Sounds of Summer returns to downtown Bristol this June

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Free concert series Sounds of Summer will return downtown Bristol for its 24th season on June 1.

“Sounds of Summer is the longest running concert series in downtown Bristol, and it has become a summer tradition for many families in our community,” said Coordinator Angie Rutherford.

The concert will take place near the country music mural at Downtown Center each Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. until September.

Although the series was canceled last year amid the pandemic, this year’s schedule is packed with over 25 bands and artists including Duty Free, Thomas Taylor and Turkey Creek.

For a complete schedule of bands, please go to www.bristoltn.org/sounds.

Restrooms will be available and refreshments may be purchased at the concession stand.

In the event of rain, please call (423) 764-7529 for information about schedule changes.

Additional information about the series is available by contacting Rutherford at (423) 764-3463 or arutherford@bristoltn.org.

The series is sponsored by the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation.