in Martin’s seventh season at Tazewell.

The Bulldogs return six players with varsity experience, including senior Hailey Davis and the junior trio of Ashton Rowe, Brooke Nunley and Maddie Gillespie.

Tazewell ended last season with a 47-44 loss against Graham in the first round of the SWD tournament.

So far this season, the Bulldogs (2-2) have been led in scoring by Day at 19.8 points per game. Davis has reached double figures in rebounds the past two games.

Coach’s Quote: “I have a good mix of experience and youth and a lot of talented players to work with. If we bring the energy and the effort to every game, this team has the potential to be very successful.”

VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS

Coach: Kevin Timmons

Last season: 14-11

Key returners: Aly Wright, Mary Katherine Wilson, Charli Carpenter, Myra Kariuki, Ellie Cobb

Promising newcomers: Bella McCloud, Sara Page, Maty Hutton, Paris Martin, Tori Kariuki

Key losses: Dianna Spence, Maria Wilson

Outlook: VHS opened the district playoffs last season with a win over Richlands as Spence reached the 1,000-career point mark.

After falling 53-44 to Marion in the finals of the SWD tournament, the Bearcats dropped a 65-47 decision to Gate City in the opening round of the regional playoffs.

The 6-foot Spence currently averages four points and two rebounds at Lees-McRae.

The Bearcats (1-4) have dropped four straight games against strong foes in Ridgeview, Eastside, Union and Tennessee High.

Wright averages 10.2 points, with a mix of shooting and interior work.

Wilson supplies hustle and shooting, Myra Kariuki is a solid defender and McCloud provides size.

Carpenter has led the team in scoring twice, while Myra Kariuki delivered a team-best 11 points against Eastside.

Coach’s Quote: “This group will be fun to watch.”