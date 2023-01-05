South Carolina women's basketball

***
College Women
No. 1 South Carolina 94, Auburn 42
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 13th straight win over Auburn.
The Gamecocks (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 21st straight overall, dating to their successful run to an NCAA Tournament title last season.
Victaria Saxton had 12 points and Zia Cooke, coming off a career high 31 in a win at Georgia last Monday, was the fourth South Carolina player in double figures with 10 points.